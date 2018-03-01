Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Johnny Drille Excited About Travelling Out Of The Country For The First Time (6980 Views)

He wrote:, "I'm just gonna act cool like I'm not bursting with excitement about traveling out of the country for the first time, EVER!



Can't wait for more adventures ��"



"Drille my man, from jumping okada in Upper Sokponba, now you're flying. I am so proud of you man and your music is a blessing.



Soar higher."



-concupiscent 28 Likes 1 Share

When God decide to pick your call, enemies will be put on hold. CONGRATULATIONS bro!





...the sky is your starting point! 1 Like







It's no achievement. It's no achievement. 11 Likes 3 Shares

It's no achievement.



Rubbish!







He never said it's an achievement, but he's rather excited travelling abroad for the first time ever! 43 Likes

Johnny Drille.





It means so much to him...I don't blame him.



At some point in life he was probably begging to get transport fare for bike or join danfo buses. When God lifts you up, praise him and more blessings Shall follow. 9 Likes 1 Share

This the reward of hardwork and prayers, work and pray.

It's no achievement. 9 Likes

He sounds like someone that grew up in a foreign country in his songs.

@Drille

Your talent is spesh and remarkable..

Your humility will astound you...

Wishing you unprecedented success Mr Drille! 8 Likes

Nice one bro. Afterall everyone including don jazzy too was once a first timer.







Hardwork pays







Many more blessings 3 Likes

It's no achievement.



Onitsha to Lagos was ur first time after all Onitsha to Lagos was ur first time after all 6 Likes

The boy can sing 4 Likes

He sounds like someone entering plane for d first time

Drillee..... Gosh i love his music 2 Likes

2 years later, he would have grown the wings of an ingrate, and would have began to demand to be treated like an icon, forgetting that the unrestrained flight of youthful Icarus would always end in free fall.



He is rejoicing now over irrelevant perks that come in the line of work. Soon he will reject the very contract he signed despite being in full control of his senses.



Last last, poverty can make you sign your birthright away.



Legally stay away from poverty. 1 Like

great guy

concupiscent:

"Drille my man, from jumping okada in Upper Sokponba, now you're flying. I am so proud of you man and your music is a blessing.



Soar higher."



-concupiscent [/b]





lolzzz U once lived in that region? Niger college and Maria Goritti lane.... lolzzz U once lived in that region? Niger college and Maria Goritti lane.... 5 Likes

Ask4diva:

He sounds like someone entering plane for d first time and So? We all have our first time? So wat d hell r u insinuating? and So? We all have our first time? So wat d hell r u insinuating? 3 Likes

It's no achievement. But people boast about theirs. it is an achievement in a sense. But people boast about theirs. it is an achievement in a sense.





if you like no go practice to there sing well, till u come and start drilling boreholes for village people, then we would see your real excitement..



Don jazzy go be him Demi god now. if you like no go practice to there sing well, till u come and start drilling boreholes for village people, then we would see your real excitement..Don jazzy go be him Demi god now.

One or two hits now he will start behaving arrogant.

Ask4diva:

He sounds like someone entering plane for d first time

Hmmmmm. wetin be your problem? Hmmmmm. wetin be your problem? 2 Likes

This is even business class



What a way to start?

Great



During the 2013 MTN project fame, he didn't make the top 6. See him now doing well.



Destiny

lolzzz U once lived in that region? Niger college and Maria Goritti lane....



My area. I attended Niger college. One of the most stubbornness school in benin My area. I attended Niger college. One of the most stubbornness school in benin 2 Likes

Oh my beautiful love:



You make my dreams come true



And I go do anything for you



They tell me that I’m a fool



Well, that’s fine cos i’m a fool for you



You make my dreams come true



And I will do anything for you



They say that i’m a fool



Well I will gladly be a fool for you

Make dat drink pour on top your passport!

lolzzz U once lived in that region? Niger college and Maria Goritti lane....

"Yes oh my G, I'm familiar with that hood, my grand mom lived there"



-concupiscent

Don Jazzy doing what he is known for; bringing out upcoming n talented artiste n showcasing them to greater world...congrats mehn