₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,429 members, 4,164,080 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) (7561 Views)
Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake / Lady Serves As Best Man To Her Male Friend At His Wedding (photos) / Ghanaian Groom's Lover Storms His Wedding In A Wedding Gown (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by CuriousMynd: 8:54am
The remains of 33 year old man identified as Mopmi Samson Markus who was committed to mother earth in Bauchi State on Thursday, March 29th.
Samsom, 33, died in a fatal accident on March 24, while travelling to Bauchi from Abuja for his wedding to Pheobe Masoyi, slated for tomorrow, March 31st.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/33-year-old-man-who-died-a-week-to-his-wedding-laid-to-rest-in-bauchi.html
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 9:12am
eyya! i'm so sorry. rest in peace. and about your wife to be, i'll take care of that by marrying her off.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:10pm
I need his widow's phone number to sympathize with her.
She needs all the emotional, physical and sexual support possible now.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:10pm
May his soul rest in peace!
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 1:11pm
May his soul rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by morgan100(m): 1:11pm
very sad, RIP
any time way i see the word "BURIAL" i for don pronounce am as "BUHARI" before correcting myself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by CastedAyo: 1:12pm
Shedrack777:
Indirectly, you're saying you killed him because of his wife
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Galaticos444: 1:12pm
Shedrack777:and u think u ar funny,grow up kid
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by JasonScolari: 1:15pm
Let the month of March just wind up this very minute.... The numbers of death recorded in this month under the supervision of Buhari is just too much..
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 1:15pm
Just imagine this kinda tragedy..and what happens to the girl now?
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Mbamifeanyi(m): 1:16pm
What a tragedy...Rip
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 1:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:I will also collect your wifes phone number to sympathize with her
8 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Adepoju002: 1:20pm
Shedrack777:
Even if you take care of her you will also RIP someday when it's your time. Nobody lives forever.
Make calls to all networks at just 6 Naira per minute and make money as other people make calls.
07069768358
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 1:20pm
The kind of news we hear this day is very disheartening
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by ochallo: 1:24pm
can't believe we were born on the same day.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 1:26pm
Y don't i knw dis guy?? He looks so familiar in Abuja here. Must have met him somwia tho... He looks so familiar.. Anyways Abuja so small I must Av ran into him somwia..
May his handsome soul RIP
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by OrangeDream(m): 1:29pm
Really a sad one here honestly
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Scarpon(m): 1:30pm
Mine is CBN should release new 100 notes am tired of searching change for customers
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by PrincessB1(f): 1:30pm
What a tragedy!!! So sad
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by veacea: 1:32pm
RIP to dead
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Flobakd(m): 1:37pm
Rest well bro
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Reelmii: 1:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:wen u die, someone else will take ur widow's number and give her all these surport too... afterall life goes on
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Memories12411: 1:59pm
ochallo:And you are alive. Praise God..
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by congorasta: 2:02pm
RIP to him
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Prettyyemi(f): 2:04pm
Hmmm..
May his soul rest in peace..
May God comfort d ''wife to be'' who is now 'wife who will not be''
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Brightglory77: 2:10pm
Shedrack777:.
See your life.Are u ok.
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 2:12pm
Galaticos444:no, i'm just being realistic. after all, i'll rest in peace one day also. and if i die before my wife, someone will take care of her
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 2:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
It's funny to you, right?
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by airminem(f): 2:32pm
His wife to be is a badluck
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by onomeabuja: 2:41pm
Shedrack777:I BEG MAKE UNA STOP TO DEY JOKE WIT ALL THE KIND POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ATTENTION PLS, ITS VERY VERY PAINFUL TO LOSE A LOVE ONE.
R.I.P TO THE DECEASED & MY CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY.
|Re: Burial Of Man Who Died A Week To His Wedding In Bauchi (Photos) by uchman48(m): 2:52pm
Shedrack777:Not everything are meant to be joked with, this is a human being like you that is set to be a married man by tommorrow and all you have to say is that rubbish you typed, you think you are funny. You are plainly stupid
(0) (Reply)
Easeus Data Recovery Wizard 9.9 Crack+serial Key Free / Mark Essien Weds Jenni Naiaretti (Photos) / Thanks
Viewing this topic: bukeb633, faridpac2(m), periphetes, wizjaybee(m), Comoteye, Guyman02, uchman48(m), joshuakdboy(m), imamabi(m), tee59(f), NathanKAY(m), Onyenna(m), mac04, chinoify, Dumetroniks, SEYIKP(m), lilslim(m), pinton and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16