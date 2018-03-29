Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Made You So Popular In Secondary School? (2768 Views)

So let's do a flash back with a nostalgic feeling.



Tell us, what made you popular in Secondary School?



As for me, being a boarder I was always coming first in dining hall so I could serve the rest in my table and ofcourse go with the largest Share.

My table always wondered how I always was the first to arrive at the table even before the bell was properly rung.



Lolz. 3 Likes

Being Brilliant and Social simultaneously!

It was fun as long as it lasted!! 1 Like 1 Share

I am all the teachers baby and always representing whenever there is a debate.





My teacher would call me out atimes to call the names of my fellow rebels without using the list



I changed sha after chopping so many canes



Me issay quite shild now. My name was on every list of noise makers.My teacher would call me out atimes to call the names of my fellow rebels without using the listI changed sha after chopping so many canesMe issay quite shild now. 20 Likes 1 Share

Freaking high school couple

Na fight I was not a bad shild tho, I fought only once in second school but it was a mad one. I attended a public sch were there a lot of students with stupids behavior.



There was dis guy called chairman he was repeating SS1 for the 2nd time, he was a big time bully, almost every student feared him including some teachers cos he was a cultist and he brings charms to school.



Fast forward to day we fought, I sat outside my class and he came to me and told me to giv him my fone, I refused he slapped me all of a sudden, as a good bad boy I returned d slap immediately everyone was shocked I was ready for a fight . Instead of fighting me he left for he's class. He came bak few minutes later, he slapped me again I returned it again, den we started exchanging blows, I was beginning to beat him wen he removed a ring from he's pocket all of a sudden, he wanted to hit me with d ring but I dodged and quickly brought out a cutlass which I had seen earlier under d desk I was seating on, I butchered d hand he had d ring on. Teachers separated us quickly, after Dat day almost every one in d sch knew me, they called my nickname almost everywhere I go, I wasn't punished by d sch authority cos teachers sef hated d guy, and dey were happy could stand up to him. But me dey fear make e no go treat my Bleep up outside but we became friends later on. 5 Likes

Lalasticlala; your contribution ni

Football Football Football





My nickname then na Shevchenko. So painful am yet to get a foreign club. I get dream to score a brilliant goal in UCL and dedicate it to late class teacher in JSS class.



RIP master. 3 Likes

timekeeper and also agricultural prefect. I share portions of weeds to clear every Tuesday . That made me popular

I was brilliant and very playful at the same time... These two different acts made me popular in sec school back then.. My class teacher once wrote "He's brilliant but too garrulous" under the teacher's comment on my report book... After I got home, my dad went through my report card and commended me very well. All was so good till he saw "...but too garrulous" on the comments. Go get your dictionary and come here, my friend! Now check the word "garrulous" (It was my first time of seeing that word)... The rest was.... Nvm!!! 1 Like

Nice one, we are having a reunion with my primary school mates. I was popular for my nickname and whenever I'm to be flogged, the whole school will gather cos I hate cane. I'll cry like a baby, running round the desks but my name must be on every list of noisemakers. I can play football very well too. I was popular in school. they hail me with my nickname till today, na me dey shame as I be woman now Nice one, we are having a reunion with my primary school mates. I was popular for my nicknameand whenever I'm to be flogged, the whole school will gather cos I hate cane. I'll cry like a baby, running round the desks but my name must be on every list of noisemakers. I can play football very well too. I was popular in school. they hail me with my nickname till today, na me dey shame as I be woman now

Was the head boy and I was dating the head girl. Was the head boy and I was dating the head girl. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Bullying

I was known for arguments/debates...

Wasn't feeling well in ss1 so i shat on myself, my class mates started singing "shiti shiti for body! shiti shiti for body!". It was so embarrassing that the whole senior block was mocking me. Shaite master became my name till i wrote waec in ss3. My Memoirs from Awori Ajeromi Grammer school Agboju 1 Like

Tallest 1 Like

ahhahaha I farted a lot in class 1 Like

my big head

Freestyle rap!

I use to smoke weed inside classroom and i also you to supply our teachers

hmm

My funny surname.

First student to receive the award of "The Dirtiest Student". 3 Likes

Fùcking female colleagues in my senior years... 2 Likes 1 Share

My Knock knees

my poor english 1 Like



The principal liked me, and I come sabi book join am!

So, I had the whole school at my finger tips!

Also, I started being part of the school prefect from jss2 that whenever they called all the perfects for each set out, I was always among them till I got to ss3! So, u must just know that junior who was part of the school prefect by fire by thunder!

It was fun and I enjoyed the fame! Was the president of press club and executive of other clubs in addition to being the ASP.The principal liked me, and I come sabi book join am!So, I had the whole school at my finger tips!Also, I started being part of the school prefect from jss2 that whenever they called all the perfects for each set out, I was always among them till I got to ss3! So, u must just know that junior who was part of the school prefect by fire by thunder!It was fun and I enjoyed the fame!