Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 3:19am
You remember this little boy? tagged photoboomb king, after photo bombing a wedding photo at an events which brought him great fortune.

The little boy is celebrating his 4th birthday and here are the photos from his surprised birthday party below


Gist from praizeupdates


News source : http://www.praizeupdate.com/photos-from-4th-birthday-of-star-studded-photo-bomb-king-tobiloba/

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 3:21am
More





See more adorable photos from the birthday here
http://www.praizeupdate.com/photos-from-4th-birthday-of-star-studded-photo-bomb-king-tobiloba/

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:09am
God locate us and let your will be done in our lives


Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by lovelove2323: 11:09am
Nice one
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by aynurni220(m): 11:09am
Kool
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by izenco2005(m): 11:10am
cheesy
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 11:10am
Beautiful kiss kiss kiss

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Tolbanks(f): 11:10am
w
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by KingTrollMan: 11:10am
The way Buhari Photo-bombed us with fake promises.

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by ceononi: 11:10am
Wishing him all the best in life...
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by GreenMavro: 11:11am
The only way Nigerians will accept PDP apology is if they win the next election so we can escape this suffering in the name of Change

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Lapyte: 11:11am
K
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by SuperBlack: 11:11am
.
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:11am
mtcheeww.....since jumoke saga,every other photographer is now looking for means to trend with cook up photobombs
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 11:12am
when will this one become leader of tomorrow

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by timsbee(f): 11:12am
Dis boy is going places... I can smell it from here in Matogun.
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:12am
Bobo don fresh finish, #cuteboy

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by lilfreezy: 11:13am
Why y'all trying so hard to make this guy popular by force undecided

We all know the initial photobomb was staged
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by SparrowNet(m): 11:14am
wow!
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Offpoint: 11:14am
see as e fine like Sey na me get amgrin
diz one God don pick him call right from belle...


God go punish the devil wey temper with my program when I dey come this world.... and thunder strike de one wey edit the location. AMEN

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Firgemachar: 11:14am
Eh ya
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Betheluponi(m): 11:14am
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by FTrebirth(m): 11:14am
he's a handsome kid. thank God for those who helped to secure a better future for him. without them he could have been an online nuisance like usba the almajiri terrorist.

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 11:14am
Congrats boy
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by nonye6194(m): 11:14am
It's a matter of time before God comes into your situation. This boy, Jumoke, etc are cases of God in action
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:15am
ishowdotgmail:
God locate us and let your will be done in our lives


Please oooo, am passing out this April 12 from service. I need a job. Had a B. Sc degree in Physiology, second class upper.

My number, 07062212870....

Email: Ishowdot@gmail.com


Better start bombing out your cv... This your course though
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by deafeyez: 11:15am
Correct niggi. Him don turn to celeb ooooo
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 11:16am
grin
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by FarahAideed: 11:16am
That photosdefinitle changed his life

Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by Jigba(f): 11:16am
Awww. Happy birthday to him.
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by francesawesome(f): 11:17am
martineverest:
mtcheeww.....since jumoke saga,every other photographer is now looking for means to trend with cook up photobombs
I smell jealousy
Re: Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) by adekhingz(m): 11:17am
KingTrollMan:
The way Buhari Photo-bombed us with fake promises.
grin

