Here are reactions to the claim:



People are reacting to the costume of Nigeria's singer Brymo in his music video Heya where he had what appeared to be a G-String.

Lol.





G is a major key indeed 13 Likes

Animal . Trying to be different at the expense of his Sanity 3 Likes

lmaoo.. the funniest comments i would read today... G is a major key.. lol

nice one

emeijeh:

Lol.





G is a major key indeed Some people no get joy Some people no get joy 5 Likes

Brymo is actually talented and creative..



Nigerians are use to pom pom music, so they don't recognize greatness and creativity when they see it. 29 Likes 1 Share

KendrickAyomide:

Animal . Trying to be different at the expense of his Sanity The man you are calling an animal is so rich that he can buy you a functional brain. 11 Likes

DrinkLimca:

The man you are calling an animal is so rich that he can buy you a functional brain. i can also Buy your Dysfunctional brain

KendrickAyomide:

i can also Buy your Dysfunctional brain 11 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

i can also Buy your Dysfunctional brain How can you make money when you can't start a sentence with capital letter?



I suggest you should enroll for upcoming jss 1 exam.. 12 Likes 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

How can you make money when you can't start a sentence with capital letter?



sentence ? Am I in school? Mumu , am not the Architect of your generational Frustration







Now I see why Audu Maikori never got along with this S.O.B.

He borrowed the G-string from his father.







But, how's it your business?

lol

Plenty are mad



Few are singing

NwaAmaikpe:

say something now.

He issa G on the strings ..

KendrickAyomide:

sentence ? Am I in school? Mumu , am not the Architect of your generational Frustration guy.. U get bomb o guy.. U get bomb o 1 Like

Take it or leave it,

The guy is GOOD. 1 Like

WAWU...



What is his motives behind this?

DrinkLimca:

The man you are calling an animal is so rich that he can buy you a functional brain.





HELP ME TELL THEM.



HELP ME TELL THEM.IT'S CALLED "COSTUME" FOR A REASON.

KendrickAyomide:

Oga ...u harsh ooo even the deity for tolerance cannot tolerate this.

When lyrics and beats have evaporated in ur career then u have to augment with weird costumes.

Savages everywhere shaa

This is someone's dad... Chai

Ogbomosho weed z very effective !!

and he's close to the lagoon.......can't they hold him before he jumps into the lagoon? too much weed



jokes apart,brymo is one of the very few vocalists left in Nigeria..... he's my best naija male vocalist and one of the reasons I still listen to naija music. keep creating good music bro