Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) (11155 Views)

Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife / Photo Of The Man Who Raped His Mother In Edo After Beating His Parents Up / Husband Arrested For Recording His Dying Wife Without Offering Help (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man was reported to the police who arrested the man for battering and domestic violence.



According to the report, steps are being made to charged the alleged wife beater to court to serve as a deterrent for others.



It was also revealed that the wife no longer wants to continue in the marriage any longer.



Source; A husband has been arrested for allegedly beating and brutalizing his wife in Port-Harcourt, Rivers. The woman who was injured - had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to Human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the husband beat her and also destroyed her phone in the process.The man was reported to the police who arrested the man for battering and domestic violence.According to the report, steps are being made to charged the alleged wife beater to court to serve as a deterrent for others.It was also revealed that the wife no longer wants to continue in the marriage any longer.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-after-allegedly-brutalizing-his-wife-in-port-harcourt-photos.html 2 Likes









Nawah oh Nawah oh

Why you go marry Anthony Joshua broda





Now see your eye





Sorry don't cry again 7 Likes

Where is our thinking caps for god sake!





This is a way of creating empløyement for our ABLED BODIED YOUNG MEN!



How?...



A lot of Mehn are picking interest in domestic violence ...i mean lots of men.



Any man that touches his wife should be taking to the square walls to fyt

these able bodied young mehn at the gym house,if he wins,they simply double no of these gym guys.

The idea is to give him a befitting fyt while paying these guys for the job.



It will nt only create employment it will encourage our citizence to keep fit reduce domestic violence while assuring our mothers that government is there to pay some1 to beat or even kill her husband if he dear lay hands on her! 9 Likes

I thought yeeboes respect ladies. 5 Likes







Only God knows the number of married women this Emeka Ugwuonye has screwed in the guise of helping them.



For this woman to say she is no more interested in the marriage, it means she is a bloody cheat who has been getting thrills outside.



Technology is the bane of today's marriages.

Why will any man allow his wife use a smart phone?

I like how he smashed her phone, that shows he is a real man who values his wife well enough not to lose her to online predators.



The number of married women on Baddoo now are even more than that of single women.

Wives now video call nude with their Facebook lovers at night.

All because their husbands were stupid enough to let them have an internet enabled phone.



Walahi, any married woman using a smart phone is potentially unfaithful.

Chikena!!



Thank God for the wise IPO who won't interfer in a married couple's matter.

Emeka Ugwuonye should allow married couples run their marriage however they deem it fit. Only God knows the number of married women this Emeka Ugwuonye has screwed in the guise of helping them.For this woman to say she is no more interested in the marriage, it means she is a bloody cheat who has been getting thrills outside.Technology is the bane of today's marriages.Why will any man allow his wife use a smart phone?I like how he smashed her phone, that shows he is a real man who values his wife well enough not to lose her to online predators.The number of married women on Baddoo now are even more than that of single women.Wives now video call nude with their Facebook lovers at night.All because their husbands were stupid enough to let them have an internet enabled phone.Walahi, any married woman using a smart phone is potentially unfaithful.Chikena!!Thank God for the wise IPO who won't interfer in a married couple's matter.Emeka Ugwuonye should allow married couples run their marriage however they deem it fit. 20 Likes 2 Shares

If u can beat ur wife then u can proudly beat ur mum 2. 1 Like

BoneBlogger:

A husband has been arrested for allegedly beating and brutalizing his wife in Port-Harcourt, Rivers. The woman who was injured - had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to Human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the husband beat her and also destroyed her phone in the process.



The man was reported to the police who arrested the man for battering and domestic violence.



According to the report, steps are being made to charged the alleged wife beater to court to serve as a deterrent for others.



It was also revealed that the wife no longer wants to continue in the marriage any longer.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-after-allegedly-brutalizing-his-wife-in-port-harcourt-photos.html

BoneBlogger:





According to the report, steps are being made to charged the alleged wife beater to court to serve as a deterrent for others.



It was also revealed that the wife no longer wants to continue in the marriage any longer.

Some men are beast... But woman can easily play victim meanwhile their insults fit make you loose focus for life 6 Likes

click LIKE if u can beat up ur wife and SHARE if u can nt . 12 Likes 5 Shares





This lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,seems to be everywhere, same time and he likes troubled family cases..



make him come help me sue buhari, he has been domestic violencing my brain, with the suffering he invented in Nigeria



modified : I der find the beat I no see abi na fone the man beat police wer be him friend arrest am. This lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,seems to be everywhere, same time and he likes troubled family cases..make him come help me sue buhari, he has been domestic violencing my brain, with the suffering he invented in Nigeriamodified : I der find the beat I no see abi na fone the man beat police wer be him friend arrest am.

