₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,342 members, 4,163,748 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Things That Cause Regret In Old Age (4760 Views)
What Is The One Thing You Regret Not Asking Your Spouse Before Marriage? / Why Fathers Are Neglected In Old Age. ( A Must Read For Guys) / "I Regret Divorcing My Former Husband, The Beating I Receive Now Is Worse" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Opinionated: 9:06am
When younger we make various choices without the future in mind. Sometimes those choices bite us in our mid-life. These are some of the things one might regret when they’re older.
1. Marrying the wrong person
When you’re young, check your motives for marrying. Don’t marry to copy your peers, or for social standing or out of pressure. Marry for love and companionship, marry the right person, marry your best friend. For if you marry the wrong person or for the wrong reasons, you will have to put up with that person the rest of your life. Things might get worse between you two; then depression, physical abuse, affairs, pain, shame, court cases, bitterness will define your mid-life years all because you chose the wrong one. Things will get worse when children are involved. Make the right choice of a spouse when you are young.
2. The opportunities you did not seize
When you are younger many doors will open, you will get many chances. Many young people let these opportunities go because of fear, laziness, or pride; yet well younger and with more energy is the best time to start a venture and a name for yourself. Some think the opportunities are too big for them. Take advantage of them or one day when you’re older you will want to go back and grab those missed chances.
3. The bridges you burned
When we are younger, we care little for relationships, what most think about is getting money and moving up the ladder of success at all cost. Many use and trample on people to progress, they take relationships for granted, messing up bonds, sleeping with people for personal gain. But these bad actions will catch up with you ahead. When you will realize how empty life is without love and friends. When you will have success but no one around you or no one to trust you.
4. The child you aborted
You are a young lady, you get pregnant and you are scared. You take the aborting option quickly thinking of that moment then. But when you are much older, you will look back and wish you kept that baby. When you will be rich and successful you will wish that child you gave up on would be around to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Being a single mother doesn’t mean you can’t make it in life or you can’t find a man in future.
5. The child you rejected
Young man, you impregnated a woman, she told you she’s pregnant with your child. You rejected her and the baby and ran. But years later when you’re 50 something, you will wish you were responsible, you will wish you manned up and became a father to that child. You will see that child excel and become an aduItbut will have no claim to that grown child who you rejected from the beginning. You will regret being a Dead Beat Dad by choice
6. The marriage you destroyed
So you get married to your good fiance; the first months in marriage were good but shortly after, with your money and charm, you started having affairs. You became unfaithful. Your spouse begged you to stop, your children started hurting, your marriage was collapsing. One day when you are older, it will hit you how foolish you were to destroy the good marriage you had began to build for mere temporary thrills in affairs that did you no good. You will realize the damage you caused to your children and spouse.
7. The God you disowned
When you are much older you become wiser, God becomes more real as you see life in a more meaningful way. But don’t wait to get older to start enjoying a relationship with God. Know God when you are young, build your future with God. Don’t be a young rebel who runs back to God when age catches up.
8. The body you messed
You have only one body to live with all your life. The cigarettes, the alcohol you are abusing, the drugs you are taking, the unhealthy food you’re consuming; all that will destroy you slowly. When you are 50 and lifestyle diseases catch up with you, you will wish you took care of your body when younger, that you exercised more; but now the damage is done.
9. The time you wasted
The time you are wasting when younger in worry, wrong relationships, laziness, being a couch potato, giving excuses and pursuing meaningless things; you will never get it back.
10. The dreams and talents you shelved
Are you talented when young; are there things you love to do and you are good at them? Nurture those talents, exploit them, don’t give up even if you encounter set backs, don’t give up on your dreams. If you give up, when you’re older you will look at your peers who stuck to what they love and made it and think to self, “That could have been me”. Pursue a career, study a course you love. Don’t waste years of your life in a field that doesn’t fulfill you.
11. The name you defamed
When you are older, a legacy is very important, the value of your name is crucial. You will ask yourself what is your reputation, what are you leaving behind? Your legacy is a sum total of your actions since youthful days. We write our biography by how we live life everyday. When you look back your path and you see the mud you threw at your own name, the shame you attracted and the little value you have added to the world; you will regret.
12. The wealth you threw away
Are you riding on good money during your productive years? Earning good money? Don’t throw away that money in clubs, reckless living and wasteful shopping. Invest with that money, widen your revenue stream, make that money work for you and keep it safe to take care of you in your older years. Leave an inheritance for your loved ones so that you will never say “I wish I knew better”
13. The good love that got away
Is there that great person in your life loving you good? Don’t push that person away, or else that person will walk out your life and you will never ever find someone that incredible and who connects with you all your life. It will torment you to grow older with thoughts of “What if I was still with that person?”
14. The parents you despised
When younger, it is easy to show contempt to your parents; what do your parent’s know? They are old-fashioned, shady and small -minded. But your parents are still your parents whether you agree with them or not, whatever their style. Don’t let your parent die or age separated from you, reconcile and make up. When you get older, you will realize why your parents wanted to be close to you. The older you get, the more you see the value .
