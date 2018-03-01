₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by TunezMediaTV: 9:55am
Nigerian country singer, Johnny Drille who just signed on to Mavin Records has started enjoying one of the best things in Life, leaving this country albeit for a little while. He shared his excitement on gram about his first flight abroad.
He wrote:, "I'm just gonna act cool like I'm not bursting with excitement about traveling out of the country for the first time, EVER!
Can't wait for more adventures ��"
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/mavin-records-artiste-excited-about.html
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by concupiscent: 10:00am
"Drille my man, from jumping okada in Upper Sokponba, now you're flying. I am so proud of you man and your music is a blessing.
Soar higher."
-concupiscent
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by tayebest(m): 10:08am
When God decide to pick your call, enemies will be put on hold. CONGRATULATIONS bro!
...the sky is your starting point!
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by NwaAmaikpe: 10:15am
It's no achievement.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by tayebest(m): 10:22am
NwaAmaikpe:
Rubbish!
He never said it's an achievement, but he's rather excited travelling abroad for the first time ever!
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by decatalyst(m): 10:23am
Johnny Drille.
It means so much to him...I don't blame him.
At some point in life he was probably begging to get transport fare for bike or join danfo buses. When God lifts you up, praise him and more blessings Shall follow.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Jewelnutch: 10:28am
This the reward of hardwork and prayers, work and pray.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by krissconnect(m): 10:31am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Tednersy: 10:34am
He sounds like someone that grew up in a foreign country in his songs.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by realborn(m): 11:39am
@Drille
Your talent is spesh and remarkable..
Your humility will astound you...
Wishing you unprecedented success Mr Drille!
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Odobaone: 1:22pm
Nice one bro. Afterall everyone including don jazzy too was once a first timer.
Hardwork pays
Many more blessings
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Odobaone: 1:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Onitsha to Lagos was ur first time after all
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Elnino4ladies: 1:27pm
The boy can sing
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Ask4diva(f): 2:22pm
He sounds like someone entering plane for d first time
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Upaka(f): 2:25pm
Drillee..... Gosh i love his music
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Throwback: 2:26pm
2 years later, he would have grown the wings of an ingrate, and would have began to demand to be treated like an icon, forgetting that the unrestrained flight of youthful Icarus would always end in free fall.
He is rejoicing now over irrelevant perks that come in the line of work. Soon he will reject the very contract he signed despite being in full control of his senses.
Last last, poverty can make you sign your birthright away.
Legally stay away from poverty.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Saheed9: 2:26pm
great guy
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by IVORY2009(m): 2:27pm
concupiscent:
lolzzz U once lived in that region? Niger college and Maria Goritti lane....
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by pedrilo: 2:28pm
Ask4diva:and So? We all have our first time? So wat d hell r u insinuating?
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by CodeTemplar: 2:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:But people boast about theirs. it is an achievement in a sense.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Radicalface: 2:28pm
if you like no go practice to there sing well, till u come and start drilling boreholes for village people, then we would see your real excitement..
Don jazzy go be him Demi god now.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by 1x2x3: 2:28pm
One or two hits now he will start behaving arrogant.
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by FUCKyouALL: 2:29pm
Ask4diva:
Hmmmmm. wetin be your problem?
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by davodyguy: 2:29pm
This is even business class
What a way to start?
Great
During the 2013 MTN project fame, he didn't make the top 6. See him now doing well.
Destiny
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by etiosa97(m): 2:30pm
IVORY2009:
My area. I attended Niger college. One of the most stubbornness school in benin
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Fukafuka: 2:32pm
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by femi4: 2:32pm
Oh my beautiful love:
You make my dreams come true
And I go do anything for you
They tell me that I’m a fool
Well, that’s fine cos i’m a fool for you
You make my dreams come true
And I will do anything for you
They say that i’m a fool
Well I will gladly be a fool for you
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by Pavore9: 2:33pm
Make dat drink pour on top your passport!
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by concupiscent: 2:34pm
IVORY2009:
"Yes oh my G, I'm familiar with that hood, my grand mom lived there"
-concupiscent
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by justy15: 2:34pm
Don Jazzy doing what he is known for; bringing out upcoming n talented artiste n showcasing them to greater world...congrats mehn
|Re: Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time by yesloaded: 2:36pm
Congratz to him