Okay

jnfoage:

I thought yeeboes respect ladies. ah! Why y won start fight this afternoon. ah! Why y won start fight this afternoon. 1 Like

She better work out an arrangement that will be for the benefit of the children.



She said she doesn't want the man near she and her children, that is fine but let know that unless she has a way of providing for those kids, that is the worst decision that she can take.



I have one such stubborn woman with three kids, my elder sister, who was stupid and stubborn just like this woman. 2 Likes

anonymuz:

ah! Why y won start fight this afternoon. Is just a thought, abi make I no think again? Is just a thought, abi make I no think again?

Ok

nNEOo:

Where is our thinking caps for god sake!





This is a way of creating empløyement for our ABLED BODIED YOUNG MEN!



How?...



A lot of Mehn are picking interest in domestic violence ...i mean lots of men.



Any man that touches his wife should be taking to the square walls to fyt

these able bodied young mehn at the gym house,if he wins,they simply double no of these gym guys.

The idea is to give him a befitting fyt while paying these guys for the job.



It will nt only create employment it will encourage our citizence to keep fit reduce domestic violence while assuring our mothers that government is there to pay some1 to beat or even kill her husband if he dear lay hands on her!





Lol...





There will continue to be increase in domestic violence both from the male and female sides, not just the frustration level in the country, but certain things we ingest this days is affecting our hormones.

Good one from those that arrested him. There will continue to be increase in domestic violence both from the male and female sides, not just the frustration level in the country, but certain things we ingest this days is affecting our hormones.Good one from those that arrested him.

Emeka Ugwuonye means divorce.

To this man, there's never an alternative to divorce in any marital crisis that is brought to his table.

NwaAmaikpe:







Only God knows the number of married women this Emma Ugwuonye has screwed in the guise of helping them.



For this woman to say she is no more interested in the marriage, it means she is a bloody cheat who has been getting thrills outside.



Technology is the bane of today's marriages.

Why will any man allow his wife use a smart phone?

I like how he smashed her phone, that shows he is a real man.



The number of married women on Baddoo now are even more than that of single women.

Wives now video call nude with their Facebook lovers at night.



Walahi,

Any married woman using a smart phone is potentially unfaithful.

Chikena!!



You sound stupid and I confirmed it You sound stupid and I confirmed it 5 Likes

Marry better man, dem go say no.... Later they will end up with a respected tout in the street.

What caused the problem?



Cos no sane will just wake up to start beating his wife. 3 Likes









In other news, check out latest pictures of Linda Ikeji's new boo..

https://www.fiverr.com/greeninsights/conduct-a-professional-desk-based-market-research?arrived_from_manage_gigs=true&display_share=true Bet why....a correct man will Neva raise his finger against his wife no matter what.In other news, check out latest pictures of Linda Ikeji's new boo..

KOPT33:

She better work out an arrangement that will be for the benefit of the children.



She said she doesn't want the man near she and her children, that is fine but let know that unless she has a way of providing for those kids, that is the worst decision that she can take.



I have one such stubborn woman with three kids, my elder sister, who was stupid and stubborn just like this woman.

What is stubborn and stupid about this woman?

Is it the fact that she's tired of the regular beatings and disfigurement ?

She doesn't want the man near her again, but she never said anything about the children. She only said -but they have children between them.

Any man that beats his wife especially in front of his kids still poses a danger to his children. No sane judge should give such a man custody of his children till he can get his acts together and do something about his anger mgt. He can be allowed to see his children, but it should be supervised visits because nothing says he won't harm those same children. Unfortunate we don't have a robust social welfare system in Nigeria. What is stubborn and stupid about this woman?Is it the fact that she's tired of the regular beatings and disfigurement ?She doesn't want the man near her again, but she never said anything about the children. She only said -but they have children between them.Any man that beats his wife especially in front of his kids still poses a danger to his children. No sane judge should give such a man custody of his children till he can get his acts together and do something about his anger mgt. He can be allowed to see his children, but it should be supervised visits because nothing says he won't harm those same children. Unfortunate we don't have a robust social welfare system in Nigeria. 2 Likes



more men should learn martial arts so they can keep this up..they are loosing a lot of their members recently to the opposite sex and the ones that survive the beatings are being mocked.



I seriously want laugh over this news...

how about that feminist?

Does it taste good?





do unto others what you will have them do unto you. more men should learn martial arts so they can keep this up..they are loosing a lot of their members recently to the opposite sex and the ones that survive the beatings are being mocked.I seriously want laugh over this news...how about that feminist?Does it taste good?do unto others what you will have them do unto you. 1 Like