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/things-cause-regret-old-age/
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by blackboy(m): 9:28am
didnt mention sex u had but shouuld not have had.
Cult activities.
crime
fights
10 Likes
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by blackboy(m): 9:28am
not being rich like ...
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Grupo(m): 10:05am
Your write up was making sense until you decided to bring God into it.
When are you guys going to learn to always separate fiction from non fiction? The most seasoned writers are very careful to avoid introducing the God idea into their writings. But here, what do we have? Mixing facts and fairy tales.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Godsent4life: 10:05am
I buy all iTunes card at the best rate... pm for swift transaction
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by xsoonest741: 10:05am
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by ogzille(m): 10:06am
The priorities you misplaced.
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by skrraman: 10:06am
last but not the least, the girls u didnt bleep.
But old age bad sha. whether u like it or not u shall get old except motor killed u befor then.
YOU BETTER SEE THIS: HOW TO MAKE $200 DAILY FROM FACEBOOK
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by ikorodureporta: 10:06am
Got nothing to say because i ddnt read the post....listening to #rhhc on classic fm 97.3 Lagos......
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Mutemenot: 10:06am
You didn't mention "not doing ritual" when you realize that the ritualist in your neighbourhood is still healthy and rich at old age
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Goodgate111(f): 10:06am
didnt mention sex u had but shouuld not have had.
Cult activities.
crime
fights
He he he.
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by tayo4ng: 10:06am
and some sex you missed
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:06am
1. Having clueless Buhari as my father
No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by tayo4ng: 10:07am
and some pussy you missed
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Penisinpenisout(m): 10:07am
Not injecting steriods in your joints before grow old.
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by missioner(m): 10:07am
Insightful
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Ovie2011(m): 10:08am
The change you voted for.
2 Likes
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Fongido(m): 10:08am
No 10 made me sad. Computer technology world near I come. I wanna minimize my regrets at old age
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by zlantanfan: 10:08am
15. BEEN BORN A NIGERIAN
16. NOT TRAVELLING ABROAD WHEN IT WAS MUCH EASIER.
17. VOTING BUHARI AS PRESIDENT
18. NOT ACQUIRING LANDS IN LAGOS WHEN IT WAS AWUF
19. NOT BEEN AROUND WHEN LORD LUGARD WAS MAKING HIS DRUNK DECISION ON NIGERIA
DEM PLENTY
2 Likes
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by koxyz: 10:09am
When you live life to the fullest,by giving the best at every moment of your life, you will have nothing to regret.
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by desmont004: 10:09am
D president u voted out
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Mutemenot: 10:09am
The worst regret is late marriage or not even getting married . By the time there's no child to help you or no partner to grow old with
2 Likes
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by lilfreezy: 10:10am
Ovie2011:
Most important point
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by snowden9(m): 10:10am
Grupo:Your life was making sense until you decided to take God out of it.
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by alenwup(m): 10:11am
Very powerful. Thumbs up
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by LordAA(m): 10:11am
The bleep you missed
The president you voted for
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Pepsi101: 10:12am
Not finding your way out of this shithole
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Flowers95: 10:13am
Men who focus too much of their life on women and sex at a young age, always regret it later on in life. Your mental and physical strength decreases as you age, focus on your purpose whilst you’re young and able. The women and sex will come, but at 38 if you’re only just starting to focus on your purpose it will be very hard to reach your full potential. Just a word.
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Livingwood: 10:14am
Campaigning for APC and having that man still in power.
Not leaving this shithole while still young
1 Like
|Re: Things That Cause Regret In Old Age by Nicklaus619(m): 10:14am
For the ladies, those sultry pictures of yours u post for likes, comments and admiration will hunt you at old age. You will wish u never did, remember internet never forgets
2 Likes 1 Share
Dont Let Your Husband Infect You, Insist On Protection. Advice Needed / If You Had One Gripe About Your Upbringing What Would It Be? / She Is Tired Of Being "A Man" In "A Woman's" Body
Viewing this topic: Jibola10(m), BarexB, Nelsmannnnnnnnn(m), Bjfirst, SylB(f), ebecode(m), Wealthandjobs, smileyoo, itsRhamzy, free2ryhme, vinco82(m), bemejr, Beetwaise(m), almusay, stede(m), Aboguede, chinexex(m), ashjay001(m), mekachuko(m), TFLAME(m), Akayd2(m), Mendowed, austinonyii(m), sundayolowo(m), obamartins(m), Konze70, crazysaint(m), Cholls(m), kelvinquincy(m), AquaLalua, iamdammie(m), W3xy1(m), nijabazaar, tunbosun9, mayorsho89(m), Electroweb(m), ERORR404(m), PrinzeMike(m), Ibrahim121(m), sheky24, edoman2016 and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38