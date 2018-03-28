₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Samsimple(m): 6:54am
THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested one Iredia Austine in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State for alleged drug trafficking.
SOURCE>> http://punchng.com/i-sold-marijuana-to-fund-my-education-geophysics-graduate/
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by izenco2005(m): 11:41am
To all the youth of this nation may all might GOD BLESS US.
mean while im looking for a wife.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Invisibleojay: 11:41am
This guy
1 Like
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by brobro: 11:42am
Financing your education is not a legitimate reason to engage in crime and destroying other people lives.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by ceeroh(m): 11:42am
Science graduate
4 Likes
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by aynurni220(m): 11:42am
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by bettercreature(m): 11:42am
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by YhungPablo(m): 11:42am
Pictures of you selling marijuana or you forget about it.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by emmabest2000(m): 11:42am
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Alexis410: 11:42am
Hmmmm
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Hemzhy(m): 11:42am
.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by niceprof: 11:42am
Why will you sell drugs,are you Tinubu?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by joromi36(f): 11:43am
hmmmm
Bubu Wat do u have to say....
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by obembet(m): 11:43am
Invisibleojay:
Oh your customer?
1 Like
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:43am
Na only selling cannabis that you think is good business.....
OK.....
1 Like
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by KingTrollMan: 11:44am
I don't blame him. Education suppose to be free in Nigeria. The government don't care about the people. When the system fail you, you create your own system.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:44am
emmabest2000:
Agree 100%...there is a lie in this story somewhere....
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by jedidiah22(m): 11:44am
Ko se we ko se gbo #science student
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Sleekbabx(m): 11:44am
Hmm
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by nairalandbuzz(m): 11:44am
Geez...
Is this guy studying for 22 PhDs at once ni? How many book you wan study to sell this amount of science student tool
2 Likes
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by wwwtortoise(m): 11:44am
1st class science student .
You have just inspired me.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Cromcruach91: 11:45am
KingTrollMan:
So, he will make money by selling something that will destroy other people's lives?
Park well, abeg. Other FAR BETTER business ideas dey!
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Betheluponi(m): 11:46am
.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Lakebeyin: 11:46am
The hustle is real man. don't worry, they'll release you in days .
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by martineverest(m): 11:47am
owan east is the capital of Cannabis in nigeria
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by GreenMavro: 11:47am
at least he is a graduate OF GEOCANNABIS
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by adekhingz(m): 11:47am
Wetin concern me.....Awon omo SCIENCE STUDENTS .
1 Like
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Austinoiz(m): 11:48am
Crook, u sold Cannabis to find your education. After your Marijuana studies graduation at Ekpoma, you continued the nonsense. Jesu mere gi ebere.
|Re: I Sold Marijuana To Fund My Education – Geophysics Graduate by Billionboi: 11:48am
G
