|Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:56am
A husband has been arrested for allegedly beating and brutalizing his wife in Port-Harcourt, Rivers. The woman who was injured - had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to Human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the husband beat her and also destroyed her phone in the process.
The man was reported to the police who arrested the man for battering and domestic violence.
According to the report, steps are being made to charged the alleged wife beater to court to serve as a deterrent for others.
It was also revealed that the wife no longer wants to continue in the marriage any longer.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-after-allegedly-brutalizing-his-wife-in-port-harcourt-photos.html
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:02am
Nawah oh
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:04am
Why you go marry Anthony Joshua broda
Now see your eye
Sorry don't cry again
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 9:17am
Where is our thinking caps for god sake!
This is a way of creating empløyement for our ABLED BODIED YOUNG MEN!
How?...
A lot of Mehn are picking interest in domestic violence ...i mean lots of men.
Any man that touches his wife should be taking to the square walls to fyt
these able bodied young mehn at the gym house,if he wins,they simply double no of these gym guys.
The idea is to give him a befitting fyt while paying these guys for the job.
It will nt only create employment it will encourage our citizence to keep fit reduce domestic violence while assuring our mothers that government is there to pay some1 to beat or even kill her husband if he dear lay hands on her!
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by jnfoage: 1:12pm
I thought yeeboes respect ladies.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:12pm
Only God knows the number of married women this Emeka Ugwuonye has screwed in the guise of helping them.
For this woman to say she is no more interested in the marriage, it means she is a bloody cheat who has been getting thrills outside.
Technology is the bane of today's marriages.
Why will any man allow his wife use a smart phone?
I like how he smashed her phone, that shows he is a real man who values his wife well enough not to lose her to online predators.
The number of married women on Baddoo now are even more than that of single women.
Wives now video call nude with their Facebook lovers at night.
All because their husbands were stupid enough to let them have an internet enabled phone.
Walahi, any married woman using a smart phone is potentially unfaithful.
Chikena!!
Thank God for the wise IPO who won't interfer in a married couple's matter.
Emeka Ugwuonye should allow married couples run their marriage however they deem it fit.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by olu690(m): 1:15pm
If u can beat ur wife then u can proudly beat ur mum 2.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:15pm
BoneBlogger:
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by richcasey: 1:15pm
BoneBlogger:
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Millz404(m): 1:15pm
Some men are beast... But woman can easily play victim meanwhile their insults fit make you loose focus for life
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Christane(m): 1:15pm
click LIKE if u can beat up ur wife and SHARE if u can nt .
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Radicalface: 1:16pm
This lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,seems to be everywhere, same time and he likes troubled family cases..
make him come help me sue buhari, he has been domestic violencing my brain, with the suffering he invented in Nigeria
modified : I der find the beat I no see abi na fone the man beat police wer be him friend arrest am.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by veacea: 1:16pm
Okay
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by anonymuz(m): 1:16pm
jnfoage:ah! Why y won start fight this afternoon.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by KOPT33: 1:17pm
She better work out an arrangement that will be for the benefit of the children.
She said she doesn't want the man near she and her children, that is fine but let know that unless she has a way of providing for those kids, that is the worst decision that she can take.
I have one such stubborn woman with three kids, my elder sister, who was stupid and stubborn just like this woman.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by jnfoage: 1:18pm
anonymuz:Is just a thought, abi make I no think again?
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by matgold(m): 1:18pm
Ok
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by fineguy11(m): 1:18pm
nNEOo:
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 1:19pm
Lol...
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:19pm
There will continue to be increase in domestic violence both from the male and female sides, not just the frustration level in the country, but certain things we ingest this days is affecting our hormones.
Good one from those that arrested him.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by sankky: 1:20pm
Emeka Ugwuonye means divorce.
To this man, there's never an alternative to divorce in any marital crisis that is brought to his table.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 1:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:You sound stupid and I confirmed it
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by JasonScolari: 1:22pm
Marry better man, dem go say no.... Later they will end up with a respected tout in the street.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Pepsi101: 1:23pm
What caused the problem?
Cos no sane will just wake up to start beating his wife.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by cbrezy(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Emmaponi: 1:30pm
Bet why....a correct man will Neva raise his finger against his wife no matter what.
In other news, check out latest pictures of Linda Ikeji's new boo..
In other news, check out latest pictures of Linda Ikeji's new boo..
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by eyinjuege: 1:30pm
KOPT33:
What is stubborn and stupid about this woman?
Is it the fact that she's tired of the regular beatings and disfigurement ?
She doesn't want the man near her again, but she never said anything about the children. She only said -but they have children between them.
Any man that beats his wife especially in front of his kids still poses a danger to his children. No sane judge should give such a man custody of his children till he can get his acts together and do something about his anger mgt. He can be allowed to see his children, but it should be supervised visits because nothing says he won't harm those same children. Unfortunate we don't have a robust social welfare system in Nigeria.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Dheartless: 1:31pm
more men should learn martial arts so they can keep this up..they are loosing a lot of their members recently to the opposite sex and the ones that survive the beatings are being mocked.
I seriously want laugh over this news...
how about that feminist?
Does it taste good?
do unto others what you will have them do unto you.
|Re: Husband Arrested After Beating His Wife In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by tesppidd: 1:31pm
Frankly a lot of bad things happen in Port Harcourt.
There are 36 states and the FCT.
At least 20% of unpalatable things reported on nairaland happen in rivers state.
