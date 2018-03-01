Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 840 Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Criminals By Oyo State Police (Photos) (3954 Views)

1. Total ammunition recovered from armed bandits: 709.



2. Arms recovered: 178



3. Grand total: 840



The command assured the public that they will not rest until the state is rid off of armed bandits completely.





Nigeria has more guns than even the US where gun is legalized..

all thanks to our shady political leaders.. .. 4 Likes

Terrible people of the underworld 1 Like

Who is supplying them?





Take a leaf from Delta State...they have all the "things"... Take a leaf from Delta State...they have all the "things"...

I hope they won't auction it to thieves again...

Oyo people set 2 Likes

Where are the criminals abi NA ghost dea use those guns. 1 Like

State of a nation....

Elections approaches...... 1 Like 1 Share

May God save us all..



Even armed robber wants to protect themselves from Fulani herdsmen. 2 Likes

IgbosAreOsus:

Chai!



OSU criminality spreading like wild fire. this time its spreading from the west this time its spreading from the west

Ndi South wasterners 1 Like

Pump actions and local barre-ta. where are the criminals self?





Op you sure say no be ordinary hunters way our police arrest so These are locally made armsOp you sure say no be ordinary hunters way our police arrest so 1 Like

zoba88:

Crimminals/political thugs. Crimminals/political thugs. 1 Like

Fadiga24:

Afonjas are criminals





How? How? 1 Like

Afonjas:

Oyo people set Hahahahahaha..Dem fit use mouth beat Mike tyson,destroy battalion of soldiers Hahahahahaha..Dem fit use mouth beat Mike tyson,destroy battalion of soldiers 1 Like

WOW!

Oya Kasali go and keep them back in the store, for the next press briefing in some months.

We will tell them we have arrested 10 million criminals then.

All over the country,no where is safe again





Abeg, check their names... they're Igbos fools trying to penetrate into the SW. Good job by the officers intercepting them.. 1 Like

See politicians gearing up for the presidential elections. Little wonder nobody votes. Everyone is too intimidated to leave their house on election day. Where is the Hope for Nigeria? 1 Like









Tikabodi2b9:

Lvv Ripper

Who are the criminals in this country?

Criminals no get joy o