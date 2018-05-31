₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 08:33 PM
8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by AutoJoshNG: 5:11pm
Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Japanese car maker Toyota.
Autojosh.com present to you “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus”
1.
Lexus is one of the newest car brands in the world. Other brands date back to early or mid 1900s , Lexus was released for the first time 1989 with the LS model, weird to imagine that Toyota nursed the idea for 6years (since 1983)
2.
Only the best Toyota manufacturing professionals are allowed to apply for Lexus manufacturing. Quality control is taken very serious in the production of Lexus products.
3.
The Lexus LFA Nurburgring is the most expensive automobile in the entire Lexus and Toyota fleet. It starts at about $375,000(#140million), only 500 LFAs were made within two years despite the fact that it took them 10years to start production ..
4.
Ford CEO Alan Mullay was caught driving a Lexus LS 460 in 2006. This is considered outrageous and regarded as insurbodination. When asked ,he said “it was the finest car in the world”
5.
Lexus is the industry leader in practical hybrid vehicles
6.
Lexus sold its first car in japan in 2005. This was 16yrs after it was available in American market as a luxury brand.
7.
Lexus makes its leather upholstery only from cows who live on farms with no barbed wire fence.. the reason being that barbed wires could scar the Leather and leave imperfections. Like I said earlier, quality control is strict
8.
Lexus was the first to offer 6 cd charger ..in 1995
Lastly as I have always mentioned ,quality control is so strict that when a certain Toyota defect was noticed ,they took a drastic action. A certain road traffic accident occurred as a result of the floor mat of the driver’s side causing the accelerator pedal to get stuck, Lexus-Toyota company recalled 42 million cars worldwide to correct that defect.
Hope you enjoyed theses facts ,pls feel free to add your own facts.
https://autojosh.com/10-things-you-didnt-know-about-lexus/
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by Horlaidex(m): 5:16pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by theconsortium: 7:34pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by naturefellow(m): 7:34pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by theapeman4: 7:34pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by survivor1986(m): 7:35pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by okey4reel(m): 7:35pm
I so much love lexus
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by oyi1(m): 7:35pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:35pm
|Re: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus by soberdrunk(m): 7:36pm
9) Lexus makes a lady "Off Payeent" 5 times faster than other cars.......
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by cutefergiee(m): 7:36pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by CodeTemplar: 7:36pm
Hmmm . . . Japanese luxury.
Hmmm . . . Japanese luxury.
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by mart001: 7:36pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by gflames89(m): 7:36pm
|Re: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus by Benekruku(m): 7:36pm
9. The man who invented the brand is from Oshogbo in Osun state.
|Re: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus by pocohantas(f): 7:38pm
I see so much Lexus ES 330 these days.
Seems people are boycotting Toyota. That Lexus is their luxury brand, doesn't mean they should bore us with Toyota designs.
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by derrydinny: 7:38pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by SniperSmurf: 7:38pm
One chic driving a Lexus can dominate any mahn
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by stano2(m): 7:39pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by papoudaupolos: 7:39pm
From a far I always knw na better motor de there.
|Re: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus by sisisioge: 7:39pm
Groovy! So they are affiliated to Toyota...didn't know that.
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by PearlStreet(m): 7:39pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by IgbosNIGHTMARE: 7:39pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by vertueptime: 7:39pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by loadedvibes: 7:40pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by stevecantrell: 7:40pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by balesgoal: 7:40pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by lastempero: 7:41pm
Re: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Lexus by Donald3d(m): 7:41pm
|Re: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexus by ibro2much(m): 7:42pm
Fact NO 11:-
Did you know that the acronym LEXUS comes from
L luxury
EX export
US for the United States......
5 Likes
