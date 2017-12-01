₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by PrettyCrystal: 5:30pm
Here are pictures of a woman identified as Folake, a survivor of HIV/AIDS who benefited from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDs Relief (PEPFAR). Folake received antiretroviral (HIV) treatment at a CDC/IHVN-supported treatment site (NIMR, Lagos) that saved her life.
Her photos were shared by the United States Embassy in Nigeria in order to mark the World Aids day and also to show that HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence unless you allow it to become one.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/transformation-photos-lady-living-hivaids-lagos.html
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Swegzfreak: 5:35pm
Ok
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by cummando(m): 5:35pm
She Go still die last last
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by PrettyCrystal: 5:38pm
who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them..
cummando:
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by auxioneer(m): 5:39pm
Ignorance
cummando:
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by babablogger: 5:49pm
cummando:google magic Johnson, he has been living with hiv for more than 20 years and even has kids who are all hiv negative.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Samusu(m): 5:52pm
cummando:Mumuu, awon immortal
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by onlyme07(m): 5:58pm
cummando:Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by darkenkach(m): 6:01pm
cummando:
You set go still last last.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by aybabz101: 6:01pm
cummando:diagnosis: suffering from sophisticated ignorance
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 6:30pm
Hmmmm
She looks better now
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by onatisi(m): 6:33pm
poverty is worse than HIV/AIDS
see the transformation in the woman as soon as she started getting good medical treatment and good feeding
if you get money , hide your face ooo
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by TheAngry1: 7:03pm
cummando:
Just read your silly comment. She is probably living a better life than your sick, deluded and frustrated one. Anuofia!
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:03pm
PrettyCrystal:Gbam
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Antoeni(m): 7:04pm
Positive Living
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Sijo01(f): 7:04pm
Wow, she died and resurrected.
What an incredible transformation.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by ibkkk(f): 7:04pm
What a transformation!
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by MrWondah(m): 7:04pm
Jesu this looks like one of my ex o
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:04pm
cummando:Trash
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by piagetskinner(m): 7:04pm
cummando:
who no go die..u be immortal?... u don't know what can happen to u in the next second..
ish her ell and move on... or shut up!
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by SalamRushdie: 7:05pm
Eyah praise God for timely intervention ...see as she transform like Buhari cows from 2015 to 2017.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by cosmatika(m): 7:05pm
Thank God for ARV. The only patients I've seen die from HIV re only those who for any reason best known to them were not compliant with medications, and I don't pity 4 such ppl at there death bed
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by bayulll011(m): 7:05pm
cummando:
U may die before her.
Ediota
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by edeXede: 7:05pm
But she is still dangerous.. Hiv is dangerous, contagious, devastating, insidious.. Always go for test to know your status..
It is not a death sentence but you will be emotionally and sexually handicapped for life.. No free pussy..
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by psalmistkakah(m): 7:05pm
cummando:U fit die b4 her.....u be God, go buy sense
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:06pm
cummando:
onlyme07:
Correct
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by bencynthgreat: 7:06pm
cummando:And u won't die last last. sense fall on u
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by WAECFlyer: 7:06pm
PrettyCrystal:
Sorry! Over one million ways okay? *winks*
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by nnamdiosu(m): 7:06pm
cummando:
Bro.....will u live for ever?
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Donshemzy1234: 7:06pm
cummando:
But you won't die since you don't have the virus. Right??
|Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Diso60090(m): 7:06pm
Nottting dey happened we gat your back
