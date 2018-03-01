Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / AAU Student Killed By Cultists In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (3712 Views)

Filling Station Manager Hacked To Death With Axes In Cross River. Graphic Photo / Another IMSU Student Murdered By Suspected Cultists In Owerri. Graphic Pics / Final Year Student Hacked To Death By His Hausa Security Guard (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, Emmanuel Onaghise was ambushed around 10:28pm. Two people, Tunde Tigana and Ajayi, have been fingered to be among his assailants, while an official report has been filed at Onikan police station.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/aau-student-hacked-to-death-by.html A 27-year-old student of the Ambrose Ali University, Edo State, was, on Monday, killed at Obalende roundabout in Lagos.According to reports, Emmanuel Onaghise was ambushed around 10:28pm. Two people, Tunde Tigana and Ajayi, have been fingered to be among his assailants, while an official report has been filed at Onikan police station.



RIP if you were not one.



all these boys forming cultists sef. na wa o!RIP if you were not one. 2 Likes

Fraternities in Europe and America are connections and economic advantage. In 9ja, it's sorrow, tears and blood. 1 Like

This guy is a heavy disgrace to AAU. You didn't die in Emaudo or Ojoelen it's at Obalende you na went down. 1 Like

Stay Away from cultism, they say No. 1 Like

Good riddance

ekp

Attention!!!



If you're reading this and you're not a cultists, oh God! you don't know what you are enjoying until you allow them fool you to join.



Be modest and goal driven, cultists will give you your space.





If cultism was really good, you think people in it will allow you come in?



Is a ship of sinking souls, looking for who to sink with. 4 Likes

Na so

Can anything good still come out from Nigeria?

He was most likely a cultist himself, that's why they trailed him from Edo to Lagos State. 1 Like

Make demleave cult no, dem won belong.

What was he doing at obalende round about at 11 pm and where the he'll is even Obalende roundabout because I have never seen a roudabout there sef

I still don't understand what joining cult gives you....craziest part is some are bunch of illiterates....



They should rot in jail.....





let him rest in pieces!



see as him lie down powerless like bag of poo.....





your cult power don fail you let him rest in pieces!see as him lie down powerless like bag of poo.....your cult power don fail you

National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) In a statement on Tuesday, NAPTIP made it clear there was no ongoing recruitment exercise.





The agency also described the announcement as fraudulent and urged members of the public to disregard it.



NAPTIP stated that it would duly inform the public through appropriate channels, if and when such a recruitment exercise comes up.



“The general public is therefore, advised to ignore the fraudulent publication as it has nothing to do with NAPTIP.



“Do not patronise anyone that approaches you with any such offer or pay money to anyone in the name of gaining employment at NAPTIP. The Agency is not involved in any way with these online publications,” the statement read.

All doz thunder from village wey dey come visit person for town is real sha... 1 Like

Obalende boys are so violent.

I mean its very crazy when I pass there and I see all these boys wasting away.

lostluggage:

ekp ekpoma? ekpoma?

When some are actually getting engaged, others are busy shouting , and are killing their yeye selves with Battle Axe. Life is actually not Fair, but what can I do.

"I pray he makes Heaven or Haven"

His village witch tracked him through his phone gps

Hmm

OmniSparrow:

This guy is a heavy disgrace to AAU. You didn't die in Emaudo or Ojoelen it's at Obalende you na went down. u know him u know him

Some boys still believe that cultism is the way to stand out and have girls lurking.



This is outdated, many supremacy battle would keep on coming which you don't necessarily create and this cycle creates a free for all where taking life makes the cultist respected but who falls victim to these.



Face your life and create success out of it and see all those craving running after you.

karma

omo bendel will not go down like that in eko







yoruba boys dey fear Bini boys



something must be wrong

What was he doing in Lagos? ekpoma started her exam on Monday

Okay

Good it was blurred. No to morbid pictures. No one wants to be remembered looking helpless, bloodied and out of life.