Personally I know so many people who do not have kind words for him and his bandwagon of disciples and followers for one simple reason: their visible bias and preference to a very unfriendly vocabulary (If you have ever been on Instablog or exchanged pleasantries with one drews african barbie then you might have an idea as to the matter).



However, today’s piece is not to discuss the obvious communication challenge faced by the free the sheeple movement. Yes, it exists and there is nothing I can do about that! I’d rather talk about something important I have learnt from the man for almost two years now as I have carefully followed and watched Daddy Freeze since the very first post declaring war against G. O’s and Pastors in Nigeria.



Daddy Freeze proved that many Christians do not read their Bibles and do not have enough conviction to stand up for what they believe in. Most people end their study of God’s word once the Pastor finishes his/her sermon. Let’s be honest, it wasn’t cool to argue scriptures on social media until free the sheeple came along!

Sadly, most people fail to realize that tithing has never been the issue! Tithing has never been the problem! I believe that even Daddy Freeze himself knows deep down that the issue is not really tithing.



So what is the issue? Most of us fail to realize that different churches and different sects in Christianity have their different doctrines. For example: Catholics believe in the rosary, saints and Mary; Pentecostals don’t pray the rosary or believe in Mary. Jehovah witnesses don’t believe in miracles but Catholics, Pentecostals, Baptists etc. believe in Miracles. It’s the same Jesus, same Bible, same God, same Heaven but different doctrines.

I stumbled across a post from Dr. Sonnie Badu (a man I love and admire so much) where he wrote about pastors fighting pastors and bishops fighting bishops. It all comes down to doctrine! There was a time when I was much younger as a child we used to gather round the T.V every 4pm on Saturdays to watch “Atmosphere for Miracles” by Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, then suddenly it stopped airing and I remember always wondering what happened. As a young teenager I later came across some theories online that some men of God in Nigeria supposedly led by Bishop Mike Okonkwo and the PFN (including Rev. Chris Okotie and Pastor Tunde Bakare) spear headed the drive to stop “Atmosphere for Miracles” from airing on T.V. because miracles shouldn’t be on television! Theorists claim that this is not unconnected to the visit of Pastor Chris to T.B. Joshua in 2001 where they performed several miracles together at the synagogue church of all nations (you can do your research online and arrive at your own conclusions). This must have been why Christ Embassy Pioneered the first ever 24/7 Christian Network from Africa on their own decoder.



Many times we tend to forget that just because we seem to have a different view on certain issues doesn’t mean we should discredit the entirety of the next person’s case (using 2001/2002 PFN and CAN crisis as a case study. Over the decade a lot of backtracking has taken place). There are some certain people waiting to see if God’s power will manifest through Daddy Freeze and he will be used to heal the sick and perform miracles, seeing as many “yahoo boy pastors” have been used by God by perform tremendous miracles leading to countless numbers of testimonies and transformed lives. The same “yahoo boy” Pastors that have been brutally discredited by Daddy Freeze.



Daddy Freeze won’t be the last and he certainly is not the first to bring up supposed issues facing the church, prescribe his own set of doctrines and start his own movement. We have people receiving calls every day and starting their ministries all around the world based on what they read in the Bible/what they heard or supposedly heard from God. There are churches all around the world where they don’t believe in paying of tithes so this is not new by any means. As for the supposed luxurious lifestyle of men of God, those well versed in history will know that the magnificent cathedrals and works of art commissioned by the Catholic church centuries ago are claimed to have come from proceeds of corruption and gross misconduct by the church. Truly there is nothing new under the sun!



So while tithing and luxury lifestyle has never been and will never be the problem, the problem remains DOCTRINE! I make bold to say today that as long as different churches have different doctrines, there will always be a battle for supremacy in the body of Christ. However, I strongly believe that a time will come as appointed by God where the church will set aside it’s man-made doctrine and focus solely on JESUS. There will be a unity of Christians all around the world in voice, ideology and purpose. I know for a fact that the more of JESUS we have in us, the less of us we have in us! Different men will continue to bring up different interpretations of the scriptures and build doctrines on them. If all doctrine was built solely on the word of God, it would have been a glory to behold. Sadly, personal convictions and experiences will always be a factor when men develop doctrines for their followers to abide by.



I once heard a preacher say, “the entire Christian body in Nigeria is made up of all the Christians in Nigeria!”. Some Christians won’t like to hear this but the moment it truly dawns on you that regardless of denomination or doctrine we serve the same God and are probably headed to the same Heaven then you would stop fighting your fellow Christians and focus on the common ground you share…, at every given point in time, our focus must be on JESUS.

So you might wonder, what did I possibly learn from Daddy Freeze?

I learnt two things:

1. When you believe in something you must stand up and fight for it!

2. The principle of divide and conquer still works today as effectively as it worked 4000 years ago.



In conclusion, people will always believe what they want to believe! People will always fight for what they want to fight for! I hope you are fully aware that there are people from Israel who were Jesus’ neighbours but they are still waiting for the Messiah to come! Also don’t forget the ones who say Jesus was just an ordinary prophet.

Stay beautiful and blessed.



Though l doubt if freeze is a child of God ....,but freeze was able to convince me that Christians have no business paying tithe....as tithe is a lighter matter of law.....,.. however Christian are no longer under the law ......... Christians are only to give in church willingly and cheerfully.,..... not under compulsion or of necessity......... Christian should give to God whatever they wish to give him......

