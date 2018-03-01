₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,707 members, 4,161,320 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 07:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US (9489 Views)
Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria / This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless / Doctor Based In The US Open To All Questions! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by ChangeIsCostant: 6:11pm
Here are amazing transformation pictures of a Nigerian medical doctor who decided to slim down for her own health. According to reports, the doctor simply identified as Dr Eki is a practicing medial personnel in the United States.
Her transformation pictures were shared online by a Nigerian woman, Joy Aghogho who claimed to have known her for almost 20 years now.
The trimmed doctor now coaches an advance bootcamp class and is said to be an expert in weight loss due to her experience.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/amazing-transformation-photos-of-a-female-nigerian-doctor-based-in-the-us.html
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by madridguy(m): 6:13pm
Nice transformation.
PDP should hire her.
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by alphacyborg(m): 6:13pm
olasaad:
It shows how shallow minded you are.
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Kingstel: 6:48pm
Wow!
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by olasaad(f): 6:49pm
Revenge body nice one
5 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Deseo(f): 6:56pm
In my humble opinion, without offending anyone who thinks differently from my school of thought, I will be looking at this matter from a different angle without fighting. See, I'm just respecting everyone's point of view and with everything I have seen here today, I believe I have completely forgotten what I wanted to say.
5 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Wynnah(m): 6:57pm
Hardwork displayed...
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by HCpaul(m): 6:57pm
This is how Nigeria will be transformed in 2019. The former picture is Nigeria when Bullhurry is still in power while the later is the new Nigeria after the hanumanous president is outer power.
Good morning to the black world.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by babaRUNtinz(m): 6:57pm
I comment my reserve...
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by SnakeChopMoney(m): 6:57pm
For anyone wanting to glow up like her and look beautiful, i have the products/procedures/steps and process to make you look like an Angel
1. 10 buckets of make-up
2. 5 gallons of lipstick
3. Wig/donkey hair
4. An iphone 8 camera
You can thank me later
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Tydollasign(m): 6:57pm
No Pain No Gain.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by HeWrites(m): 6:58pm
Igbo Amaka
Judging from the throwback photos, she's a mom who has BORN her intestine (she don give birth to all the child destined to ber) but judging from the NOW photos, she's is a lady who is still enjoying life, jumping from one DÎCK to another
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Leurty: 6:58pm
Kingstel:
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by awkwarkbae(f): 6:59pm
wow!!..
impressive
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Stallion93(m): 6:59pm
Check my signature if interested in buying a land @port Harcourt metropolis
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Cutehector(m): 6:59pm
Some fat girls are actually beautiful when slim..
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by oluwasegun007(m): 6:59pm
b
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by tayo200(m): 6:59pm
cool
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by fk002: 6:59pm
Someone 7 step above is shouting IGBO Amaka
Is this an achievement
2 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Dajugba: 7:00pm
she is presently looking much prettier than she was.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by PROPHETmichael: 7:00pm
Pic 1: Under GEJ, there was enough food for her to eat.
Pic 2: Under Buhari ..............
3 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by SandB2017: 7:00pm
Y
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by soberdrunk(m): 7:01pm
How did a "doctor" allow herself get to that level in the first place?
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Pavore9: 7:01pm
Excess fat makes no sense.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by IVORY2009(m): 7:01pm
Aremaparooooo
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by visijo(m): 7:01pm
Nigerians
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by KendrickAyomide: 7:01pm
.
HeWrites:. the only IGBO we know is weed
3 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by PurplePatch(m): 7:02pm
Even Photoshop will doff it's hat for this.
But what is all these Keto this Keto that flooding Facebook feeds lately
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by IVORY2009(m): 7:02pm
PROPHETmichael:
MUMU Munna.....
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by Xandermarvel: 7:02pm
Ok. Weh don ma. U ve tried.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:02pm
I need to hit the gym for real!
Is There Any Danger In Living Close To A Cell Phone Mast? / What Is The Best Option To Not To Get Pregnant During First Year Of Marriage / Scientists Explain This Alternative Rat Poison
Viewing this topic: loye80, Realdeals(m), kitaatita, guavaflakes, dejaiiro(m), caterpillar, Deltayankeeboi, mradjoy, freeDR(m), Phyqee10(m), Gggg102(m), Tosinex(m), davidyoung17, rmventures, tartarus(m), Evablizin(f), TooNoisy(f), bamoski(m), whiteagbada(m), jayjayjones, imagyne2002(m), oluwatooni(f), samueltey, Sleekydee(m), ayodeji481(m), wallexy(m), Dreamswayne, Crea2morrow, influenz, Queenext, luvtoteach(f), tony231(m), dust88, ogaJona(m), Oladapo01, az65, mohsaaf, ViQQQ, HCpaul(m), CHARISE(f), bigsam1992(m), Eaglekus002, megautche, Lilshorecords(m), trustworthy1(f), linkoafo(m), mustydeen(m), mikesly, peacesamuel94(m), IForgotMyLoginD(f), mekuz2014(m), oluoni(m), uk10(m), Pedroscope(m), doctuw(m), yomihinmikaiye(m), badboyplay(m), KevinDein, bossboy91, thattallboi(m), MONITZ, KunleSteel, Hesh2004, portablechizzy(f), preciousnobel(m), IntegralC, PopoolaTaiwo, Ibrosco, uyplus(m), DjAduba(m), Opelwonder(m), shepherd003, dacillin, sammydoe, kosiemma(m) and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10