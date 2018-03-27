₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,743 members, 4,157,737 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari (18435 Views)
The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) / See The Inside Of The Trains And Railway Stations Commissioned By Buhari6 / New Enugu International Airport Terminal, 90% Complete (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by NewsPoacher: 4:52pm
All is set for the commissioning of the newly built world class Ikeja Bus Terminal by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration. President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other top dignitaries on Thursday, March 29, 2018 to unveil the iconic infrastructure. This iconic terminal is designed to change the face of public transportation and it will convey more than 70,000 passengers daily to over 22 destinations across the State.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/963211/
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by bjayx: 4:55pm
Nice one...maintenance is key.
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by tunde233(m): 5:05pm
Nice
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
FAYOSE this is what we call good governance, not by eating in the BUKKA or cutting of PUMMO in the market.
89 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by afroniger: 5:17pm
Wow. Very clean and world class. There is nothing stopping Africans from having world-class infrastructure. We just need to up our game. Maintenance culture can also be inculcated if we really desire it. Kudos to Ambo.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by tolufase(m): 5:23pm
Yahaya Bello will not see this. Turning my state into a movie comedy cast by Yahaya Bello, Dino Malaye and Edward Onoja; directed by Oyegun and produced by Nigeria police force.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Amirullaha(m): 8:08pm
Commendable....
Wow finally my Jamb result is out and I scored 380, can I apply for NYSC?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by talk2archy: 8:08pm
nice one Ambode
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by samuelchimmy(m): 8:09pm
Call me to come and see this pic in the next 12months
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Rotentina(m): 8:10pm
This is highly commendable! More grease to your elbow.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Omoapena(m): 8:11pm
Another location for slay mamas to take pix
Kudos to lagos government
Ambode is really working
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by SuperSuave(m): 8:11pm
afroniger:The guy seems to be really trying
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by dyze: 8:11pm
Amirullaha:
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by adeblow(m): 8:11pm
Na waa
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by dele31: 8:11pm
This deserves commendation
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by OBAGADAFFI: 8:12pm
Can we also include all billboards and gutters in Lagos Buhari's commissioning.
Since bus terminal is an achievement.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Gullah: 8:12pm
Mods don forget say Nigeria get match today ni? Where our match thread for FP?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 8:12pm
Laugh, Buhari coming to commission what He doesn't know, does He know what is Terminal or ever heard of it.. Nigerians sef!
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by valuedammy(m): 8:12pm
To set up structure like this in our dear Country is easy, but Maintaining it is the problem. Just comeback five years and check the state of this infrastructure you will CRY.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by credid(m): 8:12pm
Omo
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by jnfoage: 8:13pm
Amirullaha:No need to apply for NYSC, just apply for NNPC GMD straight.
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by ZACHIE: 8:13pm
NURTW owns the place. Forget the rubbish the President is coming to do.
Shame of a government
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by unknownsolja: 8:13pm
all of you are mad...na bus terminal una they celebrate like this..what if na world class airport nko..mad people from a mad poo hole country
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Rosskii: 8:14pm
yarimo:
LOLZZZ
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by PurplePatch(m): 8:14pm
Beautiful! Continuity is where the problem lies. Every modern city needs one to reduce the chaos caused by commuting travelers across different destinations from the city.
Edo state wake up....#NoCentralPark #NoFlyOvers #ButY
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 8:14pm
na him suppose commission am??
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by Proffdada: 8:14pm
The only thing that remains is maintenance as those developers tribe like urinating anywhere like dogs
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 8:14pm
Amirullaha:You can apply to be the manager of any Olosho house near you, I will approve it.
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by julioralph(m): 8:14pm
APC wayo party
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by guywitzerogal(m): 8:15pm
yarimo:abeg make I hear word internal revenue of Lagos in a month is wat Ekiti get in a year
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari by themanderon: 8:15pm
No be to build be head na to maintain. We have a very terrible attitude towards maintenance in this country.
2 Likes
Nigerians Own 200 Private Jets / Trailer With Container Falls At CMS Busstop Lagos, Causes Traffic Jam / Nigerian Accent, The 5th Sexiest In The World.
Viewing this topic: ekwe18(m), BABSKAY24(m), 2fine2fast(m), Pelux15, evergenuineshop, Ebullience(m), moyinoluwabun(m), Olajohn5, Donyswit, Larrybabs17, Osgee(m), womenshealth(f), Truth234, aod1(m), Airforce31, SignOnHost, eljanfortis(m), fizho, agabusta, cooljo85, smithcy2001(m), doctorgold(m), nigeriapolitics(f), Ibegtodiffer, kollysnut(m), dani1luv, biggboy(m), thebosstrevor, rarry(m), arcview, olushola4me, princetigris(m), titted(f), bumi10, Oduwils222(m), Iolo(m), WisdomFlakes, CuteMadridista, nwanmuo, madone, pator(m), Fogman(m), linearity, pharmadek, TechAddiction, JOHNEMMA1, buskie13(m), peace2all(m), Royruky(m), lolaxavier(m), Fauzydane(m), Tex42(m), smilezz, tolugeorgeinfo(f), Ajiaj(m), mceffizy09(m), Futureberry, deademotion, gregbali(m), Phunmich, Mrwealth933, CocoaOla, kunlite(m), lilichi, Merceline(f), priceaction, bonboclat, Shegzo(m), Hardamz(m), PDPGuy, OjomaBrown, tkos, lanrywatt(m), dhesire(m), Swissdist(f), erinolu(m), hentech911, doreto, thunderbabs, adebayo201, Fash1234(m), ekpeye(m), Faculty14(m), felixtoba, pbells006, otabaotaba, dosht(f), epg, wahles(m), Iyke366, solutionist, pcagbaji(m), phemolala07(m), unknownsolja, onetimepro(m), Boykay, desmondokonkwo, RonJeremy, maliee, naijawho, anikum, Babs91, ekanDamie, ijustdey, MofePR, Realsedrick, mofeireoluwa(f), Emmafe(m), afroniger, dyydxx, Bobolanko(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10