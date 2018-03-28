₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by IntrovertGuy: 7:31pm
Tonto Dikeh’s passion for winning came into pre-intimacy at her son’s inter-house sports competition where she came out first in parents 100m run.
The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where she posted videos and photos of the event.
In the race competition for parents, the actress came first as she defeated every other parent. Shout out to keeping fit and staying in form. In one of the videos she posted, she captioned with a quote where she gave kudos to other parents for coming out to have fun.
“I am such a proud Mama.. In secondary school I use to love running but I had these 3girls who always beat us to it(Kelechi @bodearie ,Inighi @tamunoelienai and orunchi) I never stood a chance.. Btw their bow legs na Elele Today I won.. I didn’t win in school but I Won for my SON”
watch video in the link below:
https://www.e4unaija.com.ng/-participate-sons-inter-house-sports-competition-video/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Rotentina(m): 7:36pm
Congrats, your son is proud to have you as his mother.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Nwosahnonso(m): 7:36pm
well done Tonto dike ftc
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by penuelway(m): 7:36pm
Nice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by harryakand: 7:37pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by IamAirforce1: 7:37pm
Mama King carry first
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by KingsleyCEO: 7:37pm
Nice one, congratulations!
There is this happiness that comes with winning.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by OneCorner: 7:37pm
okay. we wee fry buhari for u
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by IgbosAreOsus: 7:37pm
Jobless busy body
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Kanoute(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by kambili999(f): 7:37pm
wow. sister Tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by YINKS89(m): 7:37pm
At least shes good at smfin.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by ameri9ja: 7:38pm
I don't see Tonto among them
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by IamJix: 7:38pm
TOTO AND DICKE
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by AIREGIN360(m): 7:38pm
Nice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by DrinkLimca(m): 7:39pm
God bless ladies with red vagina like Tonto.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by handsomeyinka(m): 7:39pm
Dont let those ballons fall of your chest..Aunty TOTO ABUGA.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Chizzyking1996: 7:39pm
Every Child's dream
#mother's love
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Vanpascore(m): 7:39pm
Tonto
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Acjohn: 7:39pm
And I still wonder why this will make a front page. Celebrating people that can best be described as worst among women is the height of irresponsibility of social media.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by gozzlin: 7:40pm
I'm just imagining how their b00bs will be bouncing fiercely up and down during the race. It'd have made a most wonderful spectacle.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41pm
Tonto: A Good Happy mom.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Rotentina(m): 7:41pm
Nwosahnonso:......ftc at where?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41pm
Acjohn:Worst among women you say?!
Everyone welcome the Judge of all judges!!
smh
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by MyOpinion1(f): 7:42pm
Doing everything for her son.... God bless you Ma
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Metobime(m): 7:43pm
Buh why she con look like sex doll?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Jackyboy: 7:44pm
WILL THE SURGERY ALLOW HER RUN WELL.......NA SHE OR WHO GO DO PLASTIC SURGERY. MAKE PARTS NO BEGIN FALL OFF I DIDN'T THERE OH
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by Flexherbal(m): 7:45pm
Lovely !
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by cowleg(m): 7:46pm
hehehe
I still prefer the edible caterer.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by free2ryhme: 7:48pm
IntrovertGuy:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 7:48pm
so?
the next thing is too fry water
we bloggers sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Participates In Her Son’s Inter-House Sports Competition by enemyofprogress: 7:48pm
Is that what she war to the school?
