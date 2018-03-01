Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ijaw Youths' Letter To Redemption Ministry, Bayelsa, Demanding N500k From Church (6584 Views)

The IYC sent a letter to Redemption Ministry in Bayelsa state on 27th march 2018, giving the church an ultimatum of five days to respond to the letter.



According to the letter, the group claims the outrageous sum being demanded for is aimed at organizing Youth seminar, Workshop, Youth sensitization and Youth empowerment.



The church however, has cried out to the entire public, seeking for advice on how to go about the sum of N500,000 being demanded of them from IYC considering the time frame given.



Meanwhile, Concerned Bayelsans have expressed their displeasure towards the letter from the IYC epie clan and it's content on Facebook.





Via: TeeGist



These Ijaw boys are super funny and unserious 6 Likes

Old men and women claiming 'youth'. Make them no go find work...



Nansense...



Entitlement mentality... 11 Likes

I no support, but youths for Lagos dey charge pass like dis to build 3 bedroom flat, even in PH and Warri, so nah cos nah church? E be like say the youths code say the church go make profit! 9 Likes

, from our oyel money to our church money. make dem no go work oo. always looking4 people that will empower them. hahahsha, from our oyel money to our church money. make dem no go work oo. always looking4 people that will empower them. 5 Likes 1 Share

ijaw dem wahala plenty*tufia 3 Likes

Should we now say: "Unemployment is the root of some evil?" 2 Likes

Characteristics of our oyel people.............Not suprised



Entitlement mentality... 2 Likes

OUTRAGEOUSLY OUTRAGEOUS!!!

Make una fear God na! 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't they have a local government chairman











Idiotic peeps 2 Likes

I dont blame them, after all churchs nowadays has became business investment. 1 Like

Let them pay









How much is 500k to a business like church

Make d church pay jooor... Na youth empowerment

Na their oil, na their church too.. 2 Likes





I like this. after-all the church dont pay taxes. I like this. after-all the church dont pay taxes. 1 Like

They should pay the sum.

That is exactly how churches make excessive demand from their members; what goes around, comes around.



Anyway, I won't BLAME THEM....because CHURCHES have been reduced to BUSINESS CENTRES and Ponzi Scheme outlets.

They should extend such to all those Local outlets that call themselves churches..



...a bypass street I once visited had about 24 churches.

..ask me what their objectives are..?

Unemployment has pushed many souls towards erecting churches and making money.

Most General Overseers are after structural and financial expansion rather than SOUL- WINNING expansion. Anyway, I won't BLAME THEM....because CHURCHES have been reduced to BUSINESS CENTRES and Ponzi Scheme outlets.They should extend such to all those Local outlets that call themselves churches.....a bypass street I once visited had about 24 churches...ask me what their objectives are..?Unemployment has pushed many souls towards erecting churches and making money.Most General Overseers are after structural and financial expansion rather than SOUL- WINNING expansion. 2 Likes 1 Share

So them sef get omo onile 1 Like

Money for DEVEE 1 Like

This is what idleness can cause! Ijaw/Epie youth are always talking decisions without consideration. 1 Like

I don't think there is anything outrageous about #500000, especially when one person from the church can easily give out that cash. Also they mentioned a lot of things they wanna use the money for.



*note* Is like a community fee and anybody building in the community pays.

Sad thing about this is that the money won't be used for the purposes already listed even if paid by the church. It will end up in a beer parlour with alot of guys surrounding a table with assorted drinks and indian hemp smoke filling the air. 3 Likes 1 Share





If the church is foolish enough to pay this then they should be ready to make more of such similar payments in the near future cos other group will also start making demands This extortion!If the church is foolish enough to pay this then they should be ready to make more of such similar payments in the near future cos other group will also start making demands 2 Likes

Lazy people. Sometime now, they would b insulting buhari for their woes. Instead of them to work n earn, they would rather continue threatening d peace of d land by demanding for money kept for them by their forefather upandan.....idiats 6 Likes