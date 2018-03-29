



During the task, the housemate were divided into male and female group and the reward of the winning group was to ask the other group to do anything they want.



The male group with name tags were asked to identify 5 Nigerian football players, whose faces were hung on a wall.



The ladies had the correct answers with them and if the guys got it wrong, they’ll ask the guys to do anything they want.



The guys got the task right and they asked the ladies to twerk for them as their reward.



Watch the video in the link below;

