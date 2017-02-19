₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,561 members, 4,164,715 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 April 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos (4383 Views)
Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) / Businesswoman Gave Me N25m, SUV For Curing Ailment –prophet / Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:47pm On Mar 31
A syndicate which specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims under the guise of curing HIV/Aids - has been busted. One of the victims, Wasiu from Ondo town revealed how they allegedly collected over N4,000,000 to cure HIV Aids in his body and since then, he couldn't find them again.
According to Omo Edema, a 69-year-old man named Temidayo Akinjisola, of Temidire Street, Ondo town, Ondo State, Nigeria, reportedly confessed to being part of how Wasiu from Ondo was defrauded of about 4million naira recently on the guise of curing HIV aids in his body.
“The person that brought the matter of Wasiu to us is very close to him. His is name is Deleke from Ore. “I am not the main man this 419 group; in fact, they normally called me to play the role of an elderly man; to pray for our victims and they would give me my own share of the proceeds afterward,” Temidayo reportedly said.
“I would have disengaged myself from this fraudulent group and activities, but for the fear of hunger”—Temidayo Akinjisola (Asala)
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/syndicate-which-defrauds-people-with-hiv-aids-cure-busted-in-ondo-state-photos.html
Credit; Omo Edema
1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Lordspicy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 31
Country don bad sotay grandfathers dey do g..
6 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by ableguy(m): 10:53pm On Mar 31
Na waoo
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by lizzypro(f): 10:54pm On Mar 31
This kind old man
2 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Learnstuffs(m): 10:54pm On Mar 31
Local G boy... Sorry I mean G man
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by sekundosekundo: 10:54pm On Mar 31
"According to Omo Edema, a 69-year-old man named Temidayo Akinjisola,
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Earthquake1: 10:54pm On Mar 31
Temidayo Akinjisola, of Temidire Street, Ondo town
Their ancestors are not left out of the scamming venture
11 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by gurunlocker: 10:54pm On Mar 31
Any way na way for naija now, anything just to make money....
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by koolcat: 10:54pm On Mar 31
plot for sell
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by cepha4: 10:54pm On Mar 31
H
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Sunofgod(m): 10:54pm On Mar 31
lol...
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by koolcat: 10:55pm On Mar 31
acre for sell
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by drajjay: 10:55pm On Mar 31
Evil people taking undue advantage of people's misfortunes. I swear this country is full of wicked souls yet you find churches and mosques at every corner. Bunch of hypocrites.
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by tok2ig(m): 10:55pm On Mar 31
Any which way na way for naija...
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Mutemenot: 10:55pm On Mar 31
NCAN
3 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by MillionDollars: 10:56pm On Mar 31
Jedi scam, come to ijebu and see them plenty, the funny thing is their work is fake o, but the first one they will do for u will work for u
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by AnyDevice: 10:56pm On Mar 31
the hustle is so real, man must survive
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Earthbound(m): 10:56pm On Mar 31
The thunder coming to punish all of you is smoking crack under Obalende bridge
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by aguiyi2: 10:57pm On Mar 31
We blacks and mental slavery!.What concerns HIV and spiritual homes?.
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Stevengold(m): 10:57pm On Mar 31
And yet pipo go dey shout Buhari!!!
This is savagely wicked. Haba 4million.
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 11:01pm On Mar 31
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by jericco1(m): 11:01pm On Mar 31
a great thespian
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by nnol(m): 11:02pm On Mar 31
Nah dem,awon brown roof republic.
2 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by aieromon(m): 11:05pm On Mar 31
Old and recycled story
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by pussyAvenger: 11:19pm On Mar 31
HUNGER DON DEY REACH THEIR PAPA
Afonjaaaaaaaaaaaaààaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
2 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by BabatCargo(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
Feeding on people problem is not the way to go.
Are you finding it difficult to ship in goods from China/USA to Nigeria due to the shipping fee,then wait no more as we offer you $4.5/kg
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by dROC1: 11:24pm On Mar 31
Lordspicy:Lol
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by Johnbosco77(m): 11:32pm On Mar 31
No b only cure....
Na curing......
|Re: Fraudsters Busted After Scamming Man Of N4 Million For Curing HIV/Aids. Photos by thundafire: 11:44pm On Mar 31
Lol dis modern age I wonder who swear for those dragon looking face people
(0) (Reply)
Gsm Networks: Scam: Via Sms,: Post The Scam Website Here / Dutch Lesbian And Nigerian Man Arrested At Altar Moments Before Sham Marriage / Married Man’s joystick Cut Off By Love-rival (pic)
Viewing this topic: GlobalhustlerNG, manmoraskk, danny086(m), Nmababy22, Otravelsandtour, damton(m), eyitayookunlola, kerry57, Manhood85(m), Lanrelorry, Macmoni(m), savagefinder1, aibee01(m), dlox147(m), Navar(m), nonizy(m), Imokha(m), EASY39(m), funkyjms, dmola(m), bamideleniayo(m), PigBenis(m), ilofy, hakimi1974(m), iykecicero and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13