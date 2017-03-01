₦airaland Forum

Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Driftingking(m): 3:37pm
Highlife songstress Sista Afia has said numerous times that she does have a guy in her life but she has sex whenever she feels like.

The ‘Jeje’ singer in a recent interview with Hitz FM’s MzGee has disclosed that she goes into an agreement with guys before they do the ‘thing.’

According to her, she is not ready to involve herself in a relationship so the contract is for the two to agree that they are just doing something to have pleasure but not to enter into a relationship afterwards.


Afia added that most guys find it difficult to honour their side of the contract after the sexual encounter but she insists they go by the agreement.

The musician real name Franchesca Duncan Williams explained that most guys decide to be in a relationship with her because she is a person who accepts a situation as it is and is prepared to deal with it accordingly.

“I’ve guys we are not dating but I get intimate with them. The guys fall in love with me after the action but because I’ve made up my mind that I’m not really going to put myself in that tight position, I remind them that it is a contract. We make a verbal contract before everything happens.

I just want the guy to serve my needs but the relationship will be out of the plan. Most guys like real girls and I’m 100% real so that is the reason why they want to be with me after our encounter but I don’t want to lose myself.” she told MzGee.

Talking about the period her contract with the lucky guys last, Sista Afia disclosed, “it all depends on the type of guy”. The professional nurse disposes of the guys “when I feel like they need to be disposed of”.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/i-sign-contract-with-guys-im-not-dating.html

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Kondomatic(m): 4:13pm
Some people's role model

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by dikeigbo2(m): 4:24pm
So they sign contact to have sxs with you...and after they won't let of you ,as a real girl you are abi?.....I leave you with this latin words.... Temps fugit non regemus grin

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by prela(f): 4:25pm
lolzz.......Mtcheeeew, Verbal Contract.....WEHDONEMA

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by HateU2(f): 4:54pm
Ki lo n so?

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by BigStout(m): 4:54pm
Lying Olosho sad

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by yurmi002(m): 4:54pm
Oh MY Chisus... What a Nonsense
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Dominiquez: 4:54pm
A legal Prostitute.

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by miqos02(m): 4:55pm
ok
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by buchilino(m): 4:56pm
I DON'T EVEN NO WAT 2 SAY ABOUT DIS ONE

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by smartkester: 4:56pm
Olooshoooooo!! ! Alert.

Omo wobe! !!!!
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Jeromejnr(m): 4:56pm
The whole world is in disarray.

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by ekems2017(f): 4:56pm
Why would they honour the agreement when they have free food. Who go reject free thing?

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by kingjoo: 4:56pm
Continue
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by cloudyskygrind(m): 4:57pm
This her backside heavy so
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by rozayx5(m): 4:57pm
tongue embarassed
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by leksmedia: 4:57pm
Nairaland sef. What happens to morals??

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Category1: 4:58pm
Animal
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by blinking001: 4:58pm
Naso grin
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by burkingx: 4:58pm
shocked

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by alldbest: 4:58pm
singer abi indecentstar? Nairaland which one be indecentstar again? decentstar dey?? i mean singer abi p0rnStar
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Ioannes(m): 4:58pm
We all know what suffers when a pretty girl lacks sense...

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Arewa12: 4:58pm
What is one saying
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by burkingx: 4:58pm

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Elnino4ladies: 4:58pm
Her boob's are legendary
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Olufemiolaolu(m): 4:59pm
Who dey nack this baggage ?
Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Horlartunes: 4:59pm
[img][/img]

Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by DollarAngel(m): 4:59pm
Formal Ashiiiiiiiiii

