Source:

The ultra-modern Ikeja Bus Terminal will be open for general use after its commissioning by Pres. Muhammadu Buhari. But before the arrival of the president, we were at the terminus at night to catch the glimpse, the beauty and the luxury of this edifice, you won't want to miss it!





Lagos for show





I hope Ambode will personally monitor this edifice to make sure they maintain it well

The Next 15months Will Speak For Itself 70 Likes 1 Share





you must be joking Are you saying they wont collect OWO ITA here?you must be joking 9 Likes

I just hope this administration and the next maintains it well. If not, it will be as good as they never built it 7 Likes 1 Share

I begiiii, na beauty we go shop, make dem do something dat will reflect on the lives of poor nigerians. 5 Likes

Lagos is always beautiful 1 Like

Please remember to share the same pics next year and let's do a comparison. 5 Likes

Make we hear word jare 3 Likes

U sabi...



Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet. U sabi...Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet. 15 Likes 1 Share

I pray and hope it is well maintained

With generator 1 Like

Will like to see this same terminal again in the next 5yrs. 1 Like

I saw better in France 5 Likes

Lagos is greater than Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

So a whole president is coming just to commission a bus terminal

Nawa o 15 Likes 1 Share

Lasgidi for sure

Flatinoooo

Who be flaty?



Simple question you can not answer.



Will OWO ITA be collected?



UP National !! Who be flaty?Simple question you can not answer.Will OWO ITA be collected?UP National !! 7 Likes

Buhari should learn from Ambode

.... Wait, is Ambode a Nigerian?

We go look morning still look night again





Only in Nigeria that the president travels all the way from Abuja to Lagos just to commission a Bus-stop 9 Likes

Gather your family members together, put begging bowls in their hands and march them in a single file to go and collect it.



You think this is potopoto republic where everyone is a hungry hustler? Even your ancestors are hustling in the afterlife. They want dry gin and alligator pepper as if they are operating a beer parlor in Hell fire. Gather your family members together, put begging bowls in their hands and march them in a single file to go and collect it.You think this is potopoto republic where everyone is a hungry hustler? Even your ancestors are hustling in the afterlife. They want dry gin and alligator pepper as if they are operating a beer parlor in Hell fire.

Nice one

Lol

Potor piglet wants to join agbero work in Lagos.



I don't blame you though. The bus terminal in Lagos is better than the best Airport in the entire South East. LolPotor piglet wants to join agbero work in Lagos.I don't blame you though. The bus terminal in Lagos is better than the best Airport in the entire South East.

Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet. and who are the Nigerians and who are the Nigerians

Is not as beautiful as Ebonyi state nw

I guess this was what Mr Bill Gates saw about Nigeria! Roads are bad, buses are dilapidated yet we are building 'world class' bus stops.



Go and look at our public schools and see what they call chairs and tables there! Go and see people sleeping on the floors of emergency wards. See how poorly paid doctors are and how they are migrating en masse to Bolivia and Peru.



I appreciate a good work, but I just ask myself - why all the noise about a bus stop?



They have done well building this edifice, but I believe there should be more focus on people, people and people. 12 Likes