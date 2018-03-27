₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by stane007: 12:46pm
Barely a day after two evicted housemates, Khloe and Anto returned to the Big Brother Naija house, different dramas has been thrown to viewers at home, who already have their popcorn ready.
The first drama in the house was between Nina and Cee-C, and further led to a heated argument between Cee-C and Khloe. It all started when Nina ate part of Cee-C’s share of their breakfast without her permission. But realizing that Cee-C was angry, Nina quickly apologized.
Nina’s apology, however fell on a deaf ear as she (Cee-c) flared up and rained insults on Nina, even calling her “dustbin.” Nina, however, challenged Cee-c for the first time.
However Khloe went into a heated argument with Cee-C after her continued her shouting, even after she (Khloe) told Nina to apologize, which she did. But it seems Khloe always wanted to fight Cee-C following her return, because she was spotted shaking Anto joyfully. A viewer summarized the fight with this;
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Flexherbal(m): 4:59pm
That could be her strategy !
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by solidman59(m): 5:00pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Pinkyposh(f): 5:00pm
Bring back the Christian Dapchi girl Buhari
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by jamilkb(m): 5:00pm
k
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Doilooklikeicare(m): 5:00pm
Gud 4 dem
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by banjeezay(m): 5:00pm
the same thing that has kept me from opening nairaland fr a while now is still what I found as the first topic on FP?? seun which way naw.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by ngwababe(f): 5:01pm
Chai!
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by PortableToDynam(m): 5:01pm
izokay next
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by deepsuk(f): 5:01pm
oloshos
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by wikendodds: 5:01pm
Bleep bbnaija
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Treasure1919(f): 5:01pm
Smh
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by javijabor: 5:01pm
I PITY WHO GO PUT THIS THING FOR HOUSE CALL AM WIFE
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by SlimBrawnie(f): 5:01pm
Khloe ride on girl, exactly why we brought you back....to teach a lesson to that mental crase madam lawyer who can't complete a sentence....andshjbncdfhjksdn.... If you support her or attack me ehhhn, may something like her invade you and your household. Amin
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Khd95(m): 5:01pm
nigeria vs serbia tonight
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by GerryMandering: 5:01pm
Food is important
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by 4reala(m): 5:02pm
CEE CEE has anger issues, and i think she needs to deal wit dat as soon as possible
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by maberry(m): 5:02pm
Mtcheew
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Hunry: 5:02pm
awon analyser, pls tell us d history of lord lugard
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by DrinkLimca(m): 5:02pm
like for papa ajasco,, share for bbn.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by RogueX: 5:02pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by blairlady(f): 5:02pm
#ceec#Arrogant
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by itzjorju(m): 5:02pm
...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Jayuba(m): 5:03pm
Ladies alway querel about food. Why is it like that?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by onpoint247: 5:03pm
This short girl devil � again?
Na wa oooooo
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Jejosan(m): 5:04pm
How Much Is The Latest Range Rover Autobiography
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Tekzyflex(m): 5:04pm
Hungry girls. Make una chop while it last.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by seuncyber(m): 5:04pm
Cee c silly
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by rockcitie: 5:04pm
I believe 2 housemates will be voted out this Sunday.
Cee-C needs to go. It's such an emotional & psychological burden watching such a person.
During the live show, when Ebuka asked her to explain what she meant by other housemates not being "on her level", she LIED that she couldn't remember ever saying such. Shameless ill-mannered b!tch.
Those who are voting for her are those who have the same useless character as she does.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Adeyinka123: 5:05pm
I wonder why she's still there. She ought to have been evicted long ago.Her interpersonal relationship QUOTIENT is -1. Always hot-tempered.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by Queenext: 5:05pm
Anyone that supports, or vote CeeC needs psychiatric evaluation..
She's a toxic person meant for quarantine not fit to live among humans.
Human goat.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C, Nina And Khloe In Heated Argument Over Food by timilehin007(m): 5:05pm
Slavery is when you sleep without power (in harsh weather o) with all your windows and doors locked for the fear of fulani herdsman and boko haram (insecurity sha) wake up to queue for hours at gas station to buy imported fuel with your hard-earned devalued NAIRA, go back home to charge your phone with your over-worked China generator, buy data bundles at unreasonable cost, and still use the miserable phone with plug and play battery to shout Buhari till #2023..sufferness no dey tire u? Lai kin śhè òmò ale jatijati...
