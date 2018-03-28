₦airaland Forum

I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Samsimple(m): 6:54am
THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested one Iredia Austine in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State for alleged drug trafficking.

Southern City News learnt that Austine, said to be a graduate of Geophysics at the Ambrose Ali University , Ekpoma , was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Iyeu -Otua community following a tip - off.

Armed personnel from the state command of the agency were said to have stormed the residence of the suspect on Ohiomah Street , where 82 bags of dried weeds, weighing 762 kilogrammes , were discovered.
The NDLEA Commandant in Edo State , Mr . Buba Wakawa , confirmed Austine ’ s arrest on Monday , adding that the recovered weed tested positive for cannabis sativa.

Wakawa said the 82 bags of dried weeds were recovered from inside the ceiling of the suspect’ s apartment .

He said , “ The suspect was arrested at his residence in Otuo based on intelligence report . During a search operation , officers discovered 82 bags of cannabis sativa concealed inside the ceiling of his house with a total weight of 762 kgs . ”

Austine claimed that financial constraint pushed him into marijuana peddling as an undergraduate in 2011 .
“I studied Geophysics at the Ambrose Ali University , Ekpoma , and completed my National Youth Service Corps (programme ) in January, 2018 . I started selling cannabis in 2011 when I gained admission into the university . This was because I had no one to help me financially.

“After my graduation, I stopped selling cannabis; but the temptation arose when I purchased a form for my Masters degree programme at the University of Port Harcourt .
“It was circumstances that made me to deal in it ( cannabis) and this is the largest quantity of cannabis I have bought at a time . Please, I need help because there is nobody I can turn to in life for assistance , ” Austine said .
But Wakawa said Austine’ s excuse was not tenable , vowing that he would be charged to court .
He noted , “ This is a criminal act that is punishable by the NDLEA Act . It is unjustifiable to engage in the criminal act under any pretext.

“A preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspect bought the drugs during the harvest season and stored it in the ceiling for sale during the peak season . Further investigative activities have been concluded for the suspect to be arraigned in court soon. ”

SOURCE>> http://punchng.com/i-sold-marijuana-to-fund-my-education-geophysics-graduate/

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by izenco2005(m): 11:41am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Invisibleojay: 11:41am
This guy

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by brobro: 11:42am
Financing your education is not a legitimate reason to engage in crime and destroying other people lives.

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by ceeroh(m): 11:42am
Science graduate

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by aynurni220(m): 11:42am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by bettercreature(m): 11:42am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by YhungPablo(m): 11:42am
Pictures of you selling marijuana or you forget about it.
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by emmabest2000(m): 11:42am

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Alexis410: 11:42am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Hemzhy(m): 11:42am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by niceprof: 11:42am
Why will you sell drugs,are you Tinubu?

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by joromi36(f): 11:43am
Bubu Wat do u have to say....
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by obembet(m): 11:43am
Invisibleojay:
This guy


Oh your customer?

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:43am
Na only selling cannabis that you think is good business.....

OK.....

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by KingTrollMan: 11:44am
I don't blame him. Education suppose to be free in Nigeria. The government don't care about the people. When the system fail you, you create your own system.
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:44am
emmabest2000:
Agree 100%...there is a lie in this story somewhere....
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by jedidiah22(m): 11:44am
Ko se we ko se gbo #science student
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Sleekbabx(m): 11:44am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by nairalandbuzz(m): 11:44am
Geez...

Is this guy studying for 22 PhDs at once ni? How many book you wan study to sell this amount of science student tool

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by wwwtortoise(m): 11:44am
1st class science student .

You have just inspired me.
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:45am
KingTrollMan:
I don't blame him. Education suppose to be free in Nigeria. The government don't care about the people. When the system fail you, you create your own system.

So, he will make money by selling something that will destroy other people's lives?

Park well, abeg. Other FAR BETTER business ideas dey!
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Betheluponi(m): 11:46am
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Lakebeyin: 11:46am
The hustle is real man. don't worry, they'll release you in days .
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by martineverest(m): 11:47am
owan east is the capital of Cannabis in nigeria
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by GreenMavro: 11:47am
at least he is a graduate OF GEOCANNABIS
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by adekhingz(m): 11:47am
Wetin concern me.....Awon omo SCIENCE STUDENTS grin.

Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Austinoiz(m): 11:48am
Crook, u sold Cannabis to find your education. After your Marijuana studies graduation at Ekpoma, you continued the nonsense. Jesu mere gi ebere.
Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Billionboi: 11:48am
