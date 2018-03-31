Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Chief Newton Agbofodoh Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Delta State (3436 Views)

Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos / JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) / Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Agbofodoh, who one of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and arraigned in court for crimes bordering on murder. He was alleged to have been linked to series of killings within Ekpan and its environs, including the murder of one Edigbe Ikpesa sometime in Oc­tober 2012. He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery/wanton de­struction in January, 2016.



He has been sentenced to die by hanging by the Delta State High Court 4, in Asaba, after being found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him. Charges preferred against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.



http://www.irukkanews.com/community-leader-in-delta-sentenced-to-death/ The community head of Ekpan, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, Chief Newton Agbofodo, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of all the charges preferred against him in court.Agbofodoh, who one of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and arraigned in court for crimes bordering on murder. He was alleged to have been linked to series of killings within Ekpan and its environs, including the murder of one Edigbe Ikpesa sometime in Oc­tober 2012. He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery/wanton de­struction in January, 2016.He has been sentenced to die by hanging by the Delta State High Court 4, in Asaba, after being found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him. Charges preferred against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.

this news get as e be

He that kills shall die by the sword..

Apostle Paul even had to pay for his sins after converting to Christianity..

If u are reading this and u are either a cultist, armed robber, assassin, kidnapper, ritualist ur day is coming...

U shall be killed too 3 Likes

When u hurt the power that be ur judgment will be fast as smoke...



Na this kind people Ken saro Wiwa died for.



Wonder why Nnamdi spared the drama and decide to go on a suspence mission.



Black's need redemption.



Even a king in a black country needs more power to control who?

warri.







Please I need his soon-to-be widow's phone numbers. Please I need his soon-to-be widow's phone numbers.

Killers



what goes around surely finds a way to come back around no matter how long it takes.



I can't help but imagine the joy that's overwhelmed the faces of those he victimized.



rip in advance Sir karma and it's bitchy attitude.what goes around surely finds a way to come back around no matter how long it takes.I can't help but imagine the joy that's overwhelmed the faces of those he victimized.rip in advance Sir 1 Like 1 Share

RIP

if truly he was guilty ! No RIP to him

i feel no pity for people that has the mind to murder their fellow human beings, if he is really guilty then he deserves it. Buif the man was to be an APC member i bet he would have been freed by now. Those people can twist judgement ehhhh

Seriously?!



Many of our politicians deserve this sentence .

Are you sure. This is big news o

Nice

let me listen to what the 10th fool above me has to say!

This guy has cos enuf havoc in ekpan,e no dey let ppo slip in peace, 2 Likes

I have nothing to say

Hmmmmm





Rip in adv

Chai I have been hearing his name as a child but I think it's political because he felll out with the powers that be 1 Like

No amnesty for him like they did to unrepentant Bokoharam and herdsmen?

This guy has been a killing machine right from when I was a child. If he is guilty, why not??



Is capital punishment reserved by the classless judiciary for the poor?? But I tell you, this guy will be whisked away from jail or judgement overturned! Stay tuned

Billionboi:

Killers 1 Like

Wow... I have heard of this man when someone was gisting me about the "useless" clashes in Ekpan

And that's how Newton's life ended

Newton's first law of motion States that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.



Hence Chief Newton is set to perform his first law of motion in delta state..



DELTA people just made a record in newton.

Kyliegame:

The community head of Ekpan, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, Chief Newton Agbofodo, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of all the charges preferred against him in court.



Agbofodoh, who one of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and arraigned in court for crimes bordering on murder. He was alleged to have been linked to series of killings within Ekpan and its environs, including the murder of one Edigbe Ikpesa sometime in Oc­tober 2012. He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery/wanton de­struction in January, 2016.



He has been sentenced to die by hanging by the Delta State High Court 4, in Asaba, after being found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him. Charges preferred against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.



http://www.irukkanews.com/community-leader-in-delta-sentenced-to-death/





