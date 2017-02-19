



According to Omo Edema, a 69-year-old man named Temidayo Akinjisola, of Temidire Street, Ondo town, Ondo State, Nigeria, reportedly confessed to being part of how Wasiu from Ondo was defrauded of about 4million naira recently on the guise of curing HIV aids in his body.



“The person that brought the matter of Wasiu to us is very close to him. His is name is Deleke from Ore. “I am not the main man this 419 group; in fact, they normally called me to play the role of an elderly man; to pray for our victims and they would give me my own share of the proceeds afterward,” Temidayo reportedly said.



“I would have disengaged myself from this fraudulent group and activities, but for the fear of hunger”—Temidayo Akinjisola (Asala)



