|Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by GodOfAction: 2:10pm
Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage who reportedly bought a new house after having a street named after her in Lekki Lagos has disclosed that she still works really hard despite not being broke.
The singer whose marriage is rumoured to have hit the rocks took to Instagram to share a braless photo of herself in the street named after her and wrote ” Got a street named after me but I’m hustling like I’m STILL BROKE “.
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/27/got-a-street-named-after-me-but-im-hustling-like-im-still-broke-tiwa-savage/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by GodOfAction: 2:17pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by hajoke2000(f): 2:22pm
eeya
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:40pm
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by GodOfAction: 3:20pm
lol
hajoke2000:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by IamAirforce1: 3:22pm
I hope my pregnant girlfriend look these fit and super sexy after childbirth
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by dizon: 4:02pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by Khd95(m): 4:41pm
nigeria vs serbia tonight
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by GodOfAction: 5:08pm
IamAirforce1:give her money she'll look better
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by talk2archy: 5:36pm
Congrats, your hustle de show!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by nextstep(m): 5:37pm
Slay
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by timilehin007(m): 5:38pm
Slavery is when you sleep without power (in harsh weather o) with all your windows and doors locked for the fear of fulani herdsman and boko haram (insecurity sha) wake up to queue for hours at gas station to buy imported fuel with your hard-earned devalued NAIRA, go back home to charge your phone with your over-worked China generator, buy data bundles at unreasonable cost, and still use the miserable phone with plug and play battery to shout Buhari till #2023..sufferness no dey tire u? Lai kin śhè òmò ale jatijati...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by sunnyphem(m): 5:38pm
ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by HeWrites(m): 5:38pm
Let me sample you one time kpele �
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by talk2percy(m): 5:39pm
U don't need to remind us, we know u are a hustler. More reason why ur husband took a walk.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by Lagbaja01(m): 5:40pm
Thanks for the update jare
Khd95:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Having A Street Named After Her, Shares Braless Photo by Dollarship(m): 5:40pm
I hate this girl don't know why
