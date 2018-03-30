



The members of NCDSC opened live ammunition (shootings) targeting the bus in motion with passengers in the bus during morning periods of Thursday 22nd March, 2018. Unfortunately the bus entered the valley in Milliken hill caught fire and burnt Mr Ikpechukwu, a young peaceful graduate to death.



The deceased is set to be buried today at his hometown in Nsukka area of Enugu state. May his soul rest in peace.



