A 400 level law undergraduate of the Igbinedion University in Edo state has been expelled by the school’s management. According to report the said student drugged and raped his classmate.



Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, who shared the story on his Facebook page wrote;



400 LEVEL LAW STUDENT OF IGBENEDION UNIVERSITY OKADA EXPELLED FOR ONE MINUTE MADNESS (RAPE)

Friday/Sartuday 23rd and 24th March, 2018. I was in Igbenedion University Okada

Got a call from Andrew Mani Alphonsus to get Justice for a female student.

Before I arrived the school, I spoke to the Police (Divisioner Police Station Okada) to immediately arrest the 400level Law Student who drugged and raped a fellow Law student in January 2018. The girl was threatened, intimidated and was scared to speak out until Mr Andrew Mani Alphonsus assured her there is a young Nigerian who will help her.





Luckily, The 400level student was arrested on Friday 23rd March at about 1:00pm, detained at the station till Saturday and on Sunday his father came from Abuja paid some amount of money and secure the release of his son (RAPIST).

It will interest you to know that the Student was Yesterday #EXPELLED from Igbenedion University Okada.

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/nigerian-student-expelled-for-drugging-and-raping-a-female-student/

Picture of the rapist so other ladies can avoid him 3 Likes

What do people enjoy in "forced sex"? I have asked myself this question severally.



Awon Fifty Shades of Gray. 2 Likes

How can they expel someone within the range of of 4 days?

Were they planning to expell him before the incidence? 3 Likes

few minutes bounce of pleasure. Long term stain on his reputation 3 Likes

IamJix:

How can they expel someone within the range of of 4 days?



Were they planning to expell him before the incidence?

Expediting actions and punitive charges on his expulsion might not be too hard especially where principal officers and evidences needed for such decisions seem to auspiciously coincide!



Expediting actions and punitive charges on his expulsion might not be too hard especially where principal officers and evidences needed for such decisions seem to auspiciously coincide!

Some call it the #VillagePeople-Factor. His own just happened to be high. That's why his #KonjiIndex still have off such strong signals that enabled his ancestral witches top locate him in his 400L Smh!

I don't believe this story.



Fearr lawyers

He should have been arrested as well

If Its True, Thats Bad.





After reading such stories and that of the biblical Ammon and Tamar; you realise that





After reading such stories and that of the biblical Ammon and Tamar; you realise that

Sex is sadly underrated.





That's how that Twitter girl confessed her friend framed a guy of rape to teach him a lesson.



That's how that Twitter girl confessed her friend framed a guy of rape to teach him a lesson.

Nobody should quote me and say "what if it's your sister" BS. I'm just saying the story isn't complete. Every story has three sides, his, hers, the truth.





Can they charge him to court already, please.

Oh, his dad bailed him? Rape should not be a bail-able offense. First step.Can they charge him to court already, please.Oh, his dad bailed him? Rape should not be a bail-able offense.

Okay

Chai.... Lawyer wey dey rape? I fear o.

Too shameful... Why not pay these slaymama and do them 1 Like

He is still a free man.. When would Nigeria ever work?

No piss for the wicked

What's wrong exactly? pretty sure she enjoyed it so they should free him. 1 Like





all these self-made judges and their biased judgement.





Who told you he raped her? the olosho girl , i guess. When she was licking coldstone from Domino Pizza , she didnt shout rape, when she was eating point and kill and pressing more zeros at the ATM , she didnt shout rape, when she was singing ringing tone on his bed while he was sweating it out thrusting in and out of her honey pot, she didnt shout rape....





all these self-made judges and their biased judgement.

Who told you he raped her? the olosho girl , i guess. When she was licking coldstone from Domino Pizza , she didnt shout rape, when she was eating point and kill and pressing more zeros at the ATM , she didnt shout rape, when she was singing ringing tone on his bed while he was sweating it out thrusting in and out of her honey pot, she didnt shout rape....

Thunder fire the girl, the school and the idiot who posted it on facebook to celebrate the junk and biased judgement.

He should be castrated too.... Useless mf

totally bad jail him for 4years



Four years gone down the drill, reputation messed up for just 5 minutes.. So he couldn't control his third legFour years gone down the drill, reputation messed up for just 5 minutes..

IdeyFindWife:





Expediting actions and punitive charges on his expulsion might not be too hard especially where principal officers and evidences needed for such decisions seem to auspiciously coincide!



Some call it the #VillagePeople-Factor. His own just happened to be high. That's why his #KonjiIndex still have off such strong signals that enabled his ancestral witches top locate him in his 400L Smh!

you say? you say?

He was released? Please if you don't charge this guy to court and make sure that his father that is flaunting money get to feel something drop from his body and his name shamed, the forever hold your peace.

mazimee:

mazimee:

few minutes bounce of pleasure. Long term stain on his reputation my brother, the konji at that very moment fit block anybody's brain. Make God no let jam trouble when go pass us.

LAW student for that matter



LAW student for that matter

He should face the law and serve the punishment for his crime

this is how some youth got their bright destiny 'BLACKLISTED'...just because of trying to enjoy a one minute sweet banana!....shame!

Expulsion is not enough



God oooooo