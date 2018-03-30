₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by BrandSpurNG: 4:38pm On Mar 29
The Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyeama has commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its commitment to corporate governance standards. Mr. Onyeama gave the commendation when the new Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel visited The Exchange in the company of other top management of the company.
Speaking during the visit, Mr. Onyeama who was represented by Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, described Nigerian Breweries as an exemplary corporate citizen.
Awe explained that part of The Exchange’s core mandate is to ensure that it continues to provide a robust platform that will attract the confidence of local and foreign investors.
In his remark, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel acknowledged the pivotal role The Exchange has been playing in the sustained growth and development of the capital market and the Nigerian economy in general, over the years.
While restating the commitment of Nigerian Breweries to sustaining its relationship with The Exchange, Borrut Bel added that the company has over the years excelled in compliance and corporate governance matters. “I am aware that we have over the years received awards and recognition from The NSE including The NSE President’s Merit Award in the Brewery Sector, The NSE Quoted Company of the Year Award and The NSE CEO’s Distinguished Award for Compliance, and The NSE CEO’s award as the Most Compliant Listed Company on The Nigerian Stock Exchange”, he said. He pledged the commitment of the company to sustain its high performance in matters of corporate governance and compliance.
Mr. Borrut Bel also congratulated The Exchange for the recent historic high equity market capitalization of N15 trillion and for being the best performing Stock Exchange in Africa and No 3 in the World in 2017.
The Nigerian Breweries team was later invited to the trading floor where Borrut Bel performed the traditional ringing of the bell to close the market for the day. At the brief closing ceremony, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Mr. Sam Ndata commended Borrut Bel and his team for the visit and lauded Nigerian Breweries for its sustained good return on investment for the company’s shareholders.
|Re: NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by postbox: 6:57am
Good one from NB.
|Re: NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:05am
Good development.
|Re: NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by kaycyor: 8:07am
Igbo men have been making Nigerian Brewery proud since 1960,if you know, you know!!!!
|Re: NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by GreenMavro: 8:08am
Congratulations Sir... we wish you a successful tenure!
signed...PMB
|Re: NSE Commends Nigerian Breweries As New Managing Director Visits Lagos Floor by eleojo23: 8:13am
Mr. Onyeama gave the commendation when the new Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel visited The Exchange in the company of other top management of the company.
kaycyor:
So Jodi Borrut is an Igbo name?
That's a new one
