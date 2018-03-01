₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018
|Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:26pm
Another set Of Mambilla militias/ looters have been arrested by the deployed soldiers on patrol at Mayo Wurbo village Suburb of Mayo - Ndaga in sardauna LGA of Taraba state. The militias/looters after they ransacked Fulanis in the area, allegedly killed, macheted cattle, burned down their houses.
According to reports, they returned to steal roofings (zinc), food items and other valuable items in charred houses.
This followed after another set of the militias/ looters were arrested in Nyongor forest in the same region sharing meat from stolen Fulani's cow and other 30 cattle.
The deployed soldiers are on search operation in all the nook and crannies of the region to recover thousands of rustled Fulani's cattle by the marauding Mambilla bandit in the area and across the plateau after the recent massacred perpetrated by the monstrous militia men.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/mambilla-militias-who-allegedly-attacked-fulani-villagers-arrested-by-soldiers-photos.html
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by JasonScolari: 5:30pm
The idiot putting on blue sleeves have a striking resemblance with a popular nairaland patriot called sar.ki
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 5:32pm
Arrest Mambilla militiamen trying to defend their land and crops, then allow Fulani herdsmen free movement to trample their farms and kill at will .
That's Nigeria for you.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by hammer6F: 5:32pm
4 small innocent men, killed all those fulani men and their family. lmao!
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by ConAir(m): 5:39pm
I personally think that most of all these boko haram members freed by this government are secretly recruited into the NA.
They are swift in apprehending militias but,while leaving the fulani herds men to unleash mayhem and havoc on the innocent people.
Bubu and his Apc cohorts will surely pay for their evil deeds.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by IsYou: 5:56pm
Buhari and fulani herdsmen are terrorists,how many fulani terrorists were arrested for killings in Benue state?
Shìt hole presidiot of cows.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by Homeboiy: 6:08pm
I am not from the north, so let me not talk
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by salbis(m): 6:08pm
The picture below depicts our lives in today's Nigeria.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:09pm
Useless Nigerian army and their lopsided efficiency.
Why haven't they arrested Shekau?
TY Danjuma was right, these are mumu compromised folks only dedicated to the dullard President and protecting his killer kinsmen.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by 6660M0666: 6:09pm
Someone once called Nigeria a Zoo, but it is a thing of sorrow to note that George Orwell's age-old saying remains true even in this 21st century Animal Farm;
'All animals are equal.
But some are more equal than others'
Could Orwell have been a clairvoyant??...Or is it Nigeria that refuses to leave the past??
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by Teewhy2: 6:09pm
Good one, don't forget to arrest their sponsors if not arrested they will engage another set of people to cause more harm.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by oneda(m): 6:09pm
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by kenonze(f): 6:09pm
How dare u touch first class citizens
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by AkupeMBANO(m): 6:10pm
wow. Nigerian army can be this fast? please release those innocent men abeg.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:11pm
Wow really fast in catching them congrats to the Nigerian military for the Swift response I must say.
What about the Fulani killer herdsmen? Have there sins been forgiven
In a country where one region is superior to another then there is a problem.
I will never take the Nigerian army or any military or para in Nigeria serious
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by veacea: 6:11pm
Ovoko
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by brunofarad(m): 6:12pm
So they can react this way
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 6:12pm
And the fulani terrorists always have this disappearance charm, they are never seen nor detected even when they move with cows
Who is not tired of Nigeria
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by maxwell767(m): 6:12pm
Their militia
Their headache
Their business
All of them are the same...
NEXT
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by omoadeleye(m): 6:12pm
JasonScolari:
maybe na him
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by EddyNumerouno(m): 6:12pm
Zombies
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by obi58: 6:13pm
O boy!
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by NothingDoMe: 6:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:^^^^^^^^^^^^^
What he said.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by Doerstech(m): 6:14pm
And when will they arrest the herdsmen?
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 6:14pm
That's quick
So our security apparatus is this efficient...
Oh I forgot... They attacked the Fulani
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by kidman96(m): 6:14pm
They better start arresting Fulani herdsmen as well
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by LZAA: 6:15pm
JasonScolari:
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by kmaster007: 6:15pm
dis tin his 50/50. when fulani's killing dem who did dey arrest. dis country ehn
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by usba: 6:16pm
JasonScolari:
And moderators will pretend not to see this? This site is going to the gutters at this rate.
|Re: Mambilla Militias Who Attacked Fulani Villagers, Arrested By Soldiers. Photos by codedguy1(m): 6:17pm
We are in serious trouble in this country and still Dont know it.
