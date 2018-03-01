Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" (5450 Views)

Anglican Church Refuses Man Holy Communion Because Of His Beard. Photo / I Was Prevented From Receiving Holy Communion In Anglican Church Over Card / A TRIP TO Hell-testimony Of Pastor Philip Mantofa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)















Watch the video here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxF3Ohxq86o&feature=youtu.be Convener and Senior Pastor of Word Assembly, Pastor Philip Igbinijesu has declared that any member without his or her voters card will not be allowed to partake in the church's communion, it was reported that he had earlier made the announcement at the Head quarter church at HI-Tech Road, beside Lagos Business School, and to show his level of commitment to his words, he further reiterated it during the Easter singles conference which was held at the Living Word Camp Ibeju-Lekki and further instructed the resident pastor of the Head Quarter church to re-announce it again on Sunday, he further stated that any church member who doesn't have a voters card is an enemy of Nigeria,Do you think he is right or wrong?Watch the video here 7 Likes

Way to go bro 33 Likes

Way to go,too much inpunity in thé land







Shipping from China now $4.5/kg 12 Likes





Guess the simple question sarki was asked here This is good, that the only way to send the dullard back to daura..Guess the simple question sarki was asked here 31 Likes

I love this......say no to buhari 19 Likes

This is bad.



voting is not compulsory



religion should interfere with politics and vice versa. one thing I love about America is that religious institutions aren't allowed to interfere with politics 3 Likes 1 Share

I am liking the new awareness for PVCs, more and more Nigerians want Buhari sent back to Daura.



Buhari can't escape going back to Daura in 2019 15 Likes 1 Share

Baba abeg pls jor biko go rest. The fact is, you are too weak to rule the nation.

BTW, Atiku not the solution. 9 Likes

good one 4 Likes

A

I concur... We must send an old man back to Daura 19 Likes

They did worst than this in 2015 and still lost the election. 7 Likes 1 Share

Good, Let's campaign along ethnic/Religious Lines in 2019...



Let Muslims Vote Buhari, Why Christains Vote AtiefU Abubakar..



IPOB pastors no go kill people.. IPOB pastors no go kill people.. 4 Likes 1 Share





Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.



Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.



>> See the video here << Ride on pastor!!!Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.

Good.

No, actually great.

Extraordinary situations need extraordinary actions.

Get your PVC asap. 10 Likes 1 Share

You Are Specially Invited To This Most Anticpated Singles Connect & Hookup Event



It is specially packaged and its happening Live Tomorrow, Easter Saturday! It's all about love!



1 day to Go...LIVE! 1 Like

I already dumped 3 gals cos they don't have don't bother to have PVC. PVC is now important than D1 CK 2 Likes

eddyslim:

I concur... We must send an old man back to Daura

With your Nairaland Likes With your Nairaland Likes 1 Like 1 Share

If the votes will really count.

Ok

Well, every adult should have it... Wedding MC

Members most change this lookwarm lackadesical gonment oh 1 Like

Buhari will not like this ooo 1 Like

Wetin concern PVC with communion?Just encourage them to get it.Let's be careful not to introduce unnecessary things. 2 Likes





Am in support of anything that will end the suffering of the masses including me.



Anything making Nigeria great again Am in support of anything that will end the suffering of the masses including me.Anything making Nigeria great again 4 Likes



Bitcoin Mining​ has never been easier than this With the ​BITMAIN ANTMINER S9 Software Are you interested in ​Btc Mining​

You can mine at up to ​​0.2btc​​ every ​11.6HRS, inbox me to get started

Requirements:

1) Empty blockchain wallet

2) your mobile phone or computer with access to the internet.

Btc

NOTE: Anyone who tells you to send money to them to help you mine bitcoin is a scam, be cautious

WhatsApp me on 080--3836--5644 To know more, we also sell bitcoins at cheaper rate, this is the best time to buy btc, an old saying goes, buy when there is blood in the street Hello, wanna know something cool about bitcoin.Bitcoin Mining​ has never been easier than this With the ​BITMAIN ANTMINER S9 Software Are you interested in ​Btc Mining​You can mine at up to ​​0.2btc​​ every ​11.6HRS, inbox me to get startedRequirements:1) Empty blockchain wallet2) your mobile phone or computer with access to the internet.BtcNOTE: Anyone who tells you to send money to them to help you mine bitcoin is a scam, be cautiousWhatsApp me on 080--3836--5644 To know more, we also sell bitcoins at cheaper rate, this is the best time to buy btc, an old saying goes, buy when there is blood in the street

Ll

If Only All The Pastorz Will Do The Same Thing, 2019 Wil B Beta 2 Likes

LastSurvivor11:

This is good, that the only way to send the dullard back to daura..



Guess the simple question sarki was asked here lol...been searching for him since morning so as to get some few answers from him but he has been MIA... lol...been searching for him since morning so as to get some few answers from him but he has been MIA... 3 Likes

Send buhari packing and bring in Atiku. Who do us like this