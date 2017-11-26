Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is Daddy Freeze The Problem With Nigerian Christianity? (7003 Views)

It is so painful to realise that a backsliding man who has fallen from the faith and some entirely non-believing wretched sinners are now creating "standards" for the church to discuss or debate, it is a pain too much to bear for anyone who understands what the church should be doing presently in the programme of God.



It is more painful to see supposed Christians carried away by "Every wind of doctrine", making a shipwreck of their faith after reading a few well crafted doctrinal errors laced with generous overdose of heresies.



The problem of the church is fundamental, it is not spontaneous as it seems, it is a gradual, systematic, stealth but not invisible departure from the basics, a gradual lowering of standards, a shift from the pattern as laid by the early Apostles...depth in the word seems not to matter anymore, and we created trouble, without knowing it, or maybe we knew, but we just felt it's not much of a trouble and played indifference.



This is like the proverbial iroko tree hitherto left to thrive by the landowner's indifference, which later grows into a sacrifice-demanding demi god, we are all paying the price for our consistent inconsistencies, our unattended "minors", we all nurtured this demonic iroko to its present height, only to discover it's a harbinger of terror, horror and pain!



The church has departed from systematic study of the scriptures, searching the scriptures now seems tedious and unattractive, in its stead, we have created events, several of them, it is not uncommon to see banners after banners, from Oshodi to Ojota, from Allen to Ajah, promoting shows after shows, music shows, comedy shows, business sessions, and what have you, seeing a church banner of events dedicated solely to bible studies is now harder than having a camel pass through the needle eye!



Brother "A" is new in church, in our bid to prevent the next church adjacent our's from snatching him, we give him positions meant for the bone-chewers while he's yet to master the art of digesting milk properly, we award Phd honours to elementary level Christians, shame!



We have consequences, Pastors who are barely born again, Christians without root, easily swayed, not unflinching in convictions, they rely on the next CDs from "Papa", and bingo, add from knowledge gained from some motivational classes, the Bible is just an addition to support their speeches of errors and intrinsic balderdash, the church yells at their mastery of choice words, somebody shouts hallelujah, they're urged to ride on and preach more, yet rhema is alien to the man on the pulpit, basic scriptural convictions are replaced with "philosophies of men so called"!



The only solution to these fundamentals is the Holy Spirit, unfortunately, He has been largely impersonated and extensively misrepresented, the blubbering in senseless conjuction of "Skabash" and "Yadoosa" has been sold to millions as the Spirit of Yahweh, no, that's no Yahweh spirit, it's purely "Yahoo", fraudulent tongues in the name of Jesus!



If you're lucky to find yourself in a Bible believing church (There can be differences in administration, doctrines are NOT meant to differ, the Bible is ONE and should remain so), dig and keep digging for more rhema, if you're not convinced in your spirit (Your pastors do not rebuke you for your sins, instead, you're rewarded and applauded because you can easily drop seeds ans commitments) then find your way out quickly, very quickly!



If and only if you could get to the extent of being deeply rooted, a million Daddy freeze will no longer be your challenge, rather, you'll be challenged to pray for him to see the light, you'll not curse his soul, you'll take it to his maker in prayers!



Ilesanmi Iyanu Samuel writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

not at all! He's one of the Messiah of the gullible sheep, old and young, male and female... 71 Likes 6 Shares

He is the saviour of Nigerian Christianity... #FreeTheSheeple 79 Likes 2 Shares

not at all! He's one of the Messiah of the gullible sheep, old and young, male and female...

Gullible sheep?



You need to calm down and seek God yourself, I won't argue with you.



Edited: I wonder why y'all are tagging this post to tithing as if that's the only thing freeze has condemned the church on, I can see lots of unbelievers jumping on a post that seeks to address issues affecting Christianity, it's not surprising because it's an age where attacks against the church has been made popular.



The attacks on this post however does not stop the lessons from being learnt by those primarily concerned, the church.



The Church is built already, a million gates of hell can NEVER prevail against it! Gullible sheep?You need to calm down and seek God yourself, I won't argue with you. 5 Likes

He is the saviour of Nigerian Christianity... #FreeTheSheeple

How funny



People who choose to serve God are now sheepies, y'all need to take several seats already How funnyPeople who choose to serve God are now sheepies, y'all need to take several seats already 6 Likes





@op, your initial choice of words makes your write up difficult to read. You begin by playing the role of God, judging Freeze as a fallen man, you lost it. I don't know Freeze but he's not different from any man of God. Your pastor preach from the Bible, Freeze uses same Bible. What is your basis of judging him? The problem with religious issues is that most followers lacks the needed faculty to reason or are just scared of doing so.

Generaliy, where's your source link?



The article is very interesting and thought provoking

Generaliy, where's your source link?



Thought what?

Thought provoking...

It is so painful to realise that a backsliding man who has fallen from the faith and some entirely non-believing wretched sinners are now creating "standards" for the church to discuss or debate, it is a pain too much to bear for anyone who understands what the church should be doing presently in the programme of God.

