Sometimes we just waste hard earned money on irrelevances and useless things but we only noticed how useless they are when we get home....I remember buying a fancy light in my room but I hardly switch it on. The night I switched it on, it was just disturbing my eyes and I removed it.. What a waste of money!

e Etc) by planetx13: 10:29pm

Introducing to you The gadget of the century..... this smart wrist watch helps to keep you in shape and healthy on the go. It monitors your blood pressure, heart rate, amount of sleep, amount of steps taken every day and has GPS tracker to help you keep track of your location. It also has call and WhatsApp notifications.

You can keep track of your health by yourself



Price - N 12, 000



Pay on delivery and free delivery. Please note that this only applies to people living in lagos state. For those living outside lagos, it's pay b4 delivery and you incur the cost of logistics



Please feel free to ask me any questions as I expect your orders

Call 0.8.1.2.6.9.3.9.6.8.7 or 0.9.0.8.0.9.5.0.2.1.4

(Modify) (Quote) (Report) (Share)