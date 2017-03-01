₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Driftingking(m): 3:37pm
Highlife songstress Sista Afia has said numerous times that she does have a guy in her life but she has sex whenever she feels like.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/i-sign-contract-with-guys-im-not-dating.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Kondomatic(m): 4:13pm
Some people's role model
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by dikeigbo2(m): 4:24pm
So they sign contact to have sxs with you...and after they won't let of you ,as a real girl you are abi?.....I leave you with this latin words.... Temps fugit non regemus
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by prela(f): 4:25pm
lolzz.......Mtcheeeew, Verbal Contract.....WEHDONEMA
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by HateU2(f): 4:54pm
Ki lo n so?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by BigStout(m): 4:54pm
Lying Olosho
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by yurmi002(m): 4:54pm
Oh MY Chisus... What a Nonsense
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Dominiquez: 4:54pm
A legal Prostitute.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by miqos02(m): 4:55pm
ok
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by buchilino(m): 4:56pm
I DON'T EVEN NO WAT 2 SAY ABOUT DIS ONE
2 Likes
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by smartkester: 4:56pm
Olooshoooooo!! ! Alert.
Omo wobe! !!!!
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Jeromejnr(m): 4:56pm
The whole world is in disarray.
1 Like
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by ekems2017(f): 4:56pm
Why would they honour the agreement when they have free food. Who go reject free thing?
8 Likes
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by kingjoo: 4:56pm
Continue
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by cloudyskygrind(m): 4:57pm
This her backside heavy so
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by rozayx5(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by leksmedia: 4:57pm
Nairaland sef. What happens to morals??
1 Like
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Category1: 4:58pm
Animal
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by blinking001: 4:58pm
Naso
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by burkingx: 4:58pm
12 Likes
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by alldbest: 4:58pm
singer abi indecentstar? Nairaland which one be indecentstar again? decentstar dey?? i mean singer abi p0rnStar
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Ioannes(m): 4:58pm
We all know what suffers when a pretty girl lacks sense...
3 Likes
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Arewa12: 4:58pm
What is one saying
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by burkingx: 4:58pm
4 Likes
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Elnino4ladies: 4:58pm
Her boob's are legendary
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Olufemiolaolu(m): 4:59pm
Who dey nack this baggage ?
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by Horlartunes: 4:59pm
[img][/img]
|Re: Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" by DollarAngel(m): 4:59pm
Formal Ashiiiiiiiiii
