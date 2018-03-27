₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by GodOfAction: 1:26pm
Reality tv star Tboss seems not to be having it, like she’s not cut out for trolls.
The 34-year-old went all out to blast a troll who alleged that she is proud despite having a humble father, and another who says she has a questionable character following her recent posts.
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/27/bbnaija-tboss-fights-dirty-with-her-fans-over-her-fathers-wedding-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 1:47pm
K
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Khd95(m): 1:54pm
where are her private jet toasters naa,letbthem coma fly her out ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by GodOfAction: 2:16pm
hahaha
Khd95:
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 2:42pm
she's in a bad place... she don da old.. and that's confusing her
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 3:09pm
Ehya
Wetin social media de cuz
If they live a private life all this won't happen...
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 5:00pm
Like Tboss like Cee C
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by GodOfAction: 5:07pm
Onyinye15:like Tonto Dike tooí ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Castleberry: 5:17pm
Why did Papa Tokunbo wash their dirty linen in public? Now Nigerians won't let her rest
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:18pm
Tboss this,
Tboss that.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 5:18pm
This TBoss no get job?
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Oblongata: 5:18pm
she is a bad shidren
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by gidi365: 5:19pm
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by sunnyphem(m): 5:19pm
end time lady....
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:19pm
Efe Fans...
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Betheluponi(m): 5:21pm
I don't know why..but I just dislike this Tboss of a girl...like if you agree with me.
In other news....Make some cool cash below
https://www.fiverr.com/emmanuelwrites/conduct-a-thorough-market-research-for-your-business?arrived_from_manage_gigs=true&display_share=true
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Koko88(m): 5:21pm
what's the meaning of this thread?
1 Like
Alright..
Alright..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by bjayx: 5:22pm
Let the poor girl be...plss
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by rockcitie: 5:22pm
I always knew she would not end well. All the everyday photo shoot yet her market is still not selling. Private jet owners kő!
Pride & arrogance can never take anyone far. I guess she's learning the hard way.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by akproko: 5:23pm
You pple should leave this girl alone. Kilode
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by johnkey: 5:24pm
damn I dislike this lady with everything
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:24pm
Her life !
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by GenbIoodykiller: 5:24pm
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by henryjiman(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 5:24pm
Her problem is she believe she is on top of the world not knowing that she is an idiot
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 5:27pm
Sense she kukuma no get.
I blame BBA that made her popular. Common movie she cannot even act.
Just to snap picture and post on instagram... that is her talent
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Radicalface: 5:27pm
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by Radicalface: 5:27pm
If this girl had won that 25mill, her father would have been behind bars now for the stain on her egoish mannerism.
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by bakuja4017x: 5:30pm
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 5:36pm
I said it, this girl is a vampire!!!
|Re: Tboss Slams A Troll Over Her Father's Wedding (Photos) by SHANGALORLOR: 5:39pm
I advice Tboss to remain calm and not to rush in responding to all comment on social Media regarding her family issues in order to shame her enemies cos she can't fight them or she ends up making mistakes. she will also have to go reconcile with her dad no matter what in order not to create vacuum for the devil.
(0) (Reply)
