|Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Amagite3: 4:44pm
Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede and Shan George have all taken to Instagram to congratulate popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji on her engagement.
Tonto wrote;
"O happy day
Congratulations Lin Lin with hugs and kisses. @officiallindaikeji
To know you is to love you"
Yvonne wrote;
"Congratulations my darling... Gbosa Gbosa Gbosa Loud it people. Testimony aye, I'm so happy for you ooo. God is indeed good, his timing is always perfect, our ways are not HIS way. I'm collecting asoebi for this one, no shaking... Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations... @officiallindaikeji God's own. You are favored *jumping in a bouncing castle* woooooohhhhooooooooo."
Shan George wrote;
"Congratulations Swthrt. May Your Home Be Fruitful and full of Blissss. ."
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by biacan(f): 4:46pm
Congratulating her over getting engaged to a yahoo yahoo Boy.... smh
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by prospero5(m): 5:01pm
native doctors ti take over nairaland.
biacan, take your time o!
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by BruncleZuma: 5:16pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Doilooklikeicare(m): 5:16pm
Congrats
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by alfredo4u(m): 5:17pm
Nice
I just remembered what we did to Chelsea guys
At last, Linda is hooked
Congratulations
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Jointhemiltons2(m): 5:18pm
Who’s the lucky guy nu
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by xsoonest70: 5:18pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by RealAAdekunjo(m): 5:18pm
congratulations Aunty Linda..
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Koolking(m): 5:18pm
I see congratulations on a mere engagement as mockery of Linda.
I don't understand. This is becoming so weird.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by DrinkLimca(m): 5:19pm
At least she should get married first before people start congratulating her..
Engagement don't mean I'm married, some engaged ladies are now lord of the rings..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by labake1(f): 5:19pm
Finally
Congrats to her
Meanwhile going back to an old relationship is like reading your favorite book and expecting a different thing to happen.
Wishing her a long lasting union
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by olagbemi118(m): 5:19pm
better late than never...i'm happy for her ooooo
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by biacan(f): 5:20pm
prospero5:Get my name off your mouth
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:21pm
biacan:
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by biacan(f): 5:22pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by rentAcock(m): 5:22pm
DrinkLimca:
That Lord of the rings comment got me. I'm just happy for her, every good woman deserves a good husband and I wish her well.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Teaser0904(f): 5:22pm
And wizzy said she got smelly pusssy,may God forgive him.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by LillyAnn(f): 5:23pm
She never use her own mouth talk sey she don dey engaged ooh.
Na so so 'congratulations, congratulations' we dey see.
Okay na.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Nig4Greatness: 5:23pm
The way many people are congratulating and celebrating this woman engagement means her case has always been a major prayer points and it's like there fervent prayers have been answered afterall but hey people,it's just an engagement not a wedding.save your frenzy moments till then.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by HeWrites(m): 5:24pm
Genevieve Nnaji will never congratulates her.
If you know you know
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by pembisco(m): 5:24pm
I'll reserve my comment till marriage is done...
Lord of the ring everywhere
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Tjohnnay: 5:25pm
alfredo4u:
How does Chelsea barca got to do with Person wey don dey engage for almost 40years old
Match wey ppl don 4get? Abi na yesterday u juz watch d highlight?
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by martineverest(m): 5:27pm
biacan:jealousy......women are their enemies
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Eldahray(m): 5:29pm
Linda Kini........
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Follygunners: 5:29pm
biacan:
It's "engaged". Haba na... abeg, who dey do you for ur village? E don reach dis level so? The gentleman told you to start taking English classes to improve urself... you no gree take. Abeg, stop disgracing females for dis forum na..
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Egein(m): 5:31pm
biacan:
You are a fool.
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by forke(m): 5:31pm
Congrats Linda my favorite blogger.... Bad Belle go kill many people for here, celebrate others so u too can be celebrated
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Davidlekkzy(m): 5:33pm
Don jazzy ryt now.... someone help me wit d meme
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by Bringeroffunn: 5:34pm
Orr
See the woman that gave a man an everlasting Erection with her powers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOXwwlUR45Q
|Re: Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate by biacan(f): 5:35pm
Egein:Boy you just played yourself
