|Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by 247frolicboss(m): 5:41am
People are reacting to the costume of Nigeria's singer Brymo in his music video Heya where he had what appeared to be a G-String.
Here are reactions to the claim:
http://newshelm.ng/photos-brymos-costume-in-his-video-causes-commotion-online/
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by 247frolicboss(m): 5:42am
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by emeijeh(m): 5:47am
Lol.
G is a major key indeed
13 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by KendrickAyomide: 6:21am
Animal . Trying to be different at the expense of his Sanity
3 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by aonag: 6:37am
lmaoo.. the funniest comments i would read today... G is a major key.. lol
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by segebase(m): 6:40am
nice one
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by tyson98: 6:41am
emeijeh:Some people no get joy
5 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by DrinkLimca(m): 6:43am
Brymo is actually talented and creative..
Nigerians are use to pom pom music, so they don't recognize greatness and creativity when they see it.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by DrinkLimca(m): 6:46am
KendrickAyomide:The man you are calling an animal is so rich that he can buy you a functional brain.
11 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by KendrickAyomide: 7:15am
DrinkLimca:i can also Buy your Dysfunctional brain
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by emeijeh(m): 7:20am
KendrickAyomide:
11 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by DrinkLimca(m): 7:24am
KendrickAyomide:How can you make money when you can't start a sentence with capital letter?
I suggest you should enroll for upcoming jss 1 exam..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by KendrickAyomide: 8:47am
DrinkLimca:sentence ? Am I in school? Mumu , am not the Architect of your generational Frustration
14 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by NwaAmaikpe: 9:36am
Now I see why Audu Maikori never got along with this S.O.B.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by ShitHead: 9:36am
He borrowed the G-string from his father.
But, how's it your business?
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by yomalex(m): 9:37am
lol
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by wwwtortoise(m): 9:37am
Plenty are mad
Few are singing
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by BruncleZuma: 9:37am
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by IsYou: 9:38am
NwaAmaikpe:say something now.
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by ReinaFarine: 9:38am
He issa G on the strings ..
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by Dandanlowo: 9:38am
KendrickAyomide:guy.. U get bomb o
1 Like
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by olaboy33(m): 9:39am
Take it or leave it,
The guy is GOOD.
1 Like
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:39am
WAWU...
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by Dearlord(m): 9:39am
What is his motives behind this?
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by CAPSLOCKED: 9:39am
DrinkLimca:
HELP ME TELL THEM.
IT'S CALLED "COSTUME" FOR A REASON.
1 Like
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by OKUCHI11(m): 9:40am
KendrickAyomide:Oga ...u harsh ooo even the deity for tolerance cannot tolerate this.
2 Likes
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by lastempero: 9:40am
When lyrics and beats have evaporated in ur career then u have to augment with weird costumes.
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by austin4real(m): 9:40am
Savages everywhere shaa
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by David160(m): 9:40am
This is someone's dad... Chai
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by yrex01(m): 9:41am
Ogbomosho weed z very effective !!
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by martineverest(m): 9:42am
and he's close to the lagoon.......can't they hold him before he jumps into the lagoon? too much weed
jokes apart,brymo is one of the very few vocalists left in Nigeria..... he's my best naija male vocalist and one of the reasons I still listen to naija music. keep creating good music bro
|Re: Brymo's G-String Costume In His Music Video Causes Commotion Online by Boss13: 9:42am
Is he Gay? He maybe passing a messsge across
Viewing this topic: Ozdibaba, mrrights, lumzybo, goryorhal(m), neurojosh(m), CaptainBUGGY, Buccatee(m), moscyt(m), goldcoinhub, mavinjay1, skillip(m), sod09(m), MrIfe, jayfolarin, Emmanex1995(m), EyeBee04(m), onecornerboy(m), Foolish44, Nickigold(f), Danchoco, Appliedmaths(m), bossrillboss, mercilize(f), Daguccizgreat(m), sydlak, Akukaria, Highestbee(m), Radiants, Firstpage, dantewest, ChocolateBunny, Linqsz(m), Ekwe001(m), 3verblazing(m), Hurlarzan139(m), cyprianessien(m), ochardbaby(m), Babafarry, ItsOquakes(m), haryomikun(m), torishluv(f), onyichick(f), iykekelvins(m), musamuzamil, kunlesehan(m), livinbygrace, dextran(m), coolcacuz, Parisfran(f), wolelove(m), 99foxxy(f), OGS1, Sheungbengar(m), damas60(m), AkwakaDMC, ogokam, GCFR696(m), freshvybe(m), pulsatingpen(f), DlovelyG(m), hadura29(m), chochoman, sonchuks1(m), iamsoja(m), Dyt(f), webfocus(m), Besto(m), Loverquin, shocks(m), Abdul3391(m), nonye6194(m), Afamed, maccel, jerrybakermillz(m), Jedidiah94(m), Kennylash11(m), nekkygracie, Aziishyco and 116 guest(s)
