|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by PurplePatch(m): 9:44pm
The best defensive pairing is Troost/Balogun
Best attacking pair Kelechi/Ighalo/Iwobi
Best Midfield combo Ndidi/Mikel/Etebo.
Wing backs Moses/Aina
Goal keeper Ezoho
At least for now
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by coalcoal1(m): 9:44pm
Fadiga24:
I guess he would have been better in athletics
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Seun360(m): 9:45pm
Nigeria wont go past the group stage in the WC. Croatia and Argentina will beat them. Don't know why some of you are having hope with these average set of footballers. Anyway, i wish them good luck at the mundial.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by COMPAQ(m): 9:45pm
Serbia have been decent, but nothing to write home about. The 2 goals were defensive errors in my view. The first in particular. Ball bobbed about at the feet of no less than 4 defenders before finding its way through.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by coalcoal1(m): 9:45pm
Iwobi has gone to rest
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by neezar: 9:45pm
O pari oo
See musa
I can't wait for the world cup 2 start jare
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by ogbiwa: 9:45pm
I have no problems with losing the game it is a friendly afterall. I'll however find problems if the lessons from this game are not implemented at the final tourney
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by abiodunalasa: 9:45pm
stilldoingokay:
Na this kind of English dey make us lose sef
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Gullah: 9:45pm
Iwobi Out
Ajayi In
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by basic23111: 9:46pm
Some pple will still blame bhuari for this match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by braimeddy: 9:46pm
Others are as good as useless
Ekaka1:
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Luukasz(m): 9:46pm
PenisCaP:Are you so quick to forget that Nigeria also had a woeful friendly outing going to the last world cup but improved at the WC
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:46pm
Our boys no get the memo for this ball...say you don't shoot the ball any how...say na felele
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by yoged(m): 9:46pm
Fadiga24:he is inexperienced, fragile and shaky on the ball. I don't see him starting any games once shehu is fit
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by DonPiiko: 9:46pm
This is the real super eagles we know, the losing team
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by edward1106(m): 9:46pm
ogbiwa:
Yes bro n I get your point. But Nigeria dey do peacock tinz den.
Like some would say, let's be careful of this particular Jersey. It brings bad luck.
These guys should work on their passing skills. We lose possession a lot from it
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Acjohn: 9:47pm
This match is sold out, they just went there to while away time
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by PenisCaP: 9:47pm
sikells:
See what u saying.. If u watched that match yesterday u would know that Portugal played well.
They are connected that's what we talking about not the scoreline.
Besides Serbia can't beat Portugal
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Dennismaria: 9:47pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by ZombieTAMER: 9:47pm
The problem is the midfield
No creativity in the middle
The wings are gated
No penetration
That ebuehi guy no be am
Joel obi... Ndidi are so stiff ..
We need a David Silva
I think etebo can do that
There is a lot of work
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Fadiga24(m): 9:47pm
Serbia had a poor performance today as well
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by SleekyPosh(m): 9:47pm
Dead country...Dead players..Using Agidi without sense..Wasted Country.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:48pm
braimeddy:
You are as good as the tools you have available to execute a job at any time.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by braimeddy: 9:48pm
I just hope Rohr can read this.
PurplePatch:
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by golddust6000(m): 9:48pm
Spain 3 argentina 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by stilldoingokay(f): 9:48pm
abiodunalasa:
na you sabi
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by coalcoal1(m): 9:48pm
On the bright side, I think it's good we were thrashed tonight. It exposes our weaknesses and hopefully we'll turn it into strength
game over
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by thatabokiboiy: 9:48pm
stilldoingokay:Can't wait to crossover to April
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by gbosaa(m): 9:48pm
PenisCaP:
So soon
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by yoged(m): 9:48pm
Fadiga24:he is inexperienced, fragile and shaky on the ball. I don't see him starting any game once shehu is fit
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by Nostradamu(m): 9:48pm
It's OVER. 0 - 2. Chei!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) by akoaki(m): 9:48pm
Seun360:Your head is correct. Average players indeed. Even Poland was better in the first friendly.
