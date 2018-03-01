₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A car featuring a thorium-powered engine can run 100 years with no refuelling
This car is manufactured by a company named Laser Power Systems. Because cars normally burn out long before the chemical does, the firm studied and successfully made a car with the engine powered by thorium. The carmaker used the radioactive element to build a beam of laser that heats water, producing steam and powering an energy-generating turbine.
The Thorium Car is manufactured by a company named Laser Power Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68A_HPYGdlk
Car Runs For 100 Years Without Refueling
Thorium is among the densest materials on earth. A tiny bit of thorium can produce the energy that 20 million times larger than the same amount of coal can produce, which make it a great alternative energy source.
Isn't it great for fuel scarcity in Nigeria?
Source: https://naijauto.com/market-news/the-car-could-run-100-years-with-no-refuelling-363
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Mutemenot: 6:40am
Naija which way forward?? Our fuel 'll be a waste soon
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Trustme2(m): 6:48am
Hmmm
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Patrick33(m): 7:27am
Very soon we go dey drink the oil with cup... ,
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Sarang: 7:32am
Guys above me still have hope for Naija
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by friimarket01: 7:35am
This is great. Once a new technology comes out in a country scientists all over the world begin to work to replicate that invention but here in Nigeria we are still trying to replicate 1959 technology without success.
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Guapismo: 7:35am
I wonder what countries will still be buying Nigeria's oil in the future.
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by SWORD419(m): 7:36am
This is a NO for me, any radioactive spillage u, the street ua driving on will be gone
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by shobroy10(m): 7:38am
Guapismo:
Biafra
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by princemillla(m): 7:38am
Lobatan!
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by SweetJoystick(m): 7:39am
which kind car be this? looks beautiful but not it at all
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Jooosy: 7:40am
Hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:40am
I laugh at people who say this will replace oil
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Evangkatsoulis: 7:40am
Story
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Profcamsey(m): 7:40am
There may be adverse effect. I hope it's good.
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by oladayo63(m): 7:43am
Q
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:43am
Good development
But am sure some jihadist somewhere will be looking for a way to weaponise it
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by FarahAideed: 7:45am
Will never be allowed to go commercial ..it will die as a concept
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by akoaki(m): 7:47am
[quote author=friimarket01 post=66221179]This is great. Once a new technology comes out in a country scientists all over the world begin to work to replicate that invention but here in Nigeria we are still trying to replicate 1959 technology without success.[/quolte]
Your head is correct.
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by bobowaja(m): 7:48am
This can never be approved. Imagine the whole lot of cars numbering millions having this radioactive metal which produces about 20 million times larger energy than the same amount of coal can produce. We dont need to say we will be walking around in disaster. An explosive accident of one car can cause a chain reaction (as most radioactive substances do).
If you check that video well, the car has not be made. They are only proposing
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by ZarahBuhari: 7:50am
Nice but we don't need a SpaceX car in Nigeria
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by usba: 7:53am
our oil ohhh
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by samoskie: 7:54am
We don't need a demon called car. This is actually a demon, i need venza
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Jooosy: 7:55am
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by teamsynergy: 7:59am
Ok
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by aku626(m): 8:07am
It probably cost you 100 years to by one and when you buy it it becomes obsolete
|Re: The Car Could Run 100 Years With No Refuelling by Skepticus: 8:08am
Proudlyngwa:
Sure, it won't.
But Oil is gradually being replaced by alternative source of energy like electricity and solar.
Coal was touted as being irreplaceable at the time of its use till it was dumped.
(0) (Reply)
