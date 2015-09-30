₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by BrandSpurNG: 10:51am On May 29
Pepsi has been named as the world’s most effective brand in Effie Worldwide’s 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index, replacing last year’s top brand Vodafone.
Pepsi swapped places with the mobile network, which dropped to fourth in the ranking. Pepsi also overtook arch-rival Coca-Cola, which fell from second to third – swapping places with McDonald’s.
The rest of the top 10 brands was made up of Movistar, IBM, KFC, Chevrolet, Mastercard, Burger King, Poker and Sr Toronjo, with the last three of these tied for tenth place.
Pepsi’s parent company PepsiCo was also recognized in the most effective marketer category, rising from fifth to second – behind only Unilever, which retained its place at the top of the list. It is the fifth time since the ranking began in 2011 that the FMCG giant has been named most effective marketer.
Procter & Gamble, however, fell from third to sixth – marking the first time since 2011 the Gillette and Pampers owner did not make the top five.
Elsewhere Nestlé fell one place to third, and The Coca-Cola Company, which topped the list in 2016, held on to fourth place. Mars broke into the top five for the first time, in fifth place, with AB InBev, Heineken, McDonald’s and Vodafone completing the top ten.
Among agency networks, McCann Worldgroup climbed to number one, unseating BBDO Worldwide, which fell one place. Ogilvy, DDB, OMD, Y&R, Leo Burnett, Grey, MullenLowe, and TBWA completed the top ten.
Sancho BBDO, based in Bogota, Colombia, was named the most effective agency. While 13 countries were represented in the top 20 of this category, there were no UK agencies – with Hungary, Romania, and Turkey the only European countries to appear in the top 20.
The ranking of the most effective agency holding groups was unchanged from last year, with WPP topping the list, followed by Omnicom, IPG, Publicis Groupe and Dentsu.
The 2018 Effie Index is compiled from 3,476 finalists and winning entries from worldwide Effie Awards competitions between during 2017, with brands, marketing and agencies receiving points for each Grand Effie, Gold, Silver, Bronze and finalist place they achieve.
Traci Alford, president and chief executive of Effie Worldwide, said: “The Global Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness throughout the world.
“Despite a rapidly changing landscape, Effie winners continue to create exceptional work, deliver results in all forms and drive growth for their businesses. The top-ranked teams represent the very best of our industry, and we offer them our sincerest congratulations.”
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/pepsi-overtakes-coke-as-worlds-most-effective-brand-in-effie-index/
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by postbox: 7:40am On May 30
Brand wars rages on.
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by rodeo0070(m): 6:40am
Age long battle
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by Acidosis(m): 6:59am
The heavy investments on celebrity endorsements, brand ambassadors, and advertising campaigns have finally paid off.
Well done Pepsi!
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:26am
Alomo Gang is here.....Action Bitter Master.....Origin Bitters Biggest Customer
I just hate Sugar!!!
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by BlackHatNaija: 7:26am
I was looking out for this judging by the recent attacks on the cocacola brand. Many claim it can be used as a detergent, some says it melts together if you cook it. I even saw a video of lady washing her hair with it.
So many different claims, even if they're not true, it's really bad for business.
But for #cokeaddicts like me. No one stops my coke. We love cocacola!
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by Buffalowings3: 7:26am
who dey drink pepsi
Coke all the way
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by izzou(m): 7:26am
We can't take this
Bigi Cola nko?
Nonsense
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by lilfreezy: 7:26am
All of them na SUGAR
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by johnmattew: 7:27am
Forbes released a list of the most valuable brands last week, pepsi wasnt even close to cocoa cola....cocoa cola was among the top 10,pepsi wasnt
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:27am
Nothing last forever......
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by johnmattew: 7:29am
Buffalowings3:BIGI Ti take over
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by Lagbaja01(m): 7:29am
Those two companies are doing more harms to the well being of people than good...... " Ikun n jogede,ikun n redi,ikun komo pe ohun todun lo n pani" (squarel is eating banana & rejoices but doesnt know dat sweet things kills)
FREE MINING TUTORIAL USING YOUR ANDROID DEVICE
If you are regular internet user, you do not have to worry about monthly subcription fee anymore as long as you are willing to work with me on a simple task.