It’s a spirit of the last day . Satan is testing his plans but it has failed . It’s amazing that the people support him are so blind to read the Bible for themselves It’s a spirit of the last day . Satan is testing his plans but it has failed . It’s amazing that the people support him are so blind to read the Bible for themselves 4 Likes

Judging others





All FRZ is doing is stating facts backed with facts from the bible, but all everyone has done is castigate him





I'm yet to see European and American pastors lay emphasis on tithes as their Nigerian counterparts



Nigerian pastors would keep getting richer and they keep preaching about vanity bla bla bla



Until you understand what placebo and Necebo means, it's only then you'll understand the strategy of tithing 47 Likes 2 Shares

Generaliy, where's your source link?



The article is very interesting and thought provoking

I wrote it myself, however, I also put it on facebook and this is the link





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10213132115995000&id=1157442330&ref=m_notif¬if_t=feed_comment I wrote it myself, however, I also put it on facebook and this is the link 2 Likes

Hmm

Thought what? 4 Likes

Judging others





All FRZ is doing is stating facts backed with facts from the bible, but all everyone has done is castigate him





I'm yet to see European and American pastors lay emphasis on tithes as their Nigerian counterparts



Nigerian pastors would keep getting richer and they keep preaching about vanity bla bla bla



They do.in fact we copied from them

Judging others





All FRZ is doing is stating facts backed with facts from the bible, but all everyone has done is castigate him





I'm yet to see European and American pastors lay emphasis on tithes as their Nigerian counterparts



Nigerian pastors would keep getting richer and they keep preaching about vanity bla bla bla



Until you understand what placebo and Necebo means, it's only then you'll understand the strategy of tithing

Placebo ko, placenta ni.



It's a principle beyond your understanding, I tithe, and it has given me results, if I don't experience it I would think like you.



However, I am not going to argue with you, it'll be futile, i'll only pray you experience the principle someday, cheers Placebo ko, placenta ni.It's a principle beyond your understanding, I tithe, and it has given me results, if I don't experience it I would think like you.However, I am not going to argue with you, it'll be futile, i'll only pray you experience the principle someday, cheers 1 Like

@op, your initial choice of words makes your write up difficult to read. You begin by playing the role of God, judging Freeze as a fallen man, you lost it. I don't know Freeze but he's not different from any man of God. Your pastor preach from the Bible, Freeze uses same Bible. What is your basis of judging him? The problem with religious issues is that most followers lacks the needed faculty to reason or are just scared of doing so.



Freeze doesn't preach the Bible, he preaches a mutilated version, or rather, he mutilates the bible.



And you know why Freeze gains large followers? It's explained in the Bible...



"Having itching ears, they gather up teachers unto themselves"... Freeze doesn't preach the Bible, he preaches a mutilated version, or rather, he mutilates the bible.And you know why Freeze gains large followers? It's explained in the Bible..."Having itching ears, they gather up teachers unto themselves"... 5 Likes 2 Shares

Placebo ko, placenta ni.



It's a principle beyond your understanding, I tithe, and it has given me results, if I don't experience it I would think like you.



However, I am not going to argue with you, it'll be futile, i'll only pray you experience the principle someday, cheers I prefer to give my 10 percent to the needy than to sponsor a soul called MOG lavish lifestyle





The Backfire Effect. The Misconception: When your beliefs are challenged with facts, you alter your opinions and incorporate the new information into your thinking. The Truth: When your deepest convictions are challenged by contradictory evidence, your beliefs get stronger. I prefer to give my 10 percent to the needy than to sponsor a soul called MOG lavish lifestyleThe Backfire Effect. The Misconception: When your beliefs are challenged with facts, you alter your opinions and incorporate the new information into your thinking. The Truth: When your deepest convictions are challenged by contradictory evidence, your beliefs get stronger. 29 Likes 3 Shares

I prefer to give my 10 percent to the needy than to sponsor a soul called MOG lavish lifestyle





The Backfire Effect. The Misconception: When your beliefs are challenged with facts, you alter your opinions and incorporate the new information into your thinking. The Truth: When your deepest convictions are challenged by contradictory evidence, your beliefs get stronger.







You are yet to prove by any means that paying tithes is wrong, you didn't give any "fact and figure" whatsoever, so what exactly are you saying?



The time you folks use in attacking the church, if spent towards capacity building and self improvement, Nigeria would be a better place! You are yet to prove by any means that paying tithes is wrong, you didn't give any "fact and figure" whatsoever, so what exactly are you saying?The time you folks use in attacking the church, if spent towards capacity building and self improvement, Nigeria would be a better place! 1 Like

Freeze doesn't preach the Bible, he preaches a mutilated version, or rather, he mutilates the bible.



And you know why Freeze gains large followers? It's explained in the Bible...



"Having itching ears, they gather up teachers unto themselves"...

Freeze only stated and defended his understanding of the Bible, till date no pastor has sufficiently counter him with same Bible. I'm sure if Freeze agrees with you his bible will in no way be mutilated.

He is the saviour of Nigerian Christianity... #FreeTheSheeple



This post makes me believe

This post makes me believe

You stole my wisdom.

