8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Adieza(m): 12:56pm
Trees don’t ask for much—soil, water, sunlight. Yet they provide a wealth of benefits: They improve the air you breathe, cut your energy bills with their shade, provide homes for wildlife, and add beauty and value to your house to boot.
In fact, landscaping can add approximately 10 to 20 percent more value to a property— especially landscaping that includes mature trees. Commercial areas with trees also attract more customers (and they stay longer and spend more money).
The following are some of the benefits of trees
1. Trees combat climate change
Excess carbon dioxide (CO2) is building up in our atmosphere, contributing to climate change. Trees absorb CO2, removing and storing the carbon while releasing oxygen back into the air. In one year, an acre of mature trees absorbs the same amount of CO2 produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles.
2. Trees clean the air
Trees absorb odors and pollutant gases (nitrogen oxides, ammonia, sulfur dioxide and ozone) and filter particulates out of the air by trapping them on their leaves and bark.
3. Trees provide oxygen
In one year an acre of mature trees can provide enough oxygen for 18 people.
4. Trees cool the streets and the city
Average temperatures in Los Angeles have risen 6°F in the last 50 years as tree coverage has declined and the number of heat-absorbing roads and buildings has increased.
Trees cool the city by up to 10°F, by shading our homes and streets, breaking up urban “heat islands” and releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves.
5. Trees save water
Shade from trees slows water evaporation from thirsty lawns. Most newly planted trees need only fifteen gallons of water a week. As trees transpire, they increase atmospheric moisture.
6.Trees help prevent water pollution
Trees reduce runoff by breaking rainfall thus allowing the water to flow down the trunk and into the earth below the tree. This prevents stormwater from carrying pollutants to the ocean. When mulched, trees act like a sponge that filters this water naturally and uses it to recharge groundwater supplies.
7. Trees shield children from ultra-violet rays
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Trees reduce UV-B exposure by about 50 percent, thus providing protection to children on school campuses and playgrounds - where children spend hours outdoors.
8. Trees provide food
An apple tree can yield up to 15-20 bushels of fruit per year and can be planted on the tiniest urban lot. Aside from fruit for humans, trees provide food for birds and wildlife.
http://www.agricinfo.com/2018/03/9-reasons-you-should-grow-tree-today.html?m=0
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by veekid(m): 1:07pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:08pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Flexherbal(m): 1:08pm
Trees also serve as herbs.
Fall a tree, plant two.
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by fk001: 1:09pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Skepticus: 1:10pm
Informative!
Man's increasing population, urban expansion and ruthless industrialization is robbing the planet of nature's serenity.
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by herbeedar(m): 1:17pm
Trees sustain life
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by inereunwa1(m): 1:18pm
I don't know why but I always love trees!!!
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by xynerise(m): 1:19pm
I don't have a tree but trees at home
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by femmix112(m): 1:21pm
But trees in Nigeria without fruit is used for firewood and d ones fruits is jus nt safe to stay under because u won't want stick to break ur head
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by moscobabs(m): 1:21pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by BabatCargo(m): 1:22pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Doxi(m): 1:23pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by aminusodiq(m): 1:25pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Scarpon(m): 1:29pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by kmaster007: 1:37pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Emmaponi: 1:42pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by seguno2: 1:46pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Sagay212: 1:48pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by oshe11: 1:50pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by lajuto: 1:53pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by no1madman(m): 1:58pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by veekid(m): 2:00pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Yankiss(m): 2:05pm
Trees prevent earthquake, their roots help in compacting the soil.
Trees bring rain! Their transpiration condense and fall as rain.
There are many endless reasons to plant a tree today!
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Bradiyung(m): 2:07pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Mhyketh(m): 2:07pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by Chubhie: 2:27pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by DrToche: 2:27pm
|Re: 8 Reasons You Should Grow A Tree Today by CaptainFM1: 2:48pm
