I Have Decided To Share With You Guys His Name And Also His Pictures.



See Photos of #Kehinde Adegbolahan:















Source: https://olukoya.com.ng/mfm-assistant-general-overseer-see-photos-kehinde-adegbolahan/ Many People (Even Members) Do Not Know Any Other Executive Of Mfm Save "Dr Olukoya".I Have Decided To Share With You Guys His Name And Also His Pictures.

Only outsiders will not know this man. Those familiar with manna water and happy home programme will definitely know him. He likes to choose his words carefully, so eloquent. 9 Likes

Can we have 2 G.O or are you saying he's the new G.O?

mistake, assistant g.o

Who them epp 2 Likes

come for deliverance sir .

salvage... hahaha

Was a member of MFM for 11 years and didn't know him. 5 Likes

beans frying 2.0 1 Like

if only I can be blessed by someone here...... Just for once



Why should I know him? 1 Like

So?



Does he know me? 2 Likes

I don't know him

i dont know why i love mfm so much, though i'm a rccg member

So what has knowing him got to do with 2019 elections?





OP, do you know JESUS?



Y'know, the Messiah?



What's this post about?OP, do you know JESUS?Y'know, the Messiah?

What's the retirement age for GOs and their Assistants?





Thank you.



But on another note, what has me knowing him got to do with making heaven?. All I need to know is Jesus. "That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death". Phil 3:10 I believe there are more than one Assistant G.O. Although he seems to be the most senior (rank and not age) amongst them. Kindly post pictures of the other A.G.O's as well.Thank you.

Is d babe on ur dp a Nigerian?

That's me. I'm half Nigerian half Guyana

What's this post about?

OP, do you know JESUS?

Y'know, the Messiah?

The post is about religious yahoo boys and their assistants. You garit.?

strictly yoruba business and nothing more....TAC, CAC REDEEM, MFM etc i can keep counting

if only I can be blessed by someone here...... Just for once



Stop looking for who to bless you start looking for whom to bless

The post is about religious yahoo boys and their assistants.

You garit.?

I will neither agree nor disagree.



We ought to look onto Jesus. He is the author and finisher of our faith.



I will neither agree nor disagree.We ought to look onto Jesus. He is the author and finisher of our faith.All these men we turn into our fathers are in fact our brothers and co-labourers in Christ.