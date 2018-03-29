₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by jiblotech: 10:19am
The housemate were presented with a task by Biggie which was inspired by Nigerian super eagles team just before they had their footballer guests, Joseph Yobo and Victor Ikpeba visit them.
During the task, the housemate were divided into male and female group and the reward of the winning group was to ask the other group to do anything they want.
The male group with name tags were asked to identify 5 Nigerian football players, whose faces were hung on a wall.
The ladies had the correct answers with them and if the guys got it wrong, they’ll ask the guys to do anything they want.
The guys got the task right and they asked the ladies to twerk for them as their reward.
Watch the video in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com.ng/bbnaija-female-housemates-twerk-male-housemate-winning-task-video/
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by SUPERPACK: 10:40am
twerking with their stiff bone filled ass, even the guys there feel irritated but have to put up for the camera.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:12pm
I know this crap will get here too
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by ALAYORMII: 12:13pm
Won Ku twerking oooo
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by Amirullaha(m): 12:13pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by 360great(m): 12:13pm
Wowo girls
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by geemarock: 12:13pm
Ooo God I missed this FCT again
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by justi4jesu(f): 12:13pm
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by VonTrapp: 12:14pm
Why that one dey scratch her yansh nah?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by sage101(f): 12:15pm
They are reducing their worth and being seen as SEX OBJECTS
NO WONDER SEX DOLLS WERE INVENTED
Eissssh!!!
#FeministsRule
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by BlackAdam55(m): 12:15pm
justi4jesu:wat the problem mate
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by RustyRex007(m): 12:15pm
What is all this �
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by Loving1: 12:16pm
cool
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by talk2percy(m): 12:17pm
Sentiments and hatred for this show aside, what actually is this show promoting, laziness, smartness, nudity or easy money??
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:17pm
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by austinepreshyus(m): 12:17pm
bonefull ass, untwerkably rigid..... bbn season 2 double nonsense......
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by tgmservice: 12:18pm
Spits!!!
all this smell smell knash we don no dey wash with water espeacially that one wey dey like to dey scratch knash
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by pweshboi(m): 12:22pm
Twerking with what?
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by pweshboi(m): 12:25pm
sage101:STOPEEEIIITTT
|Re: BBNaija: Female Housemates Twerk For Male Housemate After Winning Their Task by tolulope1990(m): 12:28pm
Cee C will get it all wrong with that twerking
