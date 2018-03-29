₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,452 members, 4,160,268 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 09:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach (2840 Views)
Hailey Adeleke Takes Her First Step / Olajumoke Takes Her First Catwalk Lesson - Walks Her First Fashion Show (photos) / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Mrop(m): 5:02am
YvonneNelson spends a day at the beach with her baby girl RyanRoberts.
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/yvonne-nelson-takes-her-baby-to-the-beach/
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Mrop(m): 5:02am
Wow
See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/yvonne-nelson-takes-her-baby-to-the-beach/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by friendlyadvice: 5:04am
where the papa hehehe
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by originals1(m): 5:57am
So we should now fry stone
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by olasaad(f): 7:34am
friendlyadvice:
the papa na photographer now so maybe he's the one taking the pictures
5 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Elnino4ladies: 8:06am
Bastard child
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Tracypacy: 9:11am
So 5years ago, one of my distant relatives was ripe for marriage and there were 2 people disturbing her then.
One was rich and the other was poor.
She chose the Rich one.
Funny how time flies.
She’s giving birth to her 3rd child in the US and happy.
The poor one is still poor.
Ladies, those who have ears let them hear.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by pornhub: 9:12am
She has gone to thank the gods.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by vengertime: 9:12am
Probably going to put it away in the water like Moses, Before Gaynanians infect it with black skin disease disturbing their country.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:13am
ALWAYS LOOKING STUNNING. YOU ROCK GAL!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by amani63(m): 9:13am
Elnino4ladies:thunder fire you there
Mumu
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by MRAKBEE(m): 9:13am
olasaad:Hope u ain't a baby mama advocate or a would be bm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by majorgeneral000: 9:13am
With few comment's, wow... nice picture
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by JohnieWalker2: 9:14am
Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by HeWrites(m): 9:15am
Elnino4ladies:You don't even allow him to grow
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by marunga(m): 9:15am
friendlyadvice:He is the one that was taking Yvonne's pictures.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by bettercreature(m): 9:15am
friendlyadvice:
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by okerekeikpo: 9:18am
I still want to Bleep this girl, I have the money
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by gidi365: 9:19am
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Coolaid: 9:20am
lovely!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Ask4diva(f): 9:20am
Ryn even has her own instagram page, b4 she grows, d whole world must av followed her...smh
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by wildkat: 9:22am
She wan sacrifice am to mammy water abi na wetin?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by midehi2(f): 9:28am
Ha! her bwest don come out (big)
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Dandavido: 9:32am
Mrop:
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by Ttipsy(m): 9:32am
Elnino4ladies:go born your own?? wtf
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Takes Her Baby, Ryan Roberts To The Beach by BlackAdam55(m): 9:33am
so how did this being news
(0) (Reply)
Tinubu Ill, As Wife Sends Out Politicians From Their Home / Photos: Omotola Jalade, & Others Dazzle At Africa Film International Festival / Website For Sales @ Cheap Price
Viewing this topic: Emerald120(f), baysol, laidol(f), ClintStone, Chimaobikalu(m), Dandavido, midehi2(f), Softboypeter, utobliss, iJayWrites, propzncribz, xamilola(f), Nikkibund, Marahoth, Astuteleader(m), BlackAdam55(m), ukeleh, PraiZ15, olayemm(f), passion247(f), Gloriouscrown, princesslizzy(f), bomee(m), chynie, Seyifunmi2014(f), Ekoishome, GIDIBANKZ(m), sweetrie(f), sammyjay7265(m), mapee22(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9