... Andrew Womack, Joseph prince and Hagin had both clarified decades ago that the there isn't a curse against anyone who didn't pay the tithe. However they both still supported the collection of the tithe.



For me if the leadership of the church wants the tithe as a form of offering there is absolutely no problem. We should simply remove the curse part because by principle of dispensationalism you can't apply Malachi to defend the curse on not paying tithe.



But God still wants us to support the church. Christianity has it is has a wider mandate than Judaism of old and requires even more than the tithe which the early church gave - the early church gave blood and sweat yet the church wasn't saddled with the responsibilities of providing free education or healthcare as people of today clamour for. But today there are churches venturing into many of these things and they require money to sustain it.

Even though freeze is still ignorant in some aspect, especially his clear definition of who is christian. He is still far better than all the daddy GOs them in knowledge and understanding .



He has exposed their activities and open a lot of eyes blinded by religion 2 Likes 1 Share

Summary please

The two are like Scylla and Charybdis, it all bounce back to choice.

Freez is damn too right... Too much corruption in today churches.. The GOs life sophisticated life style is worrisome.. They flaunt it so obvious that d gullible sheeples still worship them like what thy hell.. Someone is flaunting ur hard earn money to ur face,, flying jets, building houses, wearing Gucci and keeping fleets of latest vehincles in the name of God.. Receiving money unbehalf of God and spending it on earth without trasnfering the money to God.. Transferring to God means giving to the poor, widow, motherless e.t.c..



One of the GOs was boasting in d church like 3 weeks ago, gesturizing on what he worth and made ridicule of Christianity.. Some sheeples who don't have N100k in ther account were hailing and hooting.. Ride on pastor.. Same day, the little they have was donated in d name of tithe and offering..

Whenever I drove pass them.. I pity their sorry ass as dey struggle to enter Danfo.. Meanwhile d GO is going home in 5 vehincles or more with body guards..

Heartless people, using God's name to defraud people..

The free d sheeple movement came in at the right time



well said... many Christian's allow their GO dictates what they believe and how they perceive the bible messages....whereas the Bible is written in clear and pure English for everyone to understand



freeze has clearly backed his claims with biblical chapters but our G.Os are yet to back their claims with biblical verses.....tho some of Dem like adefarasin,TB Joshua,olukoya and Daystar pastor have directly or indirectly aligned with freeze

Life will be easier for everyone if we can just live and let live.



To Nigerians, everyone except themselves and their denomination are saints. Pentecostals especially use all sort of names to describe Catholics, Jehovah Witnesses and people who attend white garment churches (eg Cele, Cherubim and Olumba).



It seems to me that doctrines comes from the likes and dislikes of a particular man of God and they use the bible to support their notion. As a matter of fact, you can use the bible to support anything under the sun. All you have to do is to quote it out of context.

Nice write up....

Why won't there be division in the Nigerian church or different doctrines when the original languages used in writing the bible and the original manuscripts are now rare to find.When the bible has different translations that has been written in other languages why won't there be divisions and different doctrines?When martin Luther decided to bring in protestanism and the church of england break away from the catholic church why won't there be division?

A very brilliant unbiased exposition. good work man.

Life will be easier for everyone if we can just live and let live.



To Nigerians, everyone except themselves and their denomination are saints. Pentecostals especially use all sort of names to describe Catholics, Jehovah Witnesses and people who attend white garment churches (eg Cele, Cherubim and Olumba).



It seems to me that doctrines comes from the likes and dislikes of a particular man of God and they use the bible to support their notion. As a matter of fact, you can use the bible to support anything under the sun. All you have to do is to quote it out of context.

As long as the WORD of God says i should pay my tithe, no one can convince me.

Thank God for TB Joshua, the only pastor that use the tithe and offering for right things...



Unlike our pastors that busy changing thier private jet like shoes..

Thank you, op for this wonderful piece. I always tell those who care to listen that doctrines are borne out of the selfish interests of most GOs. Anything doctrine that contradicts the Bible is from the bottom of hell. Lastly, you are not a Christian if you think your church is better than other churches. We all are one body.

Nice one

Though l doubt if freeze is a child of God ....,but freeze was able to convince me that Christians have no business paying tithe....as tithe is a lighter matter of law.....,.. however Christian are no longer under the law ......... Christians are only to give in church willingly and cheerfully.,..... not under compulsion or of necessity......... Christian should give to God whatever they wish to give him......

We are not under the law but we follow the ten commandments

God bless you op

Hmm



It is a good article OP. A big THANK YOU.



Having said that...I still think the problem really is accountability, plus the fact that most MOG's don't live the life of God at all.



1.It is God's will that we pay tithe....but God also wants us to be accountable in all things,so that we don't have another Hophni and Phineas in the house. You know what happened to them...



2.It is God's will that we be prosperous...but not at the expense of others, and certainly not living the good life in a world of heavy duty poverty (although it does not mean Pastor must renovate government road...as someone was suggesting an MOG must do).



Until we sort out the accountability issue, and emphasize a doctrine of increased responsibility in all things....we are going to have more Daddy Freezes questioning things. And let's be honest...Daddy Freeze has not said anything wrong.

as these far, this dude is a fool.. He needs to be stooped.

Daddy Freeze is the best thing that have happened to Christians in Nigeria this year. His eye-opening revelations have been a shocker to us all. Even some of the GOs are as shocked because some of them are now seeing how they have been deceiving gullible souls placed under their care by God.

