|Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 8:25pm On May 31
Three Armed Robbers were caught, stripped and mercilessly beaten by a mob today after they went to steal phones and money in Eleme town, Rivers State.
The thieves were caught around High Tension Area of Aleto in Eleme after they succeeded in snacking some phones and money from their victims at gunpoint and even shot a man.
However, on hearing the sound of the gun, the neighborhood raised an alarm, they were chased and caught by community youths, massively beaten before being handed over to the army to continue the beating.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt1NCWaS4dI
Source : https://groovenaija360.com.ng/three-armed-robbers-caught-and-beaten-mercilessly-in-eleme-photos/
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by femolacqua(m): 8:33pm On May 31
Omo this is a serious beating.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Donald95(m): 8:35pm On May 31
Nice one. I am struggling to survive, you are struggling to survive. Then you decided to take the one am managing. THUNDER FIRE YOU. Don't you know the road to Aso rock and see the man that caused all this
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 8:35pm On May 31
More Photos here >>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/three-armed-robbers-caught-and-beaten-mercilessly-in-eleme-photos/
Trying to get the video
will update later
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:15pm On May 31
Break one of their legs
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Pazohaha: 10:19pm On May 31
Good one
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by brownsugar23: 10:19pm On May 31
Chieee you no see place go thief Na rivers hmmm the beating no be here
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by samzy(m): 10:19pm On May 31
Booked
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by IntroVAT: 10:20pm On May 31
shameful
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by kasim155(m): 10:21pm On May 31
Everyday for the thief one day for d owner
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 10:21pm On May 31
Chai
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by OgaDonald: 10:22pm On May 31
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Nobleking1994(m): 10:23pm On May 31
Donald95:
True talk
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Issafela: 10:27pm On May 31
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Youngjohnosas: 10:29pm On May 31
Donald95:God bless u bro. these guys r heartless they forget we are all managing to survive. they ha.ve d guts to steal,molest and even threaten to kill their victim forgetting that we r all in this mess together. monkey dey work baboon dey chop. God don punish una.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by slimdamatrix1(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Well deserved!!!
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by slimdamatrix1(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Donald95:
Best comment all-day!
*clapping*
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by anibi9674: 10:32pm On May 31
see beating
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Platony(m): 10:39pm On May 31
Well deserved.....
Pple ar strugglin to mk ends meet...
Una want express riches...
Osanobua damage una der!!
Dis guys ar jst too wicked wen operating....
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by jstar376(m): 10:39pm On May 31
nice one..... this eleme criminals are becoming unbecoming
even after eliminating lord Ben, they won't use their tongue and count their teeth
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Westbestside: 10:40pm On May 31
They should thank their stars that they didn't set them ablaze
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:41pm On May 31
The streets ain't smiling these days o.
People doubling their legit hustle & working their asses off, yet you want to rob them off their rewards & energy.
Everybody been see the Gun as option for the Question paper, some people just decide to choose option work legit.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Youngjohnosas: 10:42pm On May 31
these guys r heartless pls don't pity them..we are all trying to survive don't see any reason why u will want to take forcefully take away what a fellow human has laboured for,these fools don't even have value for human lives,they can kill at will just to achieve their evil target. fools.....
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by iRepMyCity: 10:45pm On May 31
.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:54pm On May 31
high tension beaten.very good.
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by stemmez(f): 10:55pm On May 31
why strip them? Nigerians are perverts
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by Carter4luv(m): 10:57pm On May 31
If the youths will continue like dis I will b happy. Catch dem and beat
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by khalids: 10:59pm On May 31
stemmez:
Bros...who strip them.....E be like say you never see where beating they commot cloth....
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 11:04pm On May 31
Groovenaija360:dem no see the name of the place dem wan go steal?
|Re: Armed Robbers Caught In Eleme, Stripped & Mercilessly Beaten (Graphic Photos) by olowocj(m): 11:09pm On May 31
However, on hearing the sound of the gun, the neighborhood raised an alarm, they were chased and caught by community youths, massively beaten before being handed over to the army to continue the beating.
To continue the beating by the Army. Lol Op u no get joy �
