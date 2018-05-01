₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:39pm On May 15
Many People (Even Members) Do Not Know Any Other Executive Of Mfm Save "Dr Olukoya".
I Have Decided To Share With You Guys His Name And Also His Pictures.
See Photos of #Kehinde Adegbolahan:
Source: https://olukoya.com.ng/mfm-assistant-general-overseer-see-photos-kehinde-adegbolahan/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 6:48pm On May 15
Only outsiders will not know this man. Those familiar with manna water and happy home programme will definitely know him. He likes to choose his words carefully, so eloquent.
9 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Meeloreh(f): 6:51pm On May 15
He's AGO
Can we have 2 G.O or are you saying he's the new G.O?
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:53pm On May 15
Meeloreh:mistake, assistant g.o
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:54pm On May 15
cc:lalasticlala
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by donk552(m): 7:18pm On May 15
Who them epp
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 7:21pm On May 15
donk552:come for deliverance sir .
7 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 7:22pm On May 15
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by sonofthunder: 7:48pm On May 15
mfmblog:salvage... hahaha
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by trapQ: 6:25am On May 16
Was a member of MFM for 11 years and didn't know him.
5 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:25am On May 16
yea la
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:45am
beans frying 2.0
1 Like
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Exwizard: 8:46am
if only I can be blessed by someone here...... Just for once
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by CaptJeffry: 8:46am
Why should I know him?
1 Like
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by cbngov01(m): 8:46am
So?
Does he know me?
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by tayo200(m): 8:46am
praise the Lord
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Nofav0rs(f): 8:47am
I don't know him
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:47am
trapQ:i dont know why i love mfm so much, though i'm a rccg member
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by thoniann(m): 8:47am
So what has knowing him got to do with 2019 elections?
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:47am
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:47am
What's this post about?
OP, do you know JESUS?
Y'know, the Messiah?
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:49am
What's the retirement age for GOs and their Assistants?
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by KDK(m): 8:50am
I believe there are more than one Assistant G.O. Although he seems to be the most senior (rank and not age) amongst them. Kindly post pictures of the other A.G.O's as well.
Thank you.
But on another note, what has me knowing him got to do with making heaven? . All I need to know is Jesus. "That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death". Phil 3:10
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:50am
Nofav0rs:Is d babe on ur dp a Nigerian?
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Nofav0rs(f): 8:52am
mimimile93:That's me. I'm half Nigerian half Guyana
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:53am
Jeezuzpick:The post is about religious yahoo boys and their assistants. You garit.?
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by omocalabar(m): 8:54am
strictly yoruba business and nothing more....TAC, CAC REDEEM, MFM etc i can keep counting
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by nabegibeg: 8:56am
Exwizard:
Stop looking for who to bless you start looking for whom to bless
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:57am
mimimile93:
I will neither agree nor disagree.
We ought to look onto Jesus. He is the author and finisher of our faith.
All these men we turn into our fathers are in fact our brothers and co-labourers in Christ.
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 8:57am
Nofav0rs:wow, i love your mom..
|Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Mouthgag: 8:58am
