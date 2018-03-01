₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:57pm On Mar 28
The ultra-modern Ikeja Bus Terminal will be open for general use after its commissioning by Pres. Muhammadu Buhari. But before the arrival of the president, we were at the terminus at night to catch the glimpse, the beauty and the luxury of this edifice, you won't want to miss it!
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:58pm On Mar 28
Lagos for show
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:59pm On Mar 28
I hope Ambode will personally monitor this edifice to make sure they maintain it well
7 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by MetroBaba1(m): 3:11pm On Mar 28
The Next 15months Will Speak For Itself
70 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chloride6: 11:16pm On Mar 28
Are you saying they wont collect OWO ITA here?
you must be joking
9 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by iSage: 11:16pm On Mar 28
I just hope this administration and the next maintains it well. If not, it will be as good as they never built it
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
I begiiii, na beauty we go shop, make dem do something dat will reflect on the lives of poor nigerians.
5 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by alphaStoner(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
Lagos is always beautiful
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Sheuns(m): 11:16pm On Mar 28
Please remember to share the same pics next year and let's do a comparison.
5 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 11:17pm On Mar 28
Make we hear word jare
3 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Skepticus: 11:17pm On Mar 28
MetroBaba1:
U sabi...
Nigeria and a poor maintenance culture of assets is unparalleled on the planet.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:17pm On Mar 28
I pray and hope it is well maintained
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 11:17pm On Mar 28
With generator
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Gentlesniper(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Will like to see this same terminal again in the next 5yrs.
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by 1Sharon(f): 11:18pm On Mar 28
I saw better in France
5 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Lagos is greater than Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Guapismo: 11:18pm On Mar 28
So a whole president is coming just to commission a bus terminal
Nawa o
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 11:18pm On Mar 28
Lasgidi for sure
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chloride6: 11:19pm On Mar 28
Oloripelebe:
Who be flaty?
Simple question you can not answer.
Will OWO ITA be collected?
UP National !!
7 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by tolulope1990(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
Buhari should learn from Ambode
.... Wait, is Ambode a Nigerian?
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by chr123: 11:19pm On Mar 28
We go look morning still look night again
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
Only in Nigeria that the president travels all the way from Abuja to Lagos just to commission a Bus-stop
9 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Solz7(m): 11:19pm On Mar 28
MetroBaba1:Abi ooo...lol
3 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:20pm On Mar 28
chloride6:
Gather your family members together, put begging bowls in their hands and march them in a single file to go and collect it.
You think this is potopoto republic where everyone is a hungry hustler? Even your ancestors are hustling in the afterlife. They want dry gin and alligator pepper as if they are operating a beer parlor in Hell fire.
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Jackpat(m): 11:20pm On Mar 28
Nice one
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:20pm On Mar 28
chloride6:
Lol
Potor piglet wants to join agbero work in Lagos.
I don't blame you though. The bus terminal in Lagos is better than the best Airport in the entire South East.
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 11:20pm On Mar 28
Skepticus:and who are the Nigerians
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Billionboi: 11:21pm On Mar 28
Is not as beautiful as Ebonyi state nw
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Dee60: 11:21pm On Mar 28
I guess this was what Mr Bill Gates saw about Nigeria! Roads are bad, buses are dilapidated yet we are building 'world class' bus stops.
Go and look at our public schools and see what they call chairs and tables there! Go and see people sleeping on the floors of emergency wards. See how poorly paid doctors are and how they are migrating en masse to Bolivia and Peru.
I appreciate a good work, but I just ask myself - why all the noise about a bus stop?
They have done well building this edifice, but I believe there should be more focus on people, people and people.
12 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of The Ikeja Bus Terminal At Night (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:22pm On Mar 28
1Sharon:
Yeajy, me too.
One of the flatheaded descendants of Judas Iscariot told me he saw better ones in Isreal before they were cursed and chased out of Isreal.
1 Like 3 Shares
