|Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by CeeJay9ja(m): 3:08pm
Sometimes we just waste hard earned money on irrelevances and useless things but we only noticed how useless they are when we get home....
I remember buying a fancy light in my room but I hardly switch it on. The night I switched it on, it was just disturbing my eyes and I removed it.. What a waste of money!
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by biacan(f): 3:16pm
Regret buying a beautiful dress for myself only to find out that it was small had to give it to my friend
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by xynerise(m): 3:18pm
biacan:So you don't know your size?
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by stubbornman(m): 5:28pm
got a sweet new phone in the evening and it got missing the next day morning .... I nearly die ...kept malice with myself for days
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by DabLord: 5:45pm
.Bought a blackberry at a cheaper rate,mehn the phone dey hot die.
I regretted passing the venue i bought the phone because if i didnt passed that venue i might not have the phone
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by cnonyechi(f): 9:11pm
Sharwarma
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by RuthDaniels(f): 9:16pm
Do you want to refund them?
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by Cadec007(m): 9:18pm
stubbornman:funke!!! Aboki must hear of this!!
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by KingsleyCEO: 10:33pm
Bubu! Nigerians later realized...
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by Andyblaze: 10:33pm
I bought sense
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by nairaman66(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by HeyCorleone(m): 10:33pm
The bread I bought this evening. Very small.
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by medolab90(m): 10:34pm
Voting buhari.
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by OboOlora(f): 10:34pm
Bought an 1881 Cerruti cologne for my husband, sh1t smells like moosleem
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by EnglishPolice(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by tayo4ng: 10:34pm
my present phone
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by akeentech(m): 10:35pm
KingsleyCEO:
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by XX01(f): 10:35pm
All those Chinese contraptions that they say makes life easier but just end up sitting in your drawer.
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by tizzdi: 10:35pm
Condom
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by Christane(m): 10:35pm
condom.
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by AnonyNymous(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Name That Thing(s) You Bought And Later Regret Buying. by roarik(f): 10:35pm
pizza
