



The first drama in the house was between Nina and Cee-C, and further led to a heated argument between Cee-C and Khloe. It all started when Nina ate part of Cee-C’s share of their breakfast without her permission. But realizing that Cee-C was angry, Nina quickly apologized.



Nina’s apology, however fell on a deaf ear as she (Cee-c) flared up and rained insults on Nina, even calling her “dustbin.” Nina, however, challenged Cee-c for the first time.



However Khloe went into a heated argument with Cee-C after her continued her shouting, even after she (Khloe) told Nina to apologize, which she did. But it seems Khloe always wanted to fight Cee-C following her return, because she was spotted shaking Anto joyfully. A viewer summarized the fight with this;