It is so painful to realise that a backsliding man who has fallen from the faith and some entirely non-believing wretched sinners are now creating "standards" for the church to discuss or debate, it is a pain too much to bear for anyone who understands what the church should be doing presently in the programme of God.



It is more painful to see supposed Christians carried away by "Every wind of doctrine", making a shipwreck of their faith after reading a few well crafted doctrinal errors laced with generous overdose of heresies.



The problem of the church is fundamental, it is not spontaneous as it seems, it is a gradual, systematic, stealth but not invisible departure from the basics, a gradual lowering of standards, a shift from the pattern as laid by the early Apostles...depth in the word seems not to matter anymore, and we created trouble, without knowing it, or maybe we knew, but we just felt it's not much of a trouble and played indifference.



This is like the proverbial iroko tree hitherto left to thrive by the landowner's indifference, which later grows into a sacrifice-demanding demi god, we are all paying the price for our consistent inconsistencies, our unattended "minors", we all nurtured this demonic iroko to its present height, only to discover it's a harbinger of terror, horror and pain!



The church has departed from systematic study of the scriptures, searching the scriptures now seems tedious and unattractive, in its stead, we have created events, several of them, it is not uncommon to see banners after banners, from Oshodi to Ojota, from Allen to Ajah, promoting shows after shows, music shows, comedy shows, business sessions, and what have you, seeing a church banner of events dedicated solely to bible studies is now harder than having a camel pass through the needle eye!



Brother "A" is new in church, in our bid to prevent the next church adjacent our's from snatching him, we give him positions meant for the bone-chewers while he's yet to master the art of digesting milk properly, we award Phd honours to elementary level Christians, shame!



We have consequences, Pastors who are barely born again, Christians without root, easily swayed, not unflinching in convictions, they rely on the next CDs from "Papa", and bingo, add from knowledge gained from some motivational classes, the Bible is just an addition to support their speeches of errors and intrinsic balderdash, the church yells at their mastery of choice words, somebody shouts hallelujah, they're urged to ride on and preach more, yet rhema is alien to the man on the pulpit, basic scriptural convictions are replaced with "philosophies of men so called"!



The only solution to these fundamentals is the Holy Spirit, unfortunately, He has been largely impersonated and extensively misrepresented, the blubbering in senseless conjuction of "Skabash" and "Yadoosa" has been sold to millions as the Spirit of Yahweh, no, that's no Yahweh spirit, it's purely "Yahoo", fraudulent tongues in the name of Jesus!



If you're lucky to find yourself in a Bible believing church (There can be differences in administration, doctrines are NOT meant to differ, the Bible is ONE and should remain so), dig and keep digging for more rhema, if you're not convinced in your spirit (Your pastors do not rebuke you for your sins, instead, you're rewarded and applauded because you can easily drop seeds ans commitments) then find your way out quickly, very quickly!



If and only if you could get to the extent of being deeply rooted, a million Daddy freeze will no longer be your challenge, rather, you'll be challenged to pray for him to see the light, you'll not curse his soul, you'll take it to his maker in prayers!



Ilesanmi Iyanu Samuel writes from Lagos, Nigeria.







Nice piece



Have you noticed how Apostle Paul spread the Gospel?



Several times in Scripture, you'll see:



"And he REASONED with them"



The famed Bereans were open-minded enough to give the apostles a hearing and that's when they became believers.



The dogmatic attempt to divorce the Gospel from reasoning laid the foundation for falsehood.



Christ Himself didn't force doctrines down people's throats but appealed to their minds with stories and parables.



Not with threats



This is not even about Daddy Freeze.



The Bible is there for anyone open-minded enough to study. And sharing of ideas is welcome.



Let Scripture interpret Scripture



Thanks again Nice pieceHave you noticed how Apostle Paul spread the Gospel?Several times in Scripture, you'll see:"And he REASONED with them"The famed Bereans were open-minded enough to give the apostles a hearing and that's when they became believers.The dogmatic attempt to divorce the Gospel from reasoning laid the foundation for falsehood.Christ Himself didn't force doctrines down people's throats but appealed to their minds with stories and parables.Not with threatsThis is not even about Daddy Freeze.The Bible is there for anyone open-minded enough to study. And sharing of ideas is welcome.Let Scripture interpret ScriptureThanks again 12 Likes 3 Shares

ask yourself that question





are u?

Maybe I wouldn't talk about tithes, but I would talk about celebrity GO's and figure heads of churches. Put this men side by side with our Lord Jesus Christ and show me 1 similarity.





Just convince me that these men represent that narrow way Jesus Christ talked about.



Religion has got a lot of people in chains, seeking GO's instead of Jesus Christ 21 Likes 1 Share

After Sunday service you expect me to read all this.Nah daddy freeze and God know..from dat name sef..nah freeze be that. After Sunday service you expect me to read all this.Nah daddy freeze and God know..from dat name sef..nah freeze be that.

How does his opinion affect your belief

All these fake Christians sef always looking for excuse..the fact is most of you are afraid of the truth and 80% of what he's saying are correct 18 Likes 2 Shares

Lol.. The topic made me laugh 2 Likes