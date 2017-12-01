Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Transformation Photos Of A Lady Living With HIV In Nigeria (20440 Views)

Her photos were shared by the United States Embassy in Nigeria in order to mark the World Aids day and also to show that HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence unless you allow it to become one.



Here are pictures of a woman identified as Folake, a survivor of HIV/AIDS who benefited from the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDs Relief (PEPFAR). Folake received antiretroviral (HIV) treatment at a CDC/IHVN-supported treatment site (NIMR, Lagos) that saved her life. Her photos were shared by the United States Embassy in Nigeria in order to mark the World Aids day and also to show that HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence unless you allow it to become one.

She Go still die last last 1 Like 9 Shares

She Go still die last last who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them.. 258 Likes 15 Shares



She Go still die last last Ignorance 84 Likes 4 Shares

She Go still die last last google magic Johnson, he has been living with hiv for more than 20 years and even has kids who are all hiv negative. google magic Johnson, he has been living with hiv for more than 20 years and even has kids who are all hiv negative. 81 Likes 4 Shares

She Go still die last last Mumuu, awon immortal Mumuu, awon immortal 67 Likes 4 Shares

She Go still die last last Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr 48 Likes 3 Shares

You set go still last last. You set go still last last. 23 Likes 3 Shares

She Go still die last last diagnosis: suffering from sophisticated ignorance diagnosis: suffering from sophisticated ignorance 51 Likes 4 Shares

She looks better now 4 Likes 1 Share

poverty is worse than HIV/AIDS

see the transformation in the woman as soon as she started getting good medical treatment and good feeding



if you get money , hide your face ooo 12 Likes 2 Shares

She Go still die last last



Just read your silly comment. She is probably living a better life than your sick, deluded and frustrated one. Anuofia! Just read your silly comment. She is probably living a better life than your sick, deluded and frustrated one. Anuofia! 35 Likes 3 Shares

who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them.. Gbam Gbam 4 Likes

Positive Living 1 Like 1 Share

What an incredible transformation.

What a transformation!

Jesu this looks like one of my ex o 2 Likes

She Go still die last last Trash Trash 37 Likes

who no go die..u be immortal?... u don't know what can happen to u in the next second..



ish her ell and move on... or shut up! who no go die..u be immortal?... u don't know what can happen to u in the next second..ish her ell and move on... or shut up! 11 Likes

Eyah praise God for timely intervention ...see as she transform like Buhari cows from 2015 to 2017. 2 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for ARV. The only patients I've seen die from HIV re only those who for any reason best known to them were not compliant with medications, and I don't pity 4 such ppl at there death bed 1 Like 1 Share

U may die before her.



Ediota U may die before her.Ediota 11 Likes





But she is still dangerous.. Hiv is dangerous, contagious, devastating, insidious.. Always go for test to know your status..

It is not a death sentence but you will be emotionally and sexually handicapped for life.. No free pussy.. But she is still dangerous.. Hiv is dangerous, contagious, devastating, insidious.. Always go for test to know your status..It is not a death sentence but you will be emotionally and sexually handicapped for life.. No free pussy..

She Go still die last last U fit die b4 her.....u be God, go buy sense U fit die b4 her.....u be God, go buy sense 6 Likes 1 Share

Ma wo bobo yi sa. Ok,I dash you 140yrs join your age. Age with grace. Metusala Jnr

Correct Correct 2 Likes

She Go still die last last And u won't die last last. sense fall on u And u won't die last last. sense fall on u 6 Likes 2 Shares

who no go still die at last?....am not wishing u bad luck but you may leave this world before her..there are 1 million ways to die and HIV is just one of them..

Sorry! Over one million ways okay? *winks* Sorry! Over one million ways okay? *winks* 1 Like

She Go still die last last

Bro.....will u live for ever? Bro.....will u live for ever? 3 Likes

She Go still die last last



But you won't die since you don't have the virus. Right?? But you won't die since you don't have the virus. Right?? 4 Likes 1 Share