TASK REQUIREMENTS
- Android device (phone or tab)
- Two emails & two phone number
- you must currently have active sub on your phone
- task requires less than 10mb of your data in a month
- less than 3 minutes of your time every day.
NB: 1. YOU ARE NOT INVESTING ANY MONEY HERE AND I AM NOT SELLING ANY EBOOK/PRODUCT TO YOU AS SOME ARE FOND OF DOING, THEREFORE FOLLOW THE REGISTRATION PROCEDURES ACCORDINGLY.
2. ALL THAT IS NEEDED IS SIGN UP AND DOWNLOAD AN APP THAT IS LESS THAN 13MB, LOGIN TO THE APP AND MAKE SURE THE APP IS CONNECTED WHENEVER YOU PUT YOUR DATA ON
3. THIS IS NOT A GET RICH SCHEME BUT SOMETHING THAT CAN FOOT YOUR MONTHLY DATA SUB OF N1000.
4. I WON'T WELCOME ANY UNRELIVANT QUESTION/ DOUBT AS THE TASK DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY MONETRY INVOLVEMENT OR YOUR FINANCIAL DETAILS...
if you have the above requirements, chat me up on my whatsapp number 0.8.1.5.7.3.4.3.6.9.9
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by maxiuc(m): 7:30am
Coke wey stingy die
Pepsi has already overwhelmed Coke
50cl of Pepsi is N100
35cl of coke is N100
Even bigcola is phasing out coke
It is only on bottle that Coke is still flexing Power
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by JoeShiGma(m): 7:30am
All this one na lie
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by beesyb(f): 7:31am
Congratulations Pepsi
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by princeade86(m): 7:32am
#teampepsi#
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by eDeity: 7:32am
All na tool for imperialism
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by obataokenwa(m): 7:32am
I know of a Yoruba man that drinks five bottles of Pepsi everyday.
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by handsomeclouds(m): 7:35am
Wow..
No wonder coca cola had to float an alcoholic drink.
They are on their way to hell! I hope the company dies and never get revived forever!
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by bettercreature(m): 7:35am
Chevrolet shouldnt make the list its a scam
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by toscolee(m): 7:36am
One day, Innoson motors, pro force, Dangote group and other Nigerian companies will be listed too.
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by nanauju(f): 7:36am
Coke lost it in Nigeria when they decided to be N150 and their major competitor Pepsi was still selling @ N100.
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by Whobedatte(m): 7:38am
Price review
Market research
Road show activations
In store activation
Massive awareness
Good one Pepsi
Coca-Cola needs a thorough prove review too
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by SolexxBarry(m): 7:38am
Long awaited achievement,big ups pepsi
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by elopee3000(m): 7:42am
America is still number of everything in this world inshort the world is living in America ,even economy of coka cola is bigger then Lagos state
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by madenigga(m): 7:53am
Buffalowings3:These days Nigerian coke is too watery
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by robotix: 8:02am
BlackHatNaija:
Bros, Bigi Cola does it for me and far as I am concerned, they (coke and Pepsi g will lose market share in the next 5 years. Bigi Cola is on fire right now.
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by gonkin(m): 8:02am
I Prefer pepsi to Coca-Cola
Boil coke it becomes a thick honey like goo Boil pepsi it actually evaporates completely.
50cl of Coke has 60g of sugar 50cl of pepsi has 50g of sugar
As for the mentos experiment Coca-Cola is DA-BOMB
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by YesNo(m): 8:05am
Coca-Cola now tastes like assorted shiet in a very fine sexy bottle.
Or izit only in our shiet hole country?
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by boyjo: 8:05am
That's my drink
Go Pepsi
|Re: Pepsi Overtakes Coke As World’s Most Effective Brand In Effie Index by EternalBeing: 8:05am
Ok.
