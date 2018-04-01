₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by SirMichael1: 10:54pm On Mar 31
Ebuka just finished having a party tonight with the housemates only to ask them to sit and summoned to bring a parcel which contained the housemate with the lowest odd.

bambam is out sha.

Saturday usually used to be fun but not today. Teddy is heart broken.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLV_fTn2X8

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by ProfEinstein: 10:54pm On Mar 31
wink
This one just got evicted unceremoniously after sucking dicck and fuucckking in the toilet. Let her carry her fake ass and hypocritical self back to her parents and elders of her church who are waiting to devour her.

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by MrHistorian: 11:04pm On Mar 31
So?

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Funkyjenny(f): 11:14pm On Mar 31
Its April fool jare

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Heartmender1: 11:15pm On Mar 31
ME AND MY BABE MARKING OUR ANNIVERSARY NXT WEEK SO AM GONNA SEND HER BREAKUP MESSAGE THIS NIGHT AS APRIL FOOL kiss kiss , LET ME SEE IF AM ON THE RIGHT TRACK cool

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by chocorex(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
some said its april forol, let's watch and see tomorrow .. meanwhile I am having a closed door meeting with lala , we want to send NwaAmaikpe to next year big brother

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by infantlion(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
No more free food for TeddyA grin grin grin
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by immortal145: 11:15pm On Mar 31
cee-c must go too...

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by 4hys: 11:15pm On Mar 31
OK
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by vicoloni(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
April fools
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by NwaAmaikpe: 11:15pm On Mar 31
shocked


Nice one.
My predicted script is going according to plan.
She should take her fake ass back to Sunday school, Worthless daughter of Belial.

Lolu next.
Then Teddy and Nina.

With CeeC drawing blood from the official sponsor of the show, she might be on the plane back to Nigeria soon with her being disqualified for destroying Big Brother's property.

Thank me later.

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by VERQUEST111: 11:16pm On Mar 31
Naija calling
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by cnnamoko(m): 11:16pm On Mar 31
so what will happen tomorow?


let me guess
cecee will get disqualified. This will make perfect sense
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by adetes: 11:16pm On Mar 31
I can't believe its bambam that got evicted
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by LessNoise: 11:16pm On Mar 31
Teddy cry cry baby... What's the 4kin difference between you and ALEX...

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by givan(m): 11:16pm On Mar 31
Haba! Na so Biggie hate her undecided couldn't he wait until Sunday evening?!
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Chevronstaff: 11:17pm On Mar 31
This bambam’s eviction happened like rapture..Ebuka came like a thief in the night ..

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Kaxmytex(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
3wks left.. .

Very soon, it will be over..
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Neyo007(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
I saw that coming
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by tukdi: 11:17pm On Mar 31
Please what did Manchester City play today? grin

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by LaCruzz(f): 11:17pm On Mar 31
adetes:
I can't believe its bambam that got evicted
I don't believe it sha.. Why would they evict Bambam when cee-c is there messing around cry
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by thechase(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
BBNaija itself should be evicted.

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by nairavsdollars(f): 11:17pm On Mar 31
Fraud....not watching again
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by sloopyy: 11:17pm On Mar 31
Seriously shocked
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by kingkakaone(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
How did this help my heart to heal after Sevilla exhibited such foolishness? Just 2 mins to hold in they couldn't.

Abeg OP carry ur Bam Bam and go.

Sorry MOD, I just weak after Barca's comeback tonight.

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by OSUigbo: 11:17pm On Mar 31
April FOOL



You foooooooooooooooooools


immortal145:
cee-c must go too...
I want that ugly miserable SAD girl to be Disqualified.

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by infinitytutor: 11:18pm On Mar 31
and it's bambam turn to go home sha
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by SyberKate(f): 11:18pm On Mar 31
Cee-C is next
Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Flamezzz: 11:18pm On Mar 31
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Nice one. My script is going according to plan.
Lolu next. Then Teddy.
You talk am o

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Johnbosco77(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
#NwaAmaikpe.. I salute

Why don't you reply mentions?
Why don't you post on 2nd or other pages?
Why are u too intelligent?
Why do u act like a sadist sometimes?
Why do you lately criticize PMB?

I'm gonna meet u, hopefully someday...
Lastly I really like your persona.... And your high IQ...

BACK to the TOPIC...
Cee c is a stubborn gal. Her fans and enemies are 50-50

Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by freshboy88(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
its some April fool poo jae

