|BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by SirMichael1: 10:54pm On Mar 31
Ebuka just finished having a party tonight with the housemates only to ask them to sit and summoned to bring a parcel which contained the housemate with the lowest odd.
bambam is out sha.
Saturday usually used to be fun but not today. Teddy is heart broken.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLV_fTn2X8
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by ProfEinstein: 10:54pm On Mar 31
This one just got evicted unceremoniously after sucking dicck and fuucckking in the toilet. Let her carry her fake ass and hypocritical self back to her parents and elders of her church who are waiting to devour her.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by MrHistorian: 11:04pm On Mar 31
So?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Funkyjenny(f): 11:14pm On Mar 31
Its April fool jare
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Heartmender1: 11:15pm On Mar 31
ME AND MY BABE MARKING OUR ANNIVERSARY NXT WEEK SO AM GONNA SEND HER BREAKUP MESSAGE THIS NIGHT AS APRIL FOOL , LET ME SEE IF AM ON THE RIGHT TRACK
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by chocorex(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
some said its april forol, let's watch and see tomorrow .. meanwhile I am having a closed door meeting with lala , we want to send NwaAmaikpe to next year big brother
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by infantlion(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
No more free food for TeddyA
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by immortal145: 11:15pm On Mar 31
cee-c must go too...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by 4hys: 11:15pm On Mar 31
OK
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by vicoloni(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
April fools
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by NwaAmaikpe: 11:15pm On Mar 31
Nice one.
My predicted script is going according to plan.
She should take her fake ass back to Sunday school, Worthless daughter of Belial.
Lolu next.
Then Teddy and Nina.
With CeeC drawing blood from the official sponsor of the show, she might be on the plane back to Nigeria soon with her being disqualified for destroying Big Brother's property.
Thank me later.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by VERQUEST111: 11:16pm On Mar 31
Naija calling
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by cnnamoko(m): 11:16pm On Mar 31
so what will happen tomorow?
let me guess
cecee will get disqualified. This will make perfect sense
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by adetes: 11:16pm On Mar 31
I can't believe its bambam that got evicted
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by LessNoise: 11:16pm On Mar 31
Teddy cry cry baby... What's the 4kin difference between you and ALEX...
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by givan(m): 11:16pm On Mar 31
Haba! Na so Biggie hate her couldn't he wait until Sunday evening?!
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Chevronstaff: 11:17pm On Mar 31
This bambam’s eviction happened like rapture..Ebuka came like a thief in the night ..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Kaxmytex(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
3wks left.. .
Very soon, it will be over..
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Neyo007(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
I saw that coming
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by tukdi: 11:17pm On Mar 31
Please what did Manchester City play today?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by LaCruzz(f): 11:17pm On Mar 31
adetes:I don't believe it sha.. Why would they evict Bambam when cee-c is there messing around
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by thechase(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
BBNaija itself should be evicted.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by nairavsdollars(f): 11:17pm On Mar 31
Fraud....not watching again
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by sloopyy: 11:17pm On Mar 31
Seriously
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by kingkakaone(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
How did this help my heart to heal after Sevilla exhibited such foolishness? Just 2 mins to hold in they couldn't.
Abeg OP carry ur Bam Bam and go.
Sorry MOD, I just weak after Barca's comeback tonight.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by OSUigbo: 11:17pm On Mar 31
April FOOL
You foooooooooooooooooools
immortal145:I want that ugly miserable SAD girl to be Disqualified.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by infinitytutor: 11:18pm On Mar 31
and it's bambam turn to go home sha
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by SyberKate(f): 11:18pm On Mar 31
Cee-C is next
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Flamezzz: 11:18pm On Mar 31
NwaAmaikpe:You talk am o
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by Johnbosco77(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
#NwaAmaikpe.. I salute
Why don't you reply mentions?
Why don't you post on 2nd or other pages?
Why are u too intelligent?
Why do u act like a sadist sometimes?
Why do you lately criticize PMB?
I'm gonna meet u, hopefully someday...
Lastly I really like your persona.... And your high IQ...
BACK to the TOPIC...
Cee c is a stubborn gal. Her fans and enemies are 50-50
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bambam Just Got Evicted! by freshboy88(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
its some April fool poo jae
