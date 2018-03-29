₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,742 members, 4,161,477 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 09:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup (4805 Views)
Nigeria Snubbed As FIFA Releases List Of Referees For 2018 World Cup / Troost-ekong Blasts Sunday Oliseh After Super Eagles Qualify For 2018 World Cup / Infantino With Ifeanyi Ubah: As FIFA Keys Into ‘Football Made In Anambra’ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Hotsports: 6:42pm
World football governing body, FIFA has selected 6 African referees and 10 assistant referees to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
A total of 53 FIFA certified referees took part in the selection process which was based on each referee’s skills and personality as well as their level of understanding of football and ability to read both the game and the various tactics employed by the teams but a total of 36 referees and 63 assistants made the final cut.
According to a statement from FIFA official website, preparatory seminars have been organised for referees and assistant referees, with special focus on fair play, players’ protection and the image of the game, as well as consistency and uniformity.
Source: http://hotsportstv.com/fifa-names-6-african-referees-10-assistants-for-world-cup/
The six African referees are; Abid Charef Medhi (Algeria), Diedhiou Malang (Senegal), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Grisha Ghead (Egypt), Sikazwe Janny (Zambia)
FIFA Referees Committe said the match officials will attend another dedicated seminar for two weeks in the second half of April at the technical centre of the Italian Football Association in Coverciano, Italy. The officials will be divided into two groups, which will also include video assistant referee (VAR) candidates.
The FIFA Referees Committee will then announce the names of the referees selected to act as VARs during the FIFA World Cup. The selection process will take into account the candidate’s VAR experience in domestic leagues, FIFA competitions and FIFA refereeing seminars since the beginning of the VAR project in 2016.
There will be no British referee for the first time since the inception of the World Cup
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by FortifiedCity: 6:44pm
If you were in Fifa's shoes, be sincere, will you appoint any Nigerian referee?
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:45pm
This is never a surprise!
No Referee from England too?
More suprising!!
I am not suprised by their exclusion though, when they keep making wrong calls and wrong decisions week in, week out in the Premier League!
Hope we get to see a fair officiating at the Mundial this time around.
May the best Team win!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Hotsports: 6:46pm
LOL FP loading
CC: lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Roland17(m): 7:11pm
A well deserved exclusion, I am also happy Britain does not have any referee going to the world cup.
4 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Gullah: 7:19pm
They don't merit it nah, with their rubbish officiating in the NPFL
5 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by ozoebuka1(m): 8:43pm
The moral decadence in this country is enough for all other countries of the world to erase the Nigerian map from the world map.
Corruption is so rooted in this country that even a firstclass graduate is as uncertain for his future as a wheelbarrow pusher in the village.
FIFA doesn't want some players complaining like this...
8 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:43pm
Shitholeans
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by doctimonyeka(m): 8:43pm
We are not surprised nau..
Buhari has failed the system!
3 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by jeeqaa7(m): 8:43pm
Wetin dem wan go blow?
So that them go spoil match?
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Papiikush: 8:44pm
A Nigerian referee will collect money from the opposite team just to give the striker of another team red card.
Never trust a Nigerian referee.
13 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Heineken(m): 8:44pm
The country no good na... Bad politicians. Only to amass wealth
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by cyojunior1(m): 8:44pm
we the young and vibrant referee will surely turn things round.
proudly a referee! ! !
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Segunhife(m): 8:44pm
Hotsports:were u expecting one?
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by soberdrunk(m): 8:44pm
Make them go collect money fix match......
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:44pm
Corrupt prone to bribe referee
1 Like
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Charleschidera(m): 8:45pm
I wasn't surprised sha
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by KendrickAyomide: 8:45pm
..who wan carry Buhari Infested clowns go A-list tournament like World Cup
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by yemi1261(m): 8:45pm
Effect of home team winning always in local league@NPFL
2 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by HRich(m): 8:45pm
Nigeria don't deserve to be there
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Dexter247: 8:45pm
Lol.. you want make Naija referee go there go fix match
1 Like
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by gurunlocker: 8:45pm
It's a shame that as big as this country is, we are not always recognize by FIFA to deem it fit by selecting match officials for major tournaments.
1 Like
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by dyze: 8:45pm
FortifiedCity:
No
1 Like
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by orledaj(m): 8:45pm
NO Referee from ENGLAND as well and heaven didn't fall. Why is Nigeria making headline?
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Asowari(m): 8:45pm
FortifiedCity:I won't even dream of of appoint any thing that has nig in it .
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Mandrake007(m): 8:45pm
do you want our poorly trained Nigerian referees to disgrace us?
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by uuzba(m): 8:45pm
Nigerians can be bribed Na.
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by inoki247: 8:46pm
Make dem appoint buhari now e ass zero tolerance for corruption..
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by Yunjeezy(m): 8:46pm
So no British referee go officiate for world cup even mark clattenberg and Micheal Oliver them wea dea form James bond on top man utd matter anytime dea Wan officiate their match no make the list of referees that will officiate world cup matches THEN who be Nigeria referees.
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by cyberdurable(m): 8:46pm
Chaii this change Breeze is not doing us well ooo...
2 Likes
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by nkul: 8:47pm
They are not impressed with this Government just like BILL GATES
|Re: No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup by justwise(m): 8:47pm
No British referee selected as well
1 Like
Second Nigerian Tests Positive At Commonwealth Games / Akwa United Football Club / Sani Lulu Has Been Impeached By NFF Board: Breaking News
Viewing this topic: linsa01(m), omeiza49ja, Somebodee(m), loopine(m), benedictac(f), bryght4u(m), Johnkennedy5, dgbanj, McReoz, phemy001(m), kayttah(m), tochyano2, juhlyouss(m), FollyLove, egojeny1(f), olusledge, nairapower, Indestructible, preciousoguns(m), KingOfThePay(m), willexyaho(m), spirul77, Adebayor19(m), Rakiticbarca, telkevog(m), helpee(m), Bnenzzy101, Emmanuel555(m), mcdreeezy, feda01, To5man(m), nifty, slim19(m), Zico5(m), lavenderjade(m), rikatrina, tolulinks(m), yemisat, ozento, abimbola74(m), judey1992(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16