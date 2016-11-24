Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate (3819 Views)

Tonto wrote;



"O happy day

Congratulations Lin Lin with hugs and kisses. @officiallindaikeji

To know you is to love you"



Yvonne wrote;



"Congratulations my darling... Gbosa Gbosa Gbosa Loud it people. Testimony aye, I'm so happy for you ooo. God is indeed good, his timing is always perfect, our ways are not HIS way. I'm collecting asoebi for this one, no shaking... Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations... @officiallindaikeji God's own. You are favored *jumping in a bouncing castle* woooooohhhhooooooooo."



Shan George wrote;



"Congratulations Swthrt. May Your Home Be Fruitful and full of Blissss. ."



Congratulating her over getting engaged to a yahoo yahoo Boy.... smh



biacan, take your time o!







Congrats

Nice















I just remembered what we did to Chelsea guys













At last, Linda is hooked











Congratulations

Who’s the lucky guy nu

congratulations Aunty Linda..

I see congratulations on a mere engagement as mockery of Linda.



I don't understand. This is becoming so weird.

At least she should get married first before people start congratulating her..



Engagement don't mean I'm married, some engaged ladies are now lord of the rings.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Finally

Congrats to her





Meanwhile going back to an old relationship is like reading your favorite book and expecting a different thing to happen.

Wishing her a long lasting union

better late than never...i'm happy for her ooooo

Get my name off your mouth Get my name off your mouth

That Lord of the rings comment got me. I'm just happy for her, every good woman deserves a good husband and I wish her well. That Lord of the rings comment got me. I'm just happy for her, every good woman deserves a good husband and I wish her well.

And wizzy said she got smelly pusssy,may God forgive him.



Na so so 'congratulations, congratulations' we dey see.



Okay na. She never use her own mouth talk sey she don dey engaged ooh.Na so so 'congratulations, congratulations' we dey see.Okay na.

The way many people are congratulating and celebrating this woman engagement means her case has always been a major prayer points and it's like there fervent prayers have been answered afterall but hey people,it's just an engagement not a wedding.save your frenzy moments till then.

Genevieve Nnaji will never congratulates her.



If you know you know If you know you know

I'll reserve my comment till marriage is done...































Lord of the ring everywhere

How does Chelsea barca got to do with Person wey don dey engage for almost 40years old









Match wey ppl don 4get? Abi na yesterday u juz watch d highlight? How does Chelsea barca got to do with Person wey don dey engage for almost 40years oldMatch wey ppl don 4get? Abi na yesterday u juz watch d highlight?

Linda Kini........

Congrats Linda my favorite blogger.... Bad Belle go kill many people for here, celebrate others so u too can be celebrated

Don jazzy ryt now.... someone help me wit d meme



