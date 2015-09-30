Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index (3820 Views)

Pepsi swapped places with the mobile network, which dropped to fourth in the ranking. Pepsi also overtook arch-rival Coca-Cola, which fell from second to third – swapping places with McDonald’s.



The rest of the top 10 brands was made up of Movistar, IBM, KFC, Chevrolet, Mastercard, Burger King, Poker and Sr Toronjo, with the last three of these tied for tenth place.



Pepsi’s parent company PepsiCo was also recognized in the most effective marketer category, rising from fifth to second – behind only Unilever, which retained its place at the top of the list. It is the fifth time since the ranking began in 2011 that the FMCG giant has been named most effective marketer.



Procter & Gamble, however, fell from third to sixth – marking the first time since 2011 the Gillette and Pampers owner did not make the top five.



Elsewhere Nestlé fell one place to third, and The Coca-Cola Company, which topped the list in 2016, held on to fourth place. Mars broke into the top five for the first time, in fifth place, with AB InBev, Heineken, McDonald’s and Vodafone completing the top ten.



Among agency networks, McCann Worldgroup climbed to number one, unseating BBDO Worldwide, which fell one place. Ogilvy, DDB, OMD, Y&R, Leo Burnett, Grey, MullenLowe, and TBWA completed the top ten.



Sancho BBDO, based in Bogota, Colombia, was named the most effective agency. While 13 countries were represented in the top 20 of this category, there were no UK agencies – with Hungary, Romania, and Turkey the only European countries to appear in the top 20.



The ranking of the most effective agency holding groups was unchanged from last year, with WPP topping the list, followed by Omnicom, IPG, Publicis Groupe and Dentsu.



The 2018 Effie Index is compiled from 3,476 finalists and winning entries from worldwide Effie Awards competitions between during 2017, with brands, marketing and agencies receiving points for each Grand Effie, Gold, Silver, Bronze and finalist place they achieve.



Traci Alford, president and chief executive of Effie Worldwide, said: “The Global Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness throughout the world.



“Despite a rapidly changing landscape, Effie winners continue to create exceptional work, deliver results in all forms and drive growth for their businesses. The top-ranked teams represent the very best of our industry, and we offer them our sincerest congratulations.”





Brand wars rages on. 1 Like

Age long battle 1 Like

The heavy investments on celebrity endorsements, brand ambassadors, and advertising campaigns have finally paid off.





Well done Pepsi! 7 Likes









I just hate Sugar!!!







Warning! This Alomo Gang is here.....Action Bitter Master.....Origin Bitters Biggest CustomerI just hate Sugar!!!Warning! This VIDEO!!!! Leaked Online and Got The Lady Sacked From a High Paying Job...!! 2 Likes

I was looking out for this judging by the recent attacks on the cocacola brand. Many claim it can be used as a detergent, some says it melts together if you cook it. I even saw a video of lady washing her hair with it.



So many different claims, even if they're not true, it's really bad for business.



But for #cokeaddicts like me. No one stops my coke. We love cocacola! 8 Likes





Coke all the way who dey drink pepsiCoke all the way 1 Like





We can't take this



Bigi Cola nko?



Nonsense 1 Like

All of them na SUGAR 2 Likes 1 Share

Forbes released a list of the most valuable brands last week, pepsi wasnt even close to cocoa cola....cocoa cola was among the top 10,pepsi wasnt 1 Like

Nothing last forever......

Buffalowings3:

who dey drink pepsi



Coke all the way BIGI Ti take over BIGI Ti take over 2 Likes

Those two companies are doing more harms to the well being of people than good...... " Ikun n jogede,ikun n redi,ikun komo pe ohun todun lo n pani" (squarel is eating banana & rejoices but doesnt know dat sweet things kills)







Coke wey stingy die



Pepsi has already overwhelmed Coke



50cl of Pepsi is N100



35cl of coke is N100



Even bigcola is phasing out coke



It is only on bottle that Coke is still flexing Power Coke wey stingy diePepsi has already overwhelmed Coke50cl of Pepsi is N10035cl of coke is N100Even bigcola is phasing out cokeIt is only on bottle that Coke is still flexing Power 1 Like

All this one na lie

Congratulations Pepsi

#teampepsi#



All na tool for imperialism All na tool for imperialism 1 Like

I know of a Yoruba man that drinks five bottles of Pepsi everyday.

Wow..



No wonder coca cola had to float an alcoholic drink.



They are on their way to hell! I hope the company dies and never get revived forever!

Chevrolet shouldnt make the list its a scam 1 Like

One day, Innoson motors, pro force, Dangote group and other Nigerian companies will be listed too.

Coke lost it in Nigeria when they decided to be N150 and their major competitor Pepsi was still selling @ N100.

Price review

Market research

Road show activations

In store activation

Massive awareness

Good one Pepsi

Coca-Cola needs a thorough prove review too

Long awaited achievement,big ups pepsi 1 Like

America is still number of everything in this world inshort the world is living in America ,even economy of coka cola is bigger then Lagos state

Buffalowings3:

who dey drink pepsi



Coke all the way These days Nigerian coke is too watery These days Nigerian coke is too watery

BlackHatNaija:

I was looking out for this judging by the recent attacks on the cocacola brand. Many claim it can be used as a detergent, some says it melts together if you cook it. I even saw a video of lady washing her hair with it.



So many different claims, even if they're not true, it's really bad for business.



But for #cokeaddicts like me. No one stops my coke. We love cocacola!

Bros, Bigi Cola does it for me and far as I am concerned, they (coke and Pepsi g will lose market share in the next 5 years. Bigi Cola is on fire right now. Bros, Bigi Cola does it for me and far as I am concerned, they (coke and Pepsi g will lose market share in the next 5 years. Bigi Cola is on fire right now.

I Prefer pepsi to Coca-Cola

Boil coke it becomes a thick honey like goo Boil pepsi it actually evaporates completely.

50cl of Coke has 60g of sugar 50cl of pepsi has 50g of sugar

As for the mentos experiment Coca-Cola is DA-BOMB

Coca-Cola now tastes like assorted shiet in a very fine sexy bottle.



Or izit only in our shiet hole country?



Go Pepsi That's my drinkGo Pepsi