The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where she posted videos and photos of the event.



In the race competition for parents, the actress came first as she defeated every other parent. Shout out to keeping fit and staying in form. In one of the videos she posted, she captioned with a quote where she gave kudos to other parents for coming out to have fun.



“I am such a proud Mama.. In secondary school I use to love running but I had these 3girls who always beat us to it(Kelechi @bodearie ,Inighi @tamunoelienai and orunchi) I never stood a chance.. Btw their bow legs na Elele Today I won.. I didn’t win in school but I Won for my SON”



watch video in the link below:

Congrats, your son is proud to have you as his mother. 5 Likes 1 Share

well done Tonto dike ftc 1 Like

Nice

Ok 1 Like

Mama King carry first 1 Like

Nice one, congratulations!



There is this happiness that comes with winning.

okay. we wee fry buhari for u 6 Likes

Jobless busy body 3 Likes 1 Share

wow. sister Tonto

At least shes good at smfin.

I don't see Tonto among them 1 Like

TOTO AND DICKE 1 Like

Nice

God bless ladies with red vagina like Tonto.

Dont let those ballons fall of your chest..Aunty TOTO ABUGA. 1 Like

Every Child's dream

#mother's love

Tonto 1 Like

And I still wonder why this will make a front page. Celebrating people that can best be described as worst among women is the height of irresponsibility of social media.





I'm just imagining how their b00bs will be bouncing fiercely up and down during the race. It'd have made a most wonderful spectacle. I'm just imagining how their b00bs will be bouncing fiercely up and down during the race. It'd have made a most wonderful spectacle. 2 Likes

Tonto: A Good Happy mom.

Nwosahnonso:

well done Tonto dike ftc ......ftc at where? ......ftc at where?

Acjohn:

And I still wonder why this will make a front page. Celebrating people that can best be described as worst among women is the height of irresponsibility of social media. Worst among women you say?!

Everyone welcome the Judge of all judges!!

smh Worst among women you say?!Everyone welcome the Judge of all judges!!smh 2 Likes 2 Shares

Doing everything for her son.... God bless you Ma

Buh why she con look like sex doll?

WILL THE SURGERY ALLOW HER RUN WELL.......NA SHE OR WHO GO DO PLASTIC SURGERY. MAKE PARTS NO BEGIN FALL OFF I DIDN'T THERE OH

Lovely !

hehehe



I still prefer the edible caterer. heheheI still prefer the edible caterer.

IntrovertGuy:

?

the next thing is too fry water

we bloggers sef sothe next thing is too fry waterwe bloggers sef