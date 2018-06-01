Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi (10187 Views)

Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano / Court Orders Samuel Olajide Afolayan To Pay N9m To Herdsman For Seizing 42 Cows / Armed Robbers Snatch Mohammed Babangida's Wife's Car In Kaduna. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi says suspected robbers have stolen over N 9 m meant for the payment of April salary of workers of its Departments of Health and Agriculture .



The chairman of the council , Shehu Bagudu, told newsmen in Gwandu on Thursday that the incident happened on May 24.



“ The incident happened when the cashier of the area , Bashir Gwandu , collected the money from the bank and went to his house .



“ As he was about to open the gate of his house and unknown to him , the thieves had been trailing him from the bank .



As he was opening the gate to enter his house , the suspects who had laid ambush for him , attacked him , snatched his car with the money inside and drove away .



“ The car was later discovered in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, ” he said .



The council chairman also dispelled the rumour that he was shielding the cashier , who is his son - in- law

Bagudu said he could not stop the Police from doing their proper investigation .



“ I have not slept ever since this incident happened .



“The boy is my son- in - law ever since before I became the chairman of the council , and he is known to be trustworthy in the council .



“ We wrote to the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on the incident , but we are still waiting for their response .



“ At the same time , the Criminal Investigation Department of the state Police Command is on top of the situation, doing proper investigation , ” he said .



He added that the council had held a series of meetings with the affected workers, saying “ the cashier ’ s family is planning to pay part of the stolen money before the arraignment of their brother in court on June 4 . ”



The Police Public Relations Officer , DSP Mustapha Suleiman , who confirmed the incident , said the cashier had been undergoing proper investigation by the CID since the incident.



“ The cashier has just been granted bail after the necessary investigation and he was given bail on the surety of a former Sole Administrator in the council, ” he said .

( NAN ).

http://punchng.com/robbers-allegedly-snatch-n9m-lg-workers-april-salary-in-kebbi/

Mr governor are you saying that payment are now made on hand no longer bank transfer, Which kind mumu story be this. We resemble small pikin for Una eye.



Ndi Oshi 68 Likes 1 Share

Oga ooo 3 Likes 2 Shares

Na story una dey find 2 Likes

Planned theft! 8 Likes

[b]FRSC 2018 Recruitment Form Portal Still Open Apply Now via: [/b] https://www.topgist.com.ng/frsc-20182019-recruitment-form/ 1 Share

Dem say na rat wey dey inside house dey tell the one wey dey outside say food dey ouse....

Zip 4 Likes 1 Share

That chairman needs to be arrested quickly, who pays in cash these days 13 Likes 1 Share

Jst pursue dem nd get d money bak



QED 2 Likes

Smh

April salary snatched on the 25th of May? 14 Likes 1 Share

9million naira.. E mo iro pa [su Aah snatch ke?9million naira.. E mo iro pa [su 2 Likes

Lwkmo E don red o





Like if you agree , share if you still agree Like if you agree , share if you still agree 26 Likes 9 Shares

Never doubt the story cos I served in Kano. Local govt usually pay salaries in cash, they share it like food. They even pay the handicapped both deafs and cripples and it's usually paid around 17th to 25th of every month. After the disbursement the offices gets deserted until the next pay day. Never doubt the story cos I served in Kano. Local govt usually pay salaries in cash, they share it like food. They even pay the handicapped both deafs and cripples and it's usually paid around 17th to 25th of every month. After the disbursement the offices gets deserted until the next pay day. 21 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a joke. 4 Likes

#WelcomeToNigeria.

erico2k2:

That chairman needs to be arrested quickly, who pays in cash these days Actually, MY Company��

I even collected my salary today in cash....

Kishi for my hand....

And many of us still fancy that hand payment... Actually, MY Company��I even collected my salary today in cash....Kishi for my hand....And many of us still fancy that hand payment... 2 Likes

Gobe

Iscoflexxman:

#WelcomeToNigeria. chairman Issa criminal chairman Issa criminal

Donald95:

Mr governor are you saying that payment are now made on hand no longer bank transfer, Which kind mumu story be this. We resemble small pikin for Una eye.



Ndi Oshi

Most banks don't operate in the rural areas.



In most rural LGA, you might be lucky to find one bank branch there.



The LG where I served , there were two banks, both of them in the lg headquarters. One of them was First Bank.



Some LG don't have a bank at all. Most banks don't operate in the rural areas.In most rural LGA, you might be lucky to find one bank branch there.The LG where I served , there were two banks, both of them in the lg headquarters. One of them was First Bank.Some LG don't have a bank at all. 2 Likes

valdes00:



Actually, MY Company��

I even collected my salary today in cash....

Kishi for my hand....

And many of us still fancy that hand payment... We are talking civil Service not company! We are talking civil Service not company! 6 Likes

Islie:





The council chairman also dispelled the rumour that he was shielding the cashier, who is his son-in-law

Bagudu said he could not stop the Police from doing their proper investigation.





Son-in-law wahala don too much for Naija ooo! wahala don too much for Naija ooo! 1 Like

erico2k2:

That chairman needs to be arrested quickly, who pays in cash these days

Most rural areas in Nigeria don't have banks at all.



Banks prefer to open branch in city, rather than in villages.



Hence the cash payment.



I work in a city. I was paid just now. There are five ATM in my neighborhood. A worker in the rural area may have to travel a distance before he sees bank, talk less ATM. Most rural areas in Nigeria don't have banks at all.Banks prefer to open branch in city, rather than in villages.Hence the cash payment.I work in a city. I was paid just now. There are five ATM in my neighborhood. A worker in the rural area may have to travel a distance before he sees bank, talk less ATM. 2 Likes

[quote author=Donald95 post=68065214]Mr governor are you saying that payment are now made on hand no longer bank transfer, Which kind mumu story be this. We resemble small pikin for Una eye.



Ndi Oshi[/quote hahahahaha as in ehhhh,d lie no jst sweet, he needs to embellish d lie mk we for concur

in Rochas tune #iberiberism 2 Likes 1 Share



North O really? TSA and all the noise isn't there right?North 2 Likes

Reminds me of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

theoldpretender:





Most rural areas in Nigeria don't have banks at all.



Banks prefer to open branch in city, rather than in villages. What has that got to do with payment,?your money is paid to ur bank its up to you to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw all your money, dont be ignorant, all civil servant have been upgraded to direct payment. LGA workers where the last group. What has that got to do with payment,?your money is paid to ur bank its up to you to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw all your money, dont be ignorant, all civil servant have been upgraded to direct payment. LGA workers where the last group. 4 Likes