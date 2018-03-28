₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by emma321(m): 7:44am
Angry youths mobilized and chased out grazing herders away from Government Girls’ Secondary School premises in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State.
A resident, Mr. Amos Kawu told DAILY POST that news had filtered into town that the herders had resisted any attempt to stop them from grazing their cattle in the school premises.
“Their resistance threw the school girls into serious panic”, he said.
Kawu revealed that it prompted the youths to mobilise to the school premises and chased the herders away.
He added that dangerous swords and weapons were found with the herders targetted at the innocent girls.
DAILY POST gathered that palpable fear has enveloped the school girls over the recent Dapchi experience where over 100 girls were abducted.
Efforts to reached DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, Bauchi State police spokesman for confirmation failed after repeated calls on his line was not answered
Details:
http://anstalk.com/bauchi-youths-chase-grazing-herders-out-of-girls-school-premises/
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by madridguy(m): 7:47am
Good development.
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by savio93(m): 7:50am
Now we are waking up
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:01pm
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by ceeroh(m): 12:01pm
p
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by Spanner4(m): 12:02pm
Yawa
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by adisabarber(m): 12:02pm
Very soon people will begin to kill herdsmen on sight. Maybe Miyetti Allah will receive sense when it gets to that stage
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by felo812000(m): 12:02pm
REPR....L loading
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by mayowascholar(m): 12:03pm
hmmm
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by guru03(m): 12:03pm
Every locality should do same, this will bring Buhari boys to order.
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by Nodogragra4me: 12:03pm
They just disrespected for somebody's girlfriend (those cows) while she luxuriated with her boo ( the herds men)
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by obembet(m): 12:03pm
adisabarber:
Am sure pple has started fighting for themselves... U won't hear that helmsmen kill by anyone.... Before they kill u, kill them and buried them.
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by abiodunalasa: 12:03pm
Na so them dey start am
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by sirusX(m): 12:04pm
For their mind...Lightening cannot strike the same place twice
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by hpaje(m): 12:04pm
Sometimes, we need to enforce some lines with not just words but actions
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by kullozone(m): 12:05pm
Good thing they forgot to carry their AK47 along with them... The youths should've used the opportunity to finish them, including their cows(their sex partners)
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by Omoapena(m): 12:05pm
If they can't fight for you, fight for yoursef.
Good of the youths
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by mike404(m): 12:05pm
guru03:VERY CORRECT!
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by overall90: 12:06pm
Good.
Danjuma's message is sinking.
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by edimat007(m): 12:10pm
It pity me a lot that the so call Northern elders fail to see the Tsunami that is coming faster than expected to that region if urgent actions is not done to invest in human development.
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by mamaafrik(m): 12:10pm
one bottle of cold Goldberg for una.awom were...ski
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by ZarahBuhari: 12:10pm
Very soon fulani herdsmen would be an endangered species
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by stevejireh01: 12:11pm
D
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by kingchris30(m): 12:12pm
this is a wake up call, everybody should be vigilant
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises by Afritop(m): 12:13pm
Thumbs up to the youths. Fulani herdsmen of now are known to rape women in their farm. Girls in the school will be likened to sitting ducks. If those youths did not act they will just be picking those girls anyhow
(0) (Reply)
