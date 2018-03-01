Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling (1647 Views)

This car is manufactured by a company named Laser Power Systems. Because cars normally burn out long before the chemical does, the firm studied and successfully made a car with the engine powered by thorium. The carmaker used the radioactive element to build a beam of laser that heats water, producing steam and powering an energy-generating turbine.





The Thorium Car is manufactured by a company named Laser Power Systems





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68A_HPYGdlk

Car Runs For 100 Years Without Refueling



Thorium is among the densest materials on earth. A tiny bit of thorium can produce the energy that 20 million times larger than the same amount of coal can produce, which make it a great alternative energy source.



Isn't it great for fuel scarcity in Nigeria?



Naija which way forward?? Our fuel 'll be a waste soon 2 Likes

, Very soon we go dey drink the oil with cup... 2 Likes





This is great. Once a new technology comes out in a country scientists all over the world begin to work to replicate that invention but here in Nigeria we are still trying to replicate 1959 technology without success. 2 Likes

I wonder what countries will still be buying Nigeria's oil in the future. 1 Like

This is a NO for me, any radioactive spillage u, the street ua driving on will be gone

Guapismo:

I wonder what countries will still be buying Nigeria's oil in the future.

Biafra Biafra

which kind car be this? looks beautiful but not it at all

I laugh at people who say this will replace oil 1 Like

There may be adverse effect. I hope it's good.

Good development



But am sure some jihadist somewhere will be looking for a way to weaponise it 1 Like

Will never be allowed to go commercial ..it will die as a concept

Your head is correct.

This can never be approved. Imagine the whole lot of cars numbering millions having this radioactive metal which produces about 20 million times larger energy than the same amount of coal can produce. We dont need to say we will be walking around in disaster. An explosive accident of one car can cause a chain reaction (as most radioactive substances do).





If you check that video well, the car has not be made. They are only proposing 1 Like

Nice but we don't need a SpaceX car in Nigeria

our oil ohhh our oil ohhh

We don't need a demon called car. This is actually a demon, i need venza

It probably cost you 100 years to by one and when you buy it it becomes obsolete