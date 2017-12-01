₦airaland Forum

Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by PrettyCrystal: 5:30pm
Here are pictures of a woman identified as Folake, a survivor of HIV/AIDS who benefited from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDs Relief (PEPFAR). Folake received antiretroviral (HIV) treatment at a CDC/IHVN-supported treatment site (NIMR, Lagos) that saved her life.

Her photos were shared by the United States Embassy in Nigeria in order to mark the World Aids day and also to show that HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence unless you allow it to become one.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/transformation-photos-lady-living-hivaids-lagos.html

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Swegzfreak: 5:35pm
Ok
Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by cummando(m): 5:35pm
She Go still die last last

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by PrettyCrystal: 5:38pm
who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them..
cummando:
She Go still die last last

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by auxioneer(m): 5:39pm
Ignorance sad sad
cummando:
She Go still die last last

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by babablogger: 5:49pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
google magic Johnson, he has been living with hiv for more than 20 years and even has kids who are all hiv negative.

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Samusu(m): 5:52pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
Mumuu, awon immortal

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by onlyme07(m): 5:58pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by darkenkach(m): 6:01pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last

You set go still last last.

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by aybabz101: 6:01pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
diagnosis: suffering from sophisticated ignorance

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 6:30pm
Hmmmm
She looks better now

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by onatisi(m): 6:33pm
poverty is worse than HIV/AIDS
see the transformation in the woman as soon as she started getting good medical treatment and good feeding

if you get money , hide your face ooo

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by TheAngry1: 7:03pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last


Just read your silly comment. She is probably living a better life than your sick, deluded and frustrated one. Anuofia!

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:03pm
PrettyCrystal:
who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them..
Gbam

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Antoeni(m): 7:04pm
Positive Living

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Sijo01(f): 7:04pm
Wow, she died and resurrected.


What an incredible transformation.
Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by ibkkk(f): 7:04pm
What a transformation!
Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by MrWondah(m): 7:04pm
Jesu this looks like one of my ex o

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:04pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
Trash sad

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by piagetskinner(m): 7:04pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last

who no go die..u be immortal?... u don't know what can happen to u in the next second..

ish her ell and move on... or shut up!

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by SalamRushdie: 7:05pm
Eyah praise God for timely intervention ...see as she transform like Buhari cows from 2015 to 2017.

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by cosmatika(m): 7:05pm
Thank God for ARV. The only patients I've seen die from HIV re only those who for any reason best known to them were not compliant with medications, and I don't pity 4 such ppl at there death bed

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by bayulll011(m): 7:05pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last

U may die before her.

Ediota

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by edeXede: 7:05pm
embarassed

But she is still dangerous.. Hiv is dangerous, contagious, devastating, insidious.. Always go for test to know your status..
It is not a death sentence but you will be emotionally and sexually handicapped for life.. No free pussy..
Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by psalmistkakah(m): 7:05pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
U fit die b4 her.....u be God, go buy sense

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:06pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
onlyme07:

Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr

Correct

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by bencynthgreat: 7:06pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last
And u won't die last last. sense fall on u

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by WAECFlyer: 7:06pm
PrettyCrystal:
who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them..

Sorry! Over one million ways okay? *winks*

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by nnamdiosu(m): 7:06pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last

Bro.....will u live for ever?

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Donshemzy1234: 7:06pm
cummando:
She Go still die last last


But you won't die since you don't have the virus. Right??

Re: Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria by Diso60090(m): 7:06pm
Nottting dey happened we gat your back

