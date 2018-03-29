Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / No Nigerian Referees As FIFA Select 16 African Officials For 2018 World Cup (4805 Views)

A total of 53 FIFA certified referees took part in the selection process which was based on each referee’s skills and personality as well as their level of understanding of football and ability to read both the game and the various tactics employed by the teams but a total of 36 referees and 63 assistants made the final cut.



According to a statement from FIFA official website, preparatory seminars have been organised for referees and assistant referees, with special focus on fair play, players’ protection and the image of the game, as well as consistency and uniformity.



Source:



The six African referees are; Abid Charef Medhi (Algeria), Diedhiou Malang (Senegal), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Grisha Ghead (Egypt), Sikazwe Janny (Zambia)



FIFA Referees Committe said the match officials will attend another dedicated seminar for two weeks in the second half of April at the technical centre of the Italian Football Association in Coverciano, Italy. The officials will be divided into two groups, which will also include video assistant referee (VAR) candidates.



The FIFA Referees Committee will then announce the names of the referees selected to act as VARs during the FIFA World Cup. The selection process will take into account the candidate’s VAR experience in domestic leagues, FIFA competitions and FIFA refereeing seminars since the beginning of the VAR project in 2016.



If you were in Fifa's shoes, be sincere, will you appoint any Nigerian referee?

This is never a surprise!

No Referee from England too?

More suprising!!



I am not suprised by their exclusion though, when they keep making wrong calls and wrong decisions week in, week out in the Premier League!



Hope we get to see a fair officiating at the Mundial this time around.

May the best Team win!

A well deserved exclusion, I am also happy Britain does not have any referee going to the world cup. 4 Likes

They don't merit it nah, with their rubbish officiating in the NPFL





Corruption is so rooted in this country that even a firstclass graduate is as uncertain for his future as a wheelbarrow pusher in the village.



The moral decadence in this country is enough for all other countries of the world to erase the Nigerian map from the world map.
Corruption is so rooted in this country that even a firstclass graduate is as uncertain for his future as a wheelbarrow pusher in the village.



Shitholeans

We are not surprised nau..







Buhari has failed the system!

Wetin dem wan go blow?



So that them go spoil match?

A Nigerian referee will collect money from the opposite team just to give the striker of another team red card.



Never trust a Nigerian referee. 13 Likes

The country no good na... Bad politicians. Only to amass wealth

we the young and vibrant referee will surely turn things round.



proudly a referee! ! !

Make them go collect money fix match......

Corrupt prone to bribe referee

I wasn't surprised sha

..who wan carry Buhari Infested clowns go A-list tournament like World Cup

Effect of home team winning always in local league@NPFL

Nigeria don't deserve to be there

Lol.. you want make Naija referee go there go fix match 1 Like

It's a shame that as big as this country is, we are not always recognize by FIFA to deem it fit by selecting match officials for major tournaments.

If you were in Fifa's shoes, be sincere, will you appoint any Nigerian referee?

No No

NO Referee from ENGLAND as well and heaven didn't fall. Why is Nigeria making headline?

If you were in Fifa's shoes, be sincere, will you appoint any Nigerian referee? I won't even dream of of appoint any thing that has nig in it . I won't even dream of of appoint any thing that has nig in it .

do you want our poorly trained Nigerian referees to disgrace us?

Nigerians can be bribed Na.

Make dem appoint buhari now e ass zero tolerance for corruption..

So no British referee go officiate for world cup even mark clattenberg and Micheal Oliver them wea dea form James bond on top man utd matter anytime dea Wan officiate their match no make the list of referees that will officiate world cup matches THEN who be Nigeria referees.

Chaii this change Breeze is not doing us well ooo...

They are not impressed with this Government just like BILL GATES