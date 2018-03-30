₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,139 members, 4,162,967 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom (6856 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Invade Primary School, Classroom In Edo With Cattle (Photos) / See Picture Of A Classroom In Nigeria In 1950 / (PHOTO) What Is He Doing In The Classroom? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by AmbodOfLASU: 6:52pm
LASU lecturer goes digital, introduces mobile classroom
a lecturer at the School of Communication of the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Olasunkanmi Arowolo, has introduced Edmodo – a mobile classroom that will constantly keep students abreast of academic activities.
The virtual classroom is a mobile application created by Edmodo Inc for Android users. The mobile app will serve as an extension of physical classroom to help create friendly environment for students with low self-esteem. The mobile application allows the lecturer to assign and grade assignments while students can submit their assignment before the due date and time.
Speaking on why he introduced the mobile app, Arowolo said: “I discovered that most students usually have challenges asking questions in the class, because they are shy, because of the feeling that they could be mocked by their colleagues. Some have low self-esteem. Then, I felt the need to help these challenged students learn.
“Another reason is to reduce the volume of papers I receive whenever I give out assignments to students. Marking the scripts of such a large population of students is challenging and time-consuming. I felt technology should be employed to solve this challenge. Students have to be acquainted with this innovation.”
The mobile application also gives students access to recommended course materials. The lecturer said it would promote discipline among students and boost attendance at lectures.
Arowolo: said “With the mobile application, I can easily grade and comment on students’ assignments. It allows me to measure performance and to make recommendations to students. Another advantage is that, students can send direct questions to me on areas they need clarification and I will give real-time feedback, which I consider important.”
He said he was happy with the level of compliance in the school, saying many students signed up on the application after it was released.
He said: “The level of acceptance is very high. It is over 94 per cent among the 200-Level students. More than 23 students subscribed to the mobile application on the day of its release, and the figure went up 62 within a week. As time went by, more students joined and we recorded a peak is 304 students last week. Only seven students have not been able to join the virtual class.”
Since the virtual class application was introduced, students had been going round the school to share its success with their colleagues and other lecturers.
A 200-Level Mass Communication student, Azeez Balogun, said the application had made academic activities less cumbersome in the department. He urged other departments to replicate the model to reduce the stress students go through in academics.
A 300-Level Mass Communication student, Miracle Oladipupo, said the development had improved the level of interaction among students. He said the application created a platform for students to engage and reduce students’ propensity to copy others’ assignment.
Miss Dolapo Ayintete, a 200-Level student, said: “The virtual classroom application allows us to ask questions through comment box or direct message. It gives students who are shy an opportunity to be part of the class work and give feedback on any lecture.”
The mobile application comes with some constraints. Some students complained of hitches in using it, saying it was costing them money and mobile data to operate.
A student, who gave her name as Titi, said though she enjoyed the mobile application, there were times she did not have data to use it.
On the constraints, Arowolo said students who did not have smart phones would be given the opportunity to submit their assignment through alternative means. On data and download rate, the lecturer said the mobile application consumed data in kilobytes.
Arowolo said there would be improvement in the use of the application as more students subscribe to it.
http://thenationonlineng.net/lasu-lecturer-goes-digital-introduces-mobile-classroom/
5 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by AmbodOfLASU: 6:53pm
http://thenationonlineng.net/lasu-lecturer-goes-digital-introduces-mobile-classroom/
Cc
Fynestboi Lalasticlala Seun olawalebabs Richiez
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by dania02(m): 7:05pm
wow atlast good news from nigeria no b all those apc this pdp that or that BB9JA Wa everytin na news
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by ades0la(f): 7:48pm
Good one.
I've used easyclass.com for two of my courses. Seems similar.
2 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by amani63(m): 7:54pm
Where is the pictures or remove this from here
That's you think am so jobless that I will have time to read all this you said
2 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by bjayx: 7:54pm
That's cool
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by noobias(m): 7:56pm
Nice work man.
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Funpeter(f): 7:57pm
We use Edmodo in one of our course during NTI
1 Like
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by dbblessboy(m): 7:58pm
11 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by castrol180(m): 7:59pm
.
