Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Cutezt(m): 10:24pm On Mar 30
Convener and Senior Pastor of Word Assembly, Pastor Philip Igbinijesu has declared that any member without his or her voters card will not be allowed to partake in the church's communion, it was reported that he had earlier made the announcement at the Head quarter church at HI-Tech Road, beside Lagos Business School, and to show his level of commitment to his words, he further reiterated it during the Easter singles conference which was held at the Living Word Camp Ibeju-Lekki and further instructed the resident pastor of the Head Quarter church to re-announce it again on Sunday, he further stated that any church member who doesn't have a voters card is an enemy of Nigeria,Do you think he is right or wrong?
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by jaytee01(m): 10:34pm On Mar 30
Way to go bro
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by BabatCargo(m): 10:46pm On Mar 30
Way to go,too much inpunity in thé land
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:01pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by LastSurvivor11: 11:01pm On Mar 30
This is good, that the only way to send the dullard back to daura..
Guess the simple question sarki was asked here
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by philo04(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
I love this......say no to buhari
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by XXLDICK(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
This is bad.
voting is not compulsory
religion should interfere with politics and vice versa. one thing I love about America is that religious institutions aren't allowed to interfere with politics
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by fahren(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
I am liking the new awareness for PVCs, more and more Nigerians want Buhari sent back to Daura.
Buhari can't escape going back to Daura in 2019
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by chukslawrence(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
Baba abeg pls jor biko go rest. The fact is, you are too weak to rule the nation.
BTW, Atiku not the solution.
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by ct2(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
good one
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Lordspicy(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by eddyslim(m): 11:02pm On Mar 30
I concur... We must send an old man back to Daura
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by dvee2: 11:03pm On Mar 30
They did worst than this in 2015 and still lost the election.
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Clerverly: 11:03pm On Mar 30
Good, Let's campaign along ethnic/Religious Lines in 2019...
Let Muslims Vote Buhari, Why Christains Vote AtiefU Abubakar..
IPOB pastors no go kill people..
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Sphilip1(m): 11:04pm On Mar 30
Ride on pastor!!!
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by seguno2: 11:04pm On Mar 30
Good.
No, actually great.
Extraordinary situations need extraordinary actions.
Get your PVC asap.
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by fadedan: 11:04pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by akeentech(m): 11:04pm On Mar 30
I already dumped 3 gals cos they don't have don't bother to have PVC. PVC is now important than D1 CK
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Clerverly: 11:04pm On Mar 30
eddyslim:
With your Nairaland Likes
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by criuze(m): 11:05pm On Mar 30
If the votes will really count.
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by matgold(m): 11:05pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by MrRhymes101(m): 11:06pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by samx4real(m): 11:06pm On Mar 30
Members most change this lookwarm lackadesical gonment oh
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by SarkinYarki: 11:06pm On Mar 30
Buhari will not like this ooo
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by derecho(m): 11:07pm On Mar 30
Wetin concern PVC with communion?Just encourage them to get it.Let's be careful not to introduce unnecessary things.
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 11:07pm On Mar 30
Am in support of anything that will end the suffering of the masses including me.
Anything making Nigeria great again
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by frank4242(m): 11:08pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by omogin(f): 11:08pm On Mar 30
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Barnext(m): 11:09pm On Mar 30
If Only All The Pastorz Will Do The Same Thing, 2019 Wil B Beta
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by dynicks(m): 11:11pm On Mar 30
LastSurvivor11:lol...been searching for him since morning so as to get some few answers from him but he has been MIA...
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by ednut1(m): 11:11pm On Mar 30
Send buhari packing and bring in Atiku. Who do us like this
Re: Pastor Philip Igbinijesu: "No PVC, No Communion For Church Members" by Fr33born(m): 11:12pm On Mar 30
I laugh when i hear people shouting ''Get your voters card lets send Buhari packing''
It's not about getting voters card. How many will come out to vote when its time? What is the need of forcing someone who won't come out to vote to get PVC.?
