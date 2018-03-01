Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chioma Tyra Obiadi Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday Today With Hot Photos (9078 Views)

@alexreports



HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 40th Miss Nigeria Chioma Tyra Obiadi Turns 23 Today, Releases Photos



Wow! This is definitely a definition of beauty, a perfect paragon of attraction out of a playboy's magazine. The 40th Miss Nigeria Queen Chioma Tyra Obiadi has released stunning photo shoots to mark her 23rd birthday today.



Obiadi has been in a very blissful mood all day posted this on her page:

....just yesterday I was 22 and today I am 23...

This has taught me that time to explore is now,

The time to leave a mark is now,

The time to know God is now,

The time to build love is now,

The time to study hard is now,

The time to be beautiful is now,

The time to be a worrior is now,‎

The time to see the world is now,

The time to be adventuros is now,

The time to be self sufficient is now,

Because NOW doesn't last too long...‎

‎

The elegant looking damsel who was the immediate past Miss Nigeria will not be having major celebration as she is neckdeep into academic activitie in School- Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. ‎

‎

Happy birthday, your majesty.‎

@alexreports

My, my, my!!! 5 Likes

23 ke

Genevieve.. All I see is Genevieve 20 Likes

Beautiful 2 Likes

More 1 Like

Is that hair real??



cucumber crew 1 Like

You are cute dear



Igbos doing this nation proud...



The likes of

Queen Bianca

Queen Agbani Darego

Chioma Ajunwa

Chimamamda Adichie

Linda Ikeji...

Agam akodu ole yari ibeya...

That doesn't mean other tribes ain't spectacular as well

Don't hate but love that you also may attract

One love 8 Likes

She fine buh her Olympus has fallen 3 Likes 1 Share

Ugly bit** 1 Like 1 Share

Ezigboune:

23 ke







Why not 23? Stop hating. The lady is under 25. Why not 23? Stop hating. The lady is under 25. 2 Likes

AlexReports and beauty queens 10 Likes 1 Share

Is this the cucumber girl 1 Like

RainbowDude:

Is that hair real?? no no 7 Likes

Sultry indeed 1 Like

She's slim, has nice waist and fresh laps and she's sitting in a lotus position. Na to call me to rearrange her guts remain

Davido





Are you sure you are dating the original? 3 Likes

Alex report

Stalking beauty queens as usual





Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.



Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.



Fyn girl.

Hope ur have got ur PVC?



Time to remove some evil spirits from this gonment

.

am interested how e go b am interested how e go b

Very pretty

Black is beautiful

RainbowDude:

Is that hair real?? you mean the last pic?? you mean the last pic??

bizza45:





am interested how e go b



Be careful



It most likely is a scam Be carefulIt most likely is a scam

