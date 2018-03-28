Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Bauchi Youths Chase Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Girls’ School Premises (2156 Views)

A resident, Mr. Amos Kawu told DAILY POST that news had filtered into town that the herders had resisted any attempt to stop them from grazing their cattle in the school premises.



“Their resistance threw the school girls into serious panic”, he said.



Kawu revealed that it prompted the youths to mobilise to the school premises and chased the herders away.



He added that dangerous swords and weapons were found with the herders targetted at the innocent girls.



DAILY POST gathered that palpable fear has enveloped the school girls over the recent Dapchi experience where over 100 girls were abducted.



Efforts to reached DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, Bauchi State police spokesman for confirmation failed after repeated calls on his line was not answered





Good development. 1 Like

Now we are waking up 1 Like

Very soon people will begin to kill herdsmen on sight. Maybe Miyetti Allah will receive sense when it gets to that stage 1 Like

Every locality should do same, this will bring Buhari boys to order.

They just disrespected for somebody's girlfriend (those cows) while she luxuriated with her boo ( the herds men)

adisabarber:

Very soon people will begin to kill herdsmen on sight. Maybe Miyetti Allah will receive sense when it gets to that stage

Am sure pple has started fighting for themselves... U won't hear that helmsmen kill by anyone.... Before they kill u, kill them and buried them. Am sure pple has started fighting for themselves... U won't hear that helmsmen kill by anyone.... Before they kill u, kill them and buried them.

Na so them dey start am

For their mind...Lightening cannot strike the same place twice

Sometimes, we need to enforce some lines with not just words but actions

Good thing they forgot to carry their AK47 along with them... The youths should've used the opportunity to finish them, including their cows(their sex partners)

If they can't fight for you, fight for yoursef.



Good of the youths

guru03:

Every locality should do same, this will bring Buhari boys to order. VERY CORRECT! VERY CORRECT!

Good.

Danjuma's message is sinking.

It pity me a lot that the so call Northern elders fail to see the Tsunami that is coming faster than expected to that region if urgent actions is not done to invest in human development.

one bottle of cold Goldberg for una.awom were...ski

Very soon fulani herdsmen would be an endangered species

this is a wake up call, everybody should be vigilant 1 Like