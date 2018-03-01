₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,152 members, 4,159,143 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 03:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student (3861 Views)
Man Caught Raping A Little Girl, Paraded In Public (Photos) / Man Caught Raping A Minor In Kaduna State. Photos / Woman Flees With Fiancé’s N295.5m After Drugging Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:37pm
A 400 level law undergraduate of the Igbinedion University in Edo state has been expelled by the school’s management. According to report the said student drugged and raped his classmate.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/nigerian-student-expelled-for-drugging-and-raping-a-female-student/
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:38pm
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by madridguy(m): 1:44pm
Picture of the rapist so other ladies can avoid him
3 Likes
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by NeeKlaus: 1:51pm
What do people enjoy in "forced sex"? I have asked myself this question severally.
Awon Fifty Shades of Gray.
2 Likes
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by IamJix: 1:51pm
How can they expel someone within the range of of 4 days?
Were they planning to expell him before the incidence?
3 Likes
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by mazimee(m): 1:57pm
few minutes bounce of pleasure. Long term stain on his reputation
3 Likes
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by IdeyFindWife: 3:02pm
IamJix:
Expediting actions and punitive charges on his expulsion might not be too hard especially where principal officers and evidences needed for such decisions seem to auspiciously coincide!
Some call it the #VillagePeople-Factor. His own just happened to be high. That's why his #KonjiIndex still have off such strong signals that enabled his ancestral witches top locate him in his 400L Smh!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by 3millionia: 3:31pm
I don't believe this story.
Fearr lawyers
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by chuckdee4(m): 3:32pm
He should have been arrested as well
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by bayaar(m): 3:32pm
If Its True, Thats Bad.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by NwaAmaikpe: 3:32pm
After reading such stories and that of the biblical Ammon and Tamar; you realise that
Sex is sadly underrated.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Wizkhalifa2(m): 3:32pm
Every story has three sides, his, hers, the truth.
That's how that Twitter girl confessed her friend framed a guy of rape to teach him a lesson.
Nobody should quote me and say "what if it's your sister" BS. I'm just saying the story isn't complete.
1 Like
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by ifyalways(f): 3:33pm
First step.
Can they charge him to court already, please.
Oh, his dad bailed him? Rape should not be a bail-able offense.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by olamil34(m): 3:33pm
Okay
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Hibiscuss(m): 3:33pm
Chai.... Lawyer wey dey rape? I fear o.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by awa(m): 3:33pm
Too shameful... Why not pay these slaymama and do them
1 Like
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by spartan50(m): 3:33pm
He is still a free man.. When would Nigeria ever work?
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by drinkgarri: 3:33pm
No piss for the wicked
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by PessiSewerratGa: 3:33pm
What's wrong exactly? pretty sure she enjoyed it so they should free him.
1 Like
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 3:34pm
all these self-made judges and their biased judgement.
Who told you he raped her? the olosho girl , i guess. When she was licking coldstone from Domino Pizza , she didnt shout rape, when she was eating point and kill and pressing more zeros at the ATM , she didnt shout rape, when she was singing ringing tone on his bed while he was sweating it out thrusting in and out of her honey pot, she didnt shout rape....
Thunder fire the girl, the school and the idiot who posted it on facebook to celebrate the junk and biased judgement.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Fernandowski(m): 3:34pm
He should be castrated too.... Useless mf
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Arabiyyas: 3:34pm
totally bad jail him for 4years
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Divay22(f): 3:34pm
So he couldn't control his third leg
Four years gone down the drill, reputation messed up for just 5 minutes..
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by descartes400: 3:34pm
IdeyFindWife:
you say?
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by pweshboi(m): 3:35pm
He was released? Please if you don't charge this guy to court and make sure that his father that is flaunting money get to feel something drop from his body and his name shamed, the forever hold your peace.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by AuntyAmope(m): 3:35pm
mazimee:my brother, the konji at that very moment fit block anybody’s brain. Make God no let jam trouble when go pass us.
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by sirusX(m): 3:35pm
A LAW student for that matter
He should face the law and serve the punishment for his crime
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by ofuonyebi: 3:35pm
this is how some youth got their bright destiny 'BLACKLISTED'...just because of trying to enjoy a one minute sweet banana!....shame!
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by tstx(m): 3:36pm
Expulsion is not enough
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by DAVID133: 3:37pm
God oooooo
|Re: 400L Igbinedion University Law Student Expelled For Raping A Student by Gullah: 3:37pm
The guy should be castrated
1 Like
Video Of Indian Sisters Beating Up Men Who Harrassed Them On Bus Goes Viral / Apply For Nysc Exemption Certificate Call 08136384606 / Five People Arrested By The Police For Ritual Killings In Ondo
Viewing this topic: align360, omololu251, anya2526, omoelerin1, VIEMMYTRAVELS, viceddy95(m), Oluwolex2000(m), Gabrinas(m), kaykay1980, chiddyok, donmhedi, Jimmylenny, Iriruaga100(m), b4bola(m), Onyochejohn(f), Tetero9, quinSonia(f), abokibuhari, Alphanancy, sankky, papaolare, Johnayoola(m), Pipedreams, BlackManta(m), seuncyber(m), Easyclan, Semmarich, Klinee, samfuntua, Ochobo007, blaksril(m), idnole4(m), Badtman(m), Sagay212, IRockALot(m), BrianRoss, docZeey(f), Originalsly, deemax, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), amclimax(m), crownedprinz(m), HigherEd, ogbeiwi(m), iNewton, gdayo, CoolAmbience(m), DankemzI(m), DonaTee(f), moststylish(m), Mires, Clakyvip, ajayidayo2012, ZUBzero18(m), Fuckadict(m), alobright17(m), harryboyng(m), joeyswift(m), rims4emmy(m), Dimade(m), Yahayablessing(f), cyndy1000(f), muffyt05, fleshb(m), luwee(m), lilAZeeZ(m), Lumiaking, marvin906(m), stevenosa, Macnnoli4(m), walebishop1, ping2ping, LynForward, jashar(f), Orange8, Dvampire(m), Muyiii(m), obonujoker(m), Hurlarzan139(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18