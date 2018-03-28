Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oluwatobiloba Michael Falana Celebrates His 4th Birthday In School (Photos) (10903 Views)

John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK / Anu Adeleke, Davido's "First Daughter" Celebrates 4th Birthday (Photos) / Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The little boy is celebrating his 4th birthday and here are the photos from his surprised birthday party below





Gist from praizeupdates





News source : You remember this little boy? tagged photoboomb king, after photo bombing a wedding photo at an events which brought him great fortune.The little boy is celebrating his 4th birthday and here are the photos from his surprised birthday party belowNews source : http://www.praizeupdate.com/photos-from-4th-birthday-of-star-studded-photo-bomb-king-tobiloba/ 3 Likes













See more adorable photos from the birthday here

http://www.praizeupdate.com/photos-from-4th-birthday-of-star-studded-photo-bomb-king-tobiloba/ MoreSee more adorable photos from the birthday here 1 Like 1 Share

God locate us and let your will be done in our lives





Please oooo, am passing out this April 12 from service. I need a job. Had a B. Sc degree in Physiology, second class upper.



My number, 07062212870....



Email: Ishowdot@gmail.com

12 Likes

Nice one

Kool

Beautiful 1 Like

w

The way Buhari Photo-bombed us with fake promises. 3 Likes

Wishing him all the best in life...

The only way Nigerians will accept PDP apology is if they win the next election so we can escape this suffering in the name of Change 12 Likes

K

.

mtcheeww.....since jumoke saga,every other photographer is now looking for means to trend with cook up photobombs

when will this one become leader of tomorrow 8 Likes

Dis boy is going places... I can smell it from here in Matogun.

Bobo don fresh finish, #cuteboy 1 Like





We all know the initial photobomb was staged Why y'all trying so hard to make this guy popular by forceWe all know the initial photobomb was staged

wow!



diz one God don pick him call right from belle...





God go punish the devil wey temper with my program when I dey come this world.... and thunder strike de one wey edit the location. AMEN see as e fine like Sey na me get amdiz one God don pick him call right from belle...God go punish the devil wey temper with my program when I dey come this world.... and thunder strike de one wey edit the location. AMEN 1 Like

Eh ya



https://www.fiverr.com/greeninsights/conduct-a-professional-desk-based-market-research?arrived_from_manage_gigs=true&display_share=true Do you want to get posted to Lagos for your NYSC??...then find out the techniques here:

he's a handsome kid. thank God for those who helped to secure a better future for him. without them he could have been an online nuisance like usba the almajiri terrorist. 1 Like

Congrats boy

It's a matter of time before God comes into your situation. This boy, Jumoke, etc are cases of God in action

ishowdotgmail:

God locate us and let your will be done in our lives





Please oooo, am passing out this April 12 from service. I need a job. Had a B. Sc degree in Physiology, second class upper.



My number, 07062212870....



Email: Ishowdot@gmail.com





Better start bombing out your cv... This your course though Better start bombing out your cv... This your course though

Correct niggi. Him don turn to celeb ooooo

That photosdefinitle changed his life 1 Like

Awww. Happy birthday to him.

martineverest:

mtcheeww.....since jumoke saga,every other photographer is now looking for means to trend with cook up photobombs I smell jealousy I smell jealousy