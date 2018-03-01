₦airaland Forum

840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by zoba88: 3:28pm
Oyo state commissioner of police,CP Abiodun Odude,today presented a press conference og cache of prohibited/illegal weapons in circulation in the state recovered by the police.The presentation was done at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele,Ibadan.Below are lista of ammunitions recoversled...

1. Total ammunition recovered from armed bandits: 709.

2. Arms recovered: 178

3. Grand total: 840

The command assured the public that they will not rest until the state is rid off of armed bandits completely.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-cache-of-ammunitions-recovered-from.html?m=1

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by zoba88: 3:29pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-cache-of-ammunitions-recovered-from.html?m=1

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Solidkay(m): 3:39pm
Nigeria has more guns than even the US where gun is legalized..
all thanks to our shady political leaders.. ..

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Benjom(m): 3:44pm
Terrible people of the underworld

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by visijo(m): 4:50pm
Who is supplying them?
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:50pm
grin grin grin grin

Take a leaf from Delta State...they have all the "things"...
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by gurunlocker: 4:51pm
I hope they won't auction it to thieves again...
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Afonjas: 4:51pm
Oyo people set

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Yunjeezy(m): 4:51pm
Where are the criminals abi NA ghost dea use those guns.

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by valemtech(m): 4:52pm
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:52pm
State of a nation....
Elections approaches......

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Sarang(f): 4:52pm
May God save us all..
May God save us all..

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:52pm
Adult toys
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Robisky001: 4:52pm
Even armed robber wants to protect themselves from Fulani herdsmen.

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 4:54pm
IgbosAreOsus:
Chai!

OSU criminality spreading like wild fire.
this time its spreading from the west
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 4:54pm
Ndi South wasterners

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Stonerobaba(m): 4:54pm
Pump actions and local barre-ta. where are the criminals self?
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by greiboy(m): 4:55pm
These are locally made arms

Op you sure say no be ordinary hunters way our police arrest so

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 4:55pm
Crimminals/political thugs.

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Afonjas: 4:56pm
Fadiga24:
Afonjas are criminals



How?

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 4:56pm
Afonjas:
Oyo people set
Hahahahahaha..Dem fit use mouth beat Mike tyson,destroy battalion of soldiers

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by introvertedsoul: 4:57pm
WOW!
Oya Kasali go and keep them back in the store, for the next press briefing in some months.
We will tell them we have arrested 10 million criminals then.
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 4:57pm
All over the country,no where is safe again
All over the country,no where is safe again


Buy and Ship from USA/China @ $4.5/kg

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Follygunners: 4:58pm
Abeg, check their names... they're Igbos fools trying to penetrate into the SW. Good job by the officers intercepting them.. cool

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by iperez(m): 4:58pm
See politicians gearing up for the presidential elections. Little wonder nobody votes. Everyone is too intimidated to leave their house on election day. Where is the Hope for Nigeria?

Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:59pm
Ripper



Tikabodi2b9:
Lvv
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by holyidol: 4:59pm
Who are the criminals in this country?
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by Offendersyoung: 4:59pm
Criminals no get joy o
Re: 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) by sotall(m): 4:59pm
Ok

