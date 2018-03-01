Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) (7561 Views)

Samsom, 33, died in a fatal accident on March 24, while travelling to Bauchi from Abuja for his wedding to Pheobe Masoyi, slated for tomorrow, March 31st.



May his soul rest in peace, Amen.



Culled from;











eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off. 1 Like 1 Share







I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.



She needs all the emotional, physical and sexual support possible now. I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.She needs all the emotional, physical and sexual support possible now. 10 Likes 4 Shares

May his soul rest in peace! 1 Like

May his soul rest in peace. 1 Like

very sad, RIP





any time way i see the word "BURIAL" i for don pronounce am as "BUHARI" before correcting myself 1 Like 1 Share

eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off.

Indirectly, you're saying you killed him because of his wife 1 Like

eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off. and u think u ar funny,grow up kid and u think u ar funny,grow up kid 1 Like

Let the month of March just wind up this very minute.... The numbers of death recorded in this month under the supervision of Buhari is just too much..

Just imagine this kinda tragedy..and what happens to the girl now?

What a tragedy...Rip 1 Like

I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.

I will also collect your wifes phone number to sympathize with her I will also collect your wifes phone number to sympathize with her 8 Likes

eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off.

Even if you take care of her you will also RIP someday when it's your time. Nobody lives forever.

The kind of news we hear this day is very disheartening 1 Like

can't believe we were born on the same day. 1 Like

Y don't i knw dis guy?? He looks so familiar in Abuja here. Must have met him somwia tho... He looks so familiar.. Anyways Abuja so small I must Av ran into him somwia..

May his handsome soul RIP 1 Like

Really a sad one here honestly 1 Like

What a tragedy!!! So sad

RIP to dead

Rest well bro

I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.



She needs all the emotional, physical and sexual support possible now. wen u die, someone else will take ur widow's number and give her all these surport too... afterall life goes on wen u die, someone else will take ur widow's number and give her all these surport too... afterall life goes on 2 Likes

can't believe we were born on the same day. And you are alive. Praise God.. And you are alive. Praise God..

RIP to him

Hmmm..

May his soul rest in peace..

May God comfort d ''wife to be'' who is now 'wife who will not be''

eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off. .

See your life.Are u ok. See your life.Are u ok.

and u think u ar funny,grow up kid no, i'm just being realistic. after all, i'll rest in peace one day also. and if i die before my wife, someone will take care of her no, i'm just being realistic. after all, i'll rest in peace one day also. and if i die before my wife, someone will take care of her

I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.



She needs all the emotional, physical and sexual support possible now.





It's funny to you, right? It's funny to you, right?

His wife to be is a badluck

eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off. I BEG MAKE UNA STOP TO DEY JOKE WIT ALL THE KIND POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ATTENTION PLS, ITS VERY VERY PAINFUL TO LOSE A LOVE ONE.

R.I.P TO THE DECEASED & MY CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY. I BEG MAKE UNA STOP TO DEY JOKE WIT ALL THE KIND POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ATTENTION PLS, ITS VERY VERY PAINFUL TO LOSE A LOVE ONE.R.I.P TO THE DECEASED & MY CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY.