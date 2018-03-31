₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Kyliegame: 10:57am
The community head of Ekpan, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, Chief Newton Agbofodo, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of all the charges preferred against him in court.
Agbofodoh, who one of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and arraigned in court for crimes bordering on murder. He was alleged to have been linked to series of killings within Ekpan and its environs, including the murder of one Edigbe Ikpesa sometime in October 2012. He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery/wanton destruction in January, 2016.
He has been sentenced to die by hanging by the Delta State High Court 4, in Asaba, after being found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him. Charges preferred against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.
http://www.irukkanews.com/community-leader-in-delta-sentenced-to-death/
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by mumureloaded(m): 11:27am
this news get as e be
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by MRAKBEE(m): 2:35pm
He that kills shall die by the sword..
Apostle Paul even had to pay for his sins after converting to Christianity..
If u are reading this and u are either a cultist, armed robber, assassin, kidnapper, ritualist ur day is coming...
U shall be killed too
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by EMMAUGOH(m): 2:35pm
When u hurt the power that be ur judgment will be fast as smoke...
Na this kind people Ken saro Wiwa died for.
Wonder why Nnamdi spared the drama and decide to go on a suspence mission.
Black's need redemption.
Even a king in a black country needs more power to control who?
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Chuvin22(m): 2:36pm
warri.
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by NwaAmaikpe: 2:36pm
Please I need his soon-to-be widow's phone numbers.
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Billionboi: 2:38pm
Killers
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by naijjaman(m): 2:38pm
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Uyiii: 2:38pm
karma and it's bitchy attitude.
what goes around surely finds a way to come back around no matter how long it takes.
I can't help but imagine the joy that's overwhelmed the faces of those he victimized.
rip in advance Sir
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:38pm
RIP
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by sunnyphem(m): 2:38pm
if truly he was guilty ! No RIP to him
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by uchman48(m): 2:39pm
i feel no pity for people that has the mind to murder their fellow human beings, if he is really guilty then he deserves it. Buif the man was to be an APC member i bet he would have been freed by now. Those people can twist judgement ehhhh
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by san316(m): 2:39pm
Seriously?!
Many of our politicians deserve this sentence .
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by nams77: 2:39pm
Are you sure. This is big news o
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Daviddson(m): 2:39pm
Nice
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Radicalface: 2:39pm
let me listen to what the 10th fool above me has to say!
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by NaijaMutant(f): 2:39pm
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by elonize(m): 2:39pm
This guy has cos enuf havoc in ekpan,e no dey let ppo slip in peace,
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by searay(m): 2:39pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by jamesbridget13(f): 2:39pm
Hmmmmm
Rip in adv
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Mayany(m): 2:40pm
Chai I have been hearing his name as a child but I think it's political because he felll out with the powers that be
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Fukafuka: 2:40pm
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by ZarahBuhari: 2:40pm
No amnesty for him like they did to unrepentant Bokoharam and herdsmen?
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by nairaman66(m): 2:40pm
This guy has been a killing machine right from when I was a child. If he is guilty, why not??
Is capital punishment reserved by the classless judiciary for the poor?? But I tell you, this guy will be whisked away from jail or judgement overturned! Stay tuned
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Fukafuka: 2:41pm
Billionboi:
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by Fukafuka: 2:42pm
Chuvin22:
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by obaataaokpaewu: 2:43pm
Wow... I have heard of this man when someone was gisting me about the "useless" clashes in Ekpan
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by gbegemaster(m): 2:44pm
And that's how Newton's life ended
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by handsomeyinka(m): 2:44pm
Newton's first law of motion States that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.
Hence Chief Newton is set to perform his first law of motion in delta state..
DELTA people just made a record in newton.
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by free2ryhme: 2:45pm
Kyliegame:
|Re: Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State by osazeeblue01: 2:45pm
Good judgement.
