According to reports, they returned to steal roofings (zinc), food items and other valuable items in charred houses.



This followed after another set of the militias/ looters were arrested in Nyongor forest in the same region sharing meat from stolen Fulani's cow and other 30 cattle.



The deployed soldiers are on search operation in all the nook and crannies of the region to recover thousands of rustled Fulani's cattle by the marauding Mambilla bandit in the area and across the plateau after the recent massacred perpetrated by the monstrous militia men.



The idiot putting on blue sleeves have a striking resemblance with a popular nairaland patriot called sar.ki

Arrest Mambilla militiamen trying to defend their land and crops, then allow Fulani herdsmen free movement to trample their farms and kill at will .



That's Nigeria for you.

4 small innocent men, killed all those fulani men and their family. lmao! 1 Like

I personally think that most of all these boko haram members freed by this government are secretly recruited into the NA.







They are swift in apprehending militias but,while leaving the fulani herds men to unleash mayhem and havoc on the innocent people.







Bubu and his Apc cohorts will surely pay for their evil deeds.

Buhari and fulani herdsmen are terrorists,how many fulani terrorists were arrested for killings in Benue state?



Shìt hole presidiot of cows. 5 Likes

The picture below depicts our lives in today's Nigeria.







Useless Nigerian army and their lopsided efficiency.

Why haven't they arrested Shekau?



TY Danjuma was right, these are mumu compromised folks only dedicated to the dullard President and protecting his killer kinsmen.

Someone once called Nigeria a Zoo, but it is a thing of sorrow to note that George Orwell's age-old saying remains true even in this 21st century Animal Farm;



'All animals are equal.

But some are more equal than others'



Could Orwell have been a clairvoyant??...Or is it Nigeria that refuses to leave the past??

Good one, don't forget to arrest their sponsors if not arrested they will engage another set of people to cause more harm.

How dare u touch first class citizens

wow. Nigerian army can be this fast? please release those innocent men abeg.





Wow really fast in catching them congrats to the Nigerian military for the Swift response I must say.



What about the Fulani killer herdsmen? Have there sins been forgiven



In a country where one region is superior to another then there is a problem.



Wow really fast in catching them congrats to the Nigerian military for the Swift response I must say.

What about the Fulani killer herdsmen? Have there sins been forgiven

In a country where one region is superior to another then there is a problem.

I will never take the Nigerian army or any military or para in Nigeria serious

So they can react this way





And the fulani terrorists always have this disappearance charm, they are never seen nor detected even when they move with cows







The idiot putting on blue sleeves have a striking resemblance with a popular nairaland patriot called sar.ki



Useless Nigerian army and their lopsided efficiency.

Why haven't they arrested Shekau?



TY Danjuma was right, these are mumu compromised folks only dedicated to the dullard President and protecting his killer kinsmen.

What he said.

And when will they arrest the herdsmen?





So our security apparatus is this efficient...





That's quick

So our security apparatus is this efficient...

Oh I forgot... They attacked the Fulani

They better start arresting Fulani herdsmen as well

The idiot putting on blue sleeves have a striking resemblance with a popular nairaland patriot called sar.ki

dis tin his 50/50. when fulani's killing dem who did dey arrest. dis country ehn

The idiot putting on blue sleeves have a striking resemblance with a popular nairaland patriot called sar.ki

And moderators will pretend not to see this? This site is going to the gutters at this rate.