Best attacking pair Kelechi/Ighalo/Iwobi

Best Midfield combo Ndidi/Mikel/Etebo.

Wing backs Moses/Aina

Goal keeper Ezoho





Fadiga24:

Musa thinks he is running 100 meters

Nigeria wont go past the group stage in the WC. Croatia and Argentina will beat them. Don't know why some of you are having hope with these average set of footballers. Anyway, i wish them good luck at the mundial. 8 Likes

Serbia have been decent, but nothing to write home about. The 2 goals were defensive errors in my view. The first in particular. Ball bobbed about at the feet of no less than 4 defenders before finding its way through. 3 Likes

Iwobi has gone to rest





See musa



I have no problems with losing the game it is a friendly afterall. I'll however find problems if the lessons from this game are not implemented at the final tourney 1 Like

stilldoingokay:

the March is annoyed pls.

Iwobi Out

Ajayi In

Some pple will still blame bhuari for this match 1 Like

Ekaka1:





PenisCaP:







Exactly what I'm saying.. Keshi went to World Cup with a team worker than this and still did well against Argentina and France..



Our boys no get the memo for this ball...say you don't shoot the ball any how...say na felele 2 Likes

Fadiga24:





This is the real super eagles we know, the losing team 3 Likes

ogbiwa:





You see the scoreline when I post?

Yes bro n I get your point. But Nigeria dey do peacock tinz den.



Like some would say, let's be careful of this particular Jersey. It brings bad luck.



This match is sold out, they just went there to while away time 3 Likes

sikells:



naso... when he was winning everyone during qualifiers... you were praising him... so you must win all your matches Abi... not be Portugal with Ronaldo lose 3-0 yesterday

See what u saying.. If u watched that match yesterday u would know that Portugal played well.

They are connected that's what we talking about not the scoreline.

The problem is the midfield

No creativity in the middle



The wings are gated

No penetration

That ebuehi guy no be am



Joel obi... Ndidi are so stiff ..



We need a David Silva

I think etebo can do that



There is a lot of work 2 Likes

Serbia had a poor performance today as well 1 Like

Dead country...Dead players..Using Agidi without sense..Wasted Country.

braimeddy:

PurplePatch:

Spain 3 argentina 1 1 Like

abiodunalasa:



Na this kind of English dey make us lose sef

On the bright side, I think it's good we were thrashed tonight. It exposes our weaknesses and hopefully we'll turn it into strength



game over 10 Likes

stilldoingokay:

PenisCaP:







Exactly what I'm saying.. Keshi went to World Cup with a team worker than this and still did well against Argentina and France..



This is not a coach joor



So soon So soon 1 Like

Fadiga24:





It's OVER. 0 - 2. Chei!