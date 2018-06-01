₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Islie: 9:50pm On May 31
Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi says suspected robbers have stolen over N 9 m meant for the payment of April salary of workers of its Departments of Health and Agriculture .
http://punchng.com/robbers-allegedly-snatch-n9m-lg-workers-april-salary-in-kebbi/
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Donald95(m): 10:11pm On May 31
Mr governor are you saying that payment are now made on hand no longer bank transfer, Which kind mumu story be this. We resemble small pikin for Una eye.
Ndi Oshi
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Babatunice: 10:24pm On May 31
Oga ooo
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by OgaDonald: 10:24pm On May 31
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Pazohaha: 10:24pm On May 31
Na story una dey find
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by jovie50: 10:25pm On May 31
Planned theft!
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by topgist: 10:25pm On May 31
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by valdes00(m): 10:25pm On May 31
Dem say na rat wey dