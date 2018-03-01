₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,327 members, 4,159,814 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 AM

The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) (11971 Views)

Welcome To Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos. See More Photos / Photos Of Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos That Will Be Commissioned By Buhari / The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:57pm On Mar 28
The ultra-modern Ikeja Bus Terminal will be open for general use after its commissioning by Pres. Muhammadu Buhari. But before the arrival of the president, we were at the terminus at night to catch the glimpse, the beauty and the luxury of this edifice, you won't want to miss it!

Source:
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-beauty-of-ikeja-bus-terminus-at.html

2 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:58pm On Mar 28
Lagos for show

See more pictures here

https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-beauty-of-ikeja-bus-terminus-at.html

2 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:59pm On Mar 28
I hope Ambode will personally monitor this edifice to make sure they maintain it well

See more pictures here

https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-beauty-of-ikeja-bus-terminus-at.html

7 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by MetroBaba1(m): 3:11pm On Mar 28
The Next 15months Will Speak For Itself

70 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chloride6: 11:16pm On Mar 28
Are you saying they wont collect OWO ITA here?

you must be joking grin grin

9 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by iSage: 11:16pm On Mar 28
I just hope this administration and the next maintains it well. If not, it will be as good as they never built it undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
I begiiii, na beauty we go shop, make dem do something dat will reflect on the lives of poor nigerians.

5 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by alphaStoner(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
Lagos is always beautiful

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Sheuns(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
Please remember to share the same pics next year and let's do a comparison.

5 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 11:17pm On Mar 28
Make we hear word jare

3 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Skepticus: 11:17pm On Mar 28
MetroBaba1:
The Next 15months Will Speak For Itself

grin grin grin grin grin grin

U sabi...

Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:17pm On Mar 28
I pray and hope it is well maintained
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 11:17pm On Mar 28
With generator

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Gentlesniper(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Will like to see this same terminal again in the next 5yrs.

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by 1Sharon(f): 11:18pm On Mar 28
I saw better in France

5 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Lagos is greater than Nigeria

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Guapismo: 11:18pm On Mar 28
So a whole president is coming just to commission a bus terminal
Nawa o

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Lasgidi for sure
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chloride6: 11:19pm On Mar 28
Oloripelebe:
a



Flatinoooo

Who be flaty?

Simple question you can not answer.

Will OWO ITA be collected?

UP National !! grin grin

7 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by tolulope1990(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
Buhari should learn from Ambode
.... Wait, is Ambode a Nigerian?
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chr123: 11:19pm On Mar 28
We go look morning still look night again sad
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
Only in Nigeria that the president travels all the way from Abuja to Lagos just to commission a Bus-stop

9 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Solz7(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
MetroBaba1:
The Next 15months Will Speak For Itself
Abi ooo...lol

3 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:20pm On Mar 28
chloride6:
Are you saying they wont collect OWO ITA here?

you must be joking grin grin

Gather your family members together, put begging bowls in their hands and march them in a single file to go and collect it.

You think this is potopoto republic where everyone is a hungry hustler? Even your ancestors are hustling in the afterlife. They want dry gin and alligator pepper as if they are operating a beer parlor in Hell fire.
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Jackpat(m): 11:20pm On Mar 28
Nice one
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:20pm On Mar 28
chloride6:


Who be flaty?

Simple question you can not answer.

Will OWO ITA be collected?

UP National !! grin grin

Lol
Potor piglet wants to join agbero work in Lagos.

I don't blame you though. The bus terminal in Lagos is better than the best Airport in the entire South East.
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 11:20pm On Mar 28
Skepticus:


grin grin grin grin grin grin

U sabi...

Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet.
and who are the Nigerians
Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Billionboi: 11:21pm On Mar 28
Is not as beautiful as Ebonyi state nw

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Dee60: 11:21pm On Mar 28
I guess this was what Mr Bill Gates saw about Nigeria! Roads are bad, buses are dilapidated yet we are building 'world class' bus stops.

Go and look at our public schools and see what they call chairs and tables there! Go and see people sleeping on the floors of emergency wards. See how poorly paid doctors are and how they are migrating en masse to Bolivia and Peru.

I appreciate a good work, but I just ask myself - why all the noise about a bus stop?

They have done well building this edifice, but I believe there should be more focus on people, people and people.

12 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:22pm On Mar 28
1Sharon:
I saw better in France

Yeajy, me too.

One of the flatheaded descendants of Judas Iscariot told me he saw better ones in Isreal before they were cursed and chased out of Isreal.

1 Like 3 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Car Collides With Catholic Church Members In Abia. Passengers Wounded (Photos) / Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun / NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE

Viewing this topic: ednutey(f), kingLebron, Jesona(m), Spetzzy7(m), selexzy, adegoody(m), MrHenri, paddybrown(m), nastyd(m), Goodplace, shamss, IamChiboi(m), babydoc, PimehD, docZeey(f), Arthurmillz(m), opey112(m), adeadeyera(m), harmbhrosz(m), RomeoEmpire(m), kay2011(m), mokaflex(m), malel1, eonecast, kaey10(m), Yungstev007(m), cmoney22222, muhdchilli(m), Alamyn90(m), Subomi007, qloreal, amosyanyan(m), Tpresh(f), LordValor, loodba, IamGoke(m), joke2010, Nelson2014(m), Hasino2258, Checked86, wink2015, JVgal(f), Bet9jasecret, Synergy01, AncientTimes, Pheez(m), Fatherly, javadoctor(m), Abluvs9ja, JazzyPhizzle, Whoeppme(m), Desdola(m), thankfulsoul, Eze4tonyTc(m), goke1234, raystanley(m), sunky1097(m), Temmy91(m), GIFTEDPLANNERS(m), Fulaboy(m), em3r4ld(m), Dranoid, habibest06(m), dinofx21(m), Drsnives(m) and 157 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.