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by ChukwuJuwon: 7:59pm
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by veacea: 8:00pm
They have tried sir
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by apesinola001(m): 8:01pm
Thumbs up
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Larrysung(m): 8:02pm
Congrats sir! I'm proud of you! even though I no dey do the course.. #proudly_communicator #WeAreLasuWeAreProud
1 Like
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Mhyketh(m): 8:05pm
this is a welcome development.
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Antichristus: 8:07pm
Edmodo? WOW, this is what - together with google classroom - primary and secondary school kids in my neck f the woods use for flip learning (a teaching ad learning strategy whereby students engage with contents before the teacher explores it further with them so it's not sounding utterly Greek). Welcome to the real world man. NAIJA IS ETERNALLY DOOMED. YOUR RELIGIONS WOULDN'T SAVE YOU. IT HASN'T SAVED ANY NATIONS, GLOBALLY.
1 Like
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by cocodante: 8:08pm
nice one
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by miniziter(m): 8:09pm
The innovator mother must be from Edo
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by ayesco202(m): 8:10pm
We are LASU, we are PROUD!
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by bolafez(m): 8:12pm
good development
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by ajebuter(f): 8:13pm
Proudly Lasuite!
Greatest Lasuite!
That's the benefit of employing youthful lecturers..
Not the likes of my old professors in the late 90s..
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Sard(m): 8:14pm
I'm certain he's a young man who finds using devices easy, unlike all these old lecturers who use the same lecture notes they've been using for decades.
While it is worth commending, it is not really new in Nigeria though. One of my lecturers at UI used it for us during our Master's degree coursework. He used it mainly for assignments and discussion.
We can only hope that others can follow their footsteps.
2 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by 6660M0666: 8:15pm
let me laugh first...
The man has done a great job, but the condition of our Country in general and the Educational environment in particular will frustrate him...a lot
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by pedrilo: 8:15pm
this is hard work
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by olu690(m): 8:17pm
amani63:But if its porn nw u will use 3hrs and watch it.. U can't use 3min and read something that will help ur life. oloshi.
2 Likes
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by Burgerlomo: 8:20pm
Nice one
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by RexTramadol1(m): 8:25pm
olu690:
elp his lyf, how?
Is he a Lasuite?
Whatz new in online classes o?
make I face front.
|Re: Olasunkanmi Arowolo, LASU Lecturer Introduces Edmodo, Mobile Classroom by amani63(m): 8:31pm
olu690:watch porn for 3hr for what and mind how you make you of sentences or words
(0) (Reply)
Federal Poly Nekede Cut-off Mark / Presidential Special Scholarship Scheme For Innovation And Development (pressid) / Usuman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) Direct-entry Form 2016/2017...
Viewing this topic: udemzy101(m), Ronniedee, 0monnak0da, charmingangel(f), keleants(m), Playbeatznation, emmyfizzy12(m), Skanas(m), ovoP(m), Chemstar(m), main24(m), mamachizzy(f), Jidesam01, GREATESTPIANIST, wrightangle83(m), gab234, chiforall, lordgalore, frinx, elengee(m), paulsibility(m), Kophschmerzen, bellville, sugaslim, Abimbola198212, tommyken(m), sammyjoepumping(m), archangel1(m), Mindgames, samju100(m), cbngov01(m), sefiureal(m), kaycrystal(m), handebayor, shootsight(m), safarigirl(f), AutoJoshNG, Beranco, chuksjuve(m), wuyilistic(m), Gbadeyan1, SANTUSDOMINI, madrid5, mocash, M17CXi, Morhyeen(f), leckzid, MrRabbi(m), Scarpon(m), pastorelajoe, StilesJunior(m), henrygale(m), Lamzzyy(m), Chibabi(m), Mustybad(m), lordpain11, holloowersheun(m), moscyt(m), oladapoa1(m), amidel(m), sod09(m), Heltinking(m), mercuryeyez, Nenejeje(f), MamaJulian, Okky1900, callthefred, Tonytonex(m), Aniebonam1759(m), Basiljoe, Towncrier247, plethoral, pinkguy(m), Jaspero94(m), FatGuy, phrancys001(m), passendi, joeace2020(m), Itsachair, Homeboiy, Smartsyn(m), Mannylex(m), Somatohadidas(m), Dracoe(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11