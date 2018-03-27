Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari (18435 Views)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/963211/ All is set for the commissioning of the newly built world class Ikeja Bus Terminal by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration. President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other top dignitaries on Thursday, March 29, 2018 to unveil the iconic infrastructure. This iconic terminal is designed to change the face of public transportation and it will convey more than 70,000 passengers daily to over 22 destinations across the State. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Nice one...maintenance is key. 58 Likes 2 Shares

Nice

FAYOSE this is what we call good governance, not by eating in the BUKKA or cutting of PUMMO in the market. 89 Likes 7 Shares

Wow. Very clean and world class. There is nothing stopping Africans from having world-class infrastructure. We just need to up our game. Maintenance culture can also be inculcated if we really desire it. Kudos to Ambo. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Yahaya Bello will not see this. Turning my state into a movie comedy cast by Yahaya Bello, Dino Malaye and Edward Onoja; directed by Oyegun and produced by Nigeria police force. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Wow finally my Jamb result is out and I scored 380, can I apply for NYSC?

nice one Ambode 2 Likes

Call me to come and see this pic in the next 12months

This is highly commendable! More grease to your elbow. 2 Likes

Another location for slay mamas to take pix



Kudos to lagos government

Ambode is really working 3 Likes

The guy seems to be really trying

Na waa

This deserves commendation 3 Likes

Can we also include all billboards and gutters in Lagos Buhari's commissioning.



Since bus terminal is an achievement. 6 Likes

Mods don forget say Nigeria get match today ni? Where our match thread for FP? 1 Like

Laugh, Buhari coming to commission what He doesn't know, does He know what is Terminal or ever heard of it.. Nigerians sef!

To set up structure like this in our dear Country is easy, but Maintaining it is the problem. Just comeback five years and check the state of this infrastructure you will CRY. 3 Likes

Omo

No need to apply for NYSC, just apply for NNPC GMD straight.

NURTW owns the place. Forget the rubbish the President is coming to do.

Shame of a government 1 Like

all of you are mad...na bus terminal una they celebrate like this..what if na world class airport nko..mad people from a mad poo hole country 8 Likes

FAYOSE this is what we call good governance, not by eating in the BUKKA or cutting of PUMMO in the market.

LOLZZZ

Beautiful! Continuity is where the problem lies. Every modern city needs one to reduce the chaos caused by commuting travelers across different destinations from the city.





Edo state wake up....#NoCentralPark #NoFlyOvers #ButY 1 Like



na him suppose commission am??

developers tribe like urinating anywhere like dogs

The only thing that remains is maintenance as thoselike urinating anywhere like dogs 3 Likes

You can apply to be the manager of any Olosho house near you, I will approve it.





APC wayo party APC wayo party 1 Like

abeg make I hear word internal revenue of Lagos in a month is wat Ekiti get in a year