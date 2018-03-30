₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by CastedDude: 1:36pm
The officers of Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps (NCDSC) Enugu Headquarters have been accused of gruesomely murdered a young. According to Augustus Ngene, the security officials chased a commercial bus with passengers on board from New market area as the bus driver drove up hill to Ngwo (Milliken Hill) for an alleged violation of traffic rules.
The members of NCDSC opened live ammunition (shootings) targeting the bus in motion with passengers in the bus during morning periods of Thursday 22nd March, 2018. Unfortunately the bus entered the valley in Milliken hill caught fire and burnt Mr Ikpechukwu, a young peaceful graduate to death.
The deceased is set to be buried today at his hometown in Nsukka area of Enugu state. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/30-year-old-graduate-killed-in-accident-caused-by-ncdsc-in-enugu-photos.html
Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by CastedDude: 1:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by HungerBAD: 1:36pm
Reading.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by madridguy(m): 1:38pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by mikky4764(f): 2:55pm
So so sad
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 3:46pm
Have you heard of the saying "All die na die"?
It was time for the man to die, so he died. @30 years, he doesnt have his own house, what a wasted life!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 3:46pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by masciv: 3:48pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 3:49pm
RIP bro
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by cutefergiee(m): 3:49pm
I weak
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by osuofia2(m): 3:50pm
uselessness NSCDC, and people were clamouring for the establishment of peace corp wen nscdc no get job only to de chase bus.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by Bede2u(m): 3:51pm
I can swear with my life that those NSCDC officials are northerners.
Life getting wasted everyday in shithole nigeria
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by chineduemmao: 3:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:3...2...1.... wait for it!
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by nwakibie3(m): 3:52pm
His village people have finally succeeded after several trials.
RIP
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by Gullah: 3:52pm
And he's an only son o. What a tragedy
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by Gullah: 3:53pm
NwaAmaikpe:Wetin you wan talk now?
|Re: 30-Year-Old Graduate Killed In Accident Caused By Security Men In Enugu. Photos by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 3:53pm
Sniper VS hypo which is faster
