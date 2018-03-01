₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by teegist: 12:36pm
Image of this outrageous letter is currently setting Bayelsa Facebook community on fire, as Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Epie clan demands N500,000 from a church in the state.
The IYC sent a letter to Redemption Ministry in Bayelsa state on 27th march 2018, giving the church an ultimatum of five days to respond to the letter.
According to the letter, the group claims the outrageous sum being demanded for is aimed at organizing Youth seminar, Workshop, Youth sensitization and Youth empowerment.
The church however, has cried out to the entire public, seeking for advice on how to go about the sum of N500,000 being demanded of them from IYC considering the time frame given.
Meanwhile, Concerned Bayelsans have expressed their displeasure towards the letter from the IYC epie clan and it's content on Facebook.
Via: TeeGist
http://www.teegist.com/2018/03/see-outrageous-demand-ijaw-youth.html?m=1
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by meezynetwork(m): 1:55pm
Ok og
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by mayowascholar(m): 2:05pm
werrin
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by GrammarlyPro: 2:05pm
These Ijaw boys are super funny and unserious
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by jashar(f): 2:07pm
Old men and women claiming 'youth'. Make them no go find work...
Nansense...
Entitlement mentality...
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by erico2k2(m): 2:07pm
I no support, but youths for Lagos dey charge pass like dis to build 3 bedroom flat, even in PH and Warri, so nah cos nah church? E be like say the youths code say the church go make profit!
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by matgold(m): 2:07pm
Ok
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by willi926(m): 2:07pm
hahahsha , from our oyel money to our church money. make dem no go work oo. always looking4 people that will empower them.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by ghostfacekillar(m): 2:08pm
ijaw dem wahala plenty*tufia
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by kokakola: 2:08pm
Should we now say: "Unemployment is the root of some evil?"
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by sekundosekundo: 2:08pm
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by jossy404: 2:08pm
Characteristics of our oyel people.............Not suprised
Entitlement mentality...
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by BruncleZuma: 2:08pm
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:09pm
OUTRAGEOUSLY OUTRAGEOUS!!!
Make una fear God na!
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by NonFarmPayrol: 2:09pm
Don't they have a local government chairman
Idiotic peeps
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by brightnelly(f): 2:09pm
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by Coolgent: 2:09pm
I dont blame them, after all churchs nowadays has became business investment.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by softmind24: 2:09pm
Let them pay
How much is 500k to a business like church
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by nrexzy(m): 2:09pm
Make d church pay jooor... Na youth empowerment
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by chloride6: 2:10pm
Na their oil, na their church too..
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by kidman96(m): 2:12pm
I like this. after-all the church dont pay taxes.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by propanet(m): 2:12pm
They should pay the sum.
That is exactly how churches make excessive demand from their members; what goes around, comes around.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by EVILFOREST: 2:12pm
Anyway, I won't BLAME THEM....because CHURCHES have been reduced to BUSINESS CENTRES and Ponzi Scheme outlets.
They should extend such to all those Local outlets that call themselves churches..
...a bypass street I once visited had about 24 churches.
..ask me what their objectives are..?
Unemployment has pushed many souls towards erecting churches and making money.
Most General Overseers are after structural and financial expansion rather than SOUL- WINNING expansion.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by Adekdammy: 2:13pm
So them sef get omo onile
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by myboy2111: 2:13pm
Money for DEVEE
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by holyidol: 2:14pm
This is what idleness can cause! Ijaw/Epie youth are always talking decisions without consideration.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by Wantedmiller: 2:14pm
I don't think there is anything outrageous about #500000, especially when one person from the church can easily give out that cash. Also they mentioned a lot of things they wanna use the money for.
*note* Is like a community fee and anybody building in the community pays.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by oz4real83(m): 2:17pm
Sad thing about this is that the money won't be used for the purposes already listed even if paid by the church. It will end up in a beer parlour with alot of guys surrounding a table with assorted drinks and indian hemp smoke filling the air.
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by Kobicove(m): 2:17pm
This extortion!
If the church is foolish enough to pay this then they should be ready to make more of such similar payments in the near future cos other group will also start making demands
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by Okeji(m): 2:17pm
Lazy people. Sometime now, they would b insulting buhari for their woes. Instead of them to work n earn, they would rather continue threatening d peace of d land by demanding for money kept for them by their forefather upandan.....idiats
Re: Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church by HigherEd: 2:20pm
