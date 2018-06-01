Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) (19643 Views)

The thieves were caught around High Tension Area of Aleto in Eleme after they succeeded in snacking some phones and money from their victims at gunpoint and even shot a man.



However, on hearing the sound of the gun, the neighborhood raised an alarm, they were chased and caught by community youths, massively beaten before being handed over to the army to continue the beating.



SEE VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt1NCWaS4dI





Omo this is a serious beating. 5 Likes

Nice one. I am struggling to survive, you are struggling to survive. Then you decided to take the one am managing. THUNDER FIRE YOU. Don't you know the road to Aso rock and see the man that caused all this 91 Likes 2 Shares





Break one of their legs 2 Likes 1 Share

Good one

Chieee you no see place go thief Na rivers hmmm the beating no be here 5 Likes

Everyday for the thief one day for d owner 2 Likes

True talk True talk 8 Likes

Well deserved!!!

Best comment all-day!



*clapping* Best comment all-day!*clapping* 24 Likes

Pple ar strugglin to mk ends meet...



Una want express riches...



Osanobua damage una der!!



Dis guys ar jst too wicked wen operating.... Well deserved.....Pple ar strugglin to mk ends meet...Una want express riches...Osanobua damage una der!!Dis guys ar jst too wicked wen operating.... 1 Like



even after eliminating lord Ben, they won't use their tongue and count their teeth nice one..... this eleme criminals are becoming unbecomingeven after eliminating lord Ben, they won't use their tongue and count their teeth 2 Likes

They should thank their stars that they didn't set them ablaze 3 Likes

The streets ain't smiling these days o.

People doubling their legit hustle & working their asses off, yet you want to rob them off their rewards & energy.



Everybody been see the Gun as option for the Question paper, some people just decide to choose option work legit. 6 Likes

these guys r heartless pls don't pity them..we are all trying to survive don't see any reason why u will want to take forcefully take away what a fellow human has laboured for,these fools don't even have value for human lives,they can kill at will just to achieve their evil target. fools..... 1 Like

. 1 Like

high tension beaten.very good. high tension beaten.very good.

why strip them? Nigerians are perverts

If the youths will continue like dis I will b happy. Catch dem and beat

stemmez:

why strip them? Nigerians are perverts



Bros...who strip them.....E be like say you never see where beating they commot cloth....

Bros...who strip them.....E be like say you never see where beating they commot cloth.... 6 Likes

