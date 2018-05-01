₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,111 members, 4,275,500 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:07 AM

Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) (10303 Views)

Women Who Swallow Semen Are Cannibals - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM / Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer / "The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic" - Pastor Olukoya Of MFM (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:39pm On May 15
Many People (Even Members) Do Not Know Any Other Executive Of Mfm Save "Dr Olukoya".

I Have Decided To Share With You Guys His Name And Also His Pictures.

See Photos of #Kehinde Adegbolahan:







Source: https://olukoya.com.ng/mfm-assistant-general-overseer-see-photos-kehinde-adegbolahan/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 6:48pm On May 15
Only outsiders will not know this man. Those familiar with manna water and happy home programme will definitely know him. He likes to choose his words carefully, so eloquent.

9 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Meeloreh(f): 6:51pm On May 15
He's AGO
Can we have 2 G.O or are you saying he's the new G.O?
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:53pm On May 15
Meeloreh:
He's AGO Can we have 2 G.O or are you saying he's the new G.O?
mistake, assistant g.o
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:54pm On May 15
cc:lalasticlala
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by donk552(m): 7:18pm On May 15
Who them epp

2 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 7:21pm On May 15
donk552:
Who them epp
come for deliverance sir .

7 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 7:22pm On May 15
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by sonofthunder: 7:48pm On May 15
mfmblog:
come for deliverance sir .
salvage... hahaha
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by trapQ: 6:25am On May 16
Was a member of MFM for 11 years and didn't know him.

5 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mfmblog: 6:25am On May 16
yea la
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:45am
beans frying 2.0

1 Like

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Exwizard: 8:46am
if only I can be blessed by someone here...... Just for once
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by CaptJeffry: 8:46am
Why should I know him? undecided

1 Like

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by cbngov01(m): 8:46am
So?

Does he know me?

2 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by tayo200(m): 8:46am
praise the Lord
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Nofav0rs(f): 8:47am
I don't know him
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:47am
trapQ:
Was a member of MFM for 11 years and didn't know him.
i dont know why i love mfm so much, though i'm a rccg member
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by thoniann(m): 8:47am
So what has knowing him got to do with 2019 elections?
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:47am
cool
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:47am
What's this post about?

OP, do you know JESUS?

Y'know, the Messiah?

undecided

3 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:49am
What's the retirement age for GOs and their Assistants?
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by KDK(m): 8:50am
I believe there are more than one Assistant G.O. Although he seems to be the most senior (rank and not age) amongst them. Kindly post pictures of the other A.G.O's as well.

Thank you.

But on another note, what has me knowing him got to do with making heaven? undecided . All I need to know is Jesus. "That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death". Phil 3:10

2 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:50am
Nofav0rs:
I don't know him
Is d babe on ur dp a Nigerian?
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Nofav0rs(f): 8:52am
mimimile93:


Is d babe on ur dp a Nigerian?
That's me. I'm half Nigerian half Guyana
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by mimimile93: 8:53am
Jeezuzpick:
What's this post about?
OP, do you know JESUS?
Y'know, the Messiah?
undecided
The post is about religious yahoo boys and their assistants. You garit.?
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by omocalabar(m): 8:54am
strictly yoruba business and nothing more....TAC, CAC REDEEM, MFM etc i can keep counting
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by nabegibeg: 8:56am
Exwizard:
if only I can be blessed by someone here...... Just for once

Stop looking for who to bless you start looking for whom to bless

3 Likes

Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:57am
mimimile93:


The post is about religious yahoo boys and their assistants.
You garit.?

I will neither agree nor disagree.

We ought to look onto Jesus. He is the author and finisher of our faith.

All these men we turn into our fathers are in fact our brothers and co-labourers in Christ.
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 8:57am
Nofav0rs:
That's me. I'm half Nigerian half Guyana
wow, i love your mom..
Re: Meet Kehinde Adegbolahan, The Assistant General Overseer Of MFM? (Photos) by Mouthgag: 8:58am

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Please help i'm Going Crazy!! / How Jehovah Witness Called The Faithful Apostles False Christian / For Deepsight

Viewing this topic: Dopeluiz(m), wallace1, femidly, bayooz(m), preciousmaro, s3tt1ngz003, oluwadamyte(m), evesdon4u, olosk(m), Agenda20, Lizilicious(f), magd, Holamic(m), donttouchme, Jaypower2(m), Iamnobody, Tosinayoko(m), fuckpro, prest(m), PietraK(m), RB007, kelechi50, okadoo, monaPhilz(m), gbmclub(m), Georgekyrian(m), oshalom, Dzeimzb, Escapevelocity(m), Alaska90(m), Gten(m), Great504, HeGeMon(m), Princekejino(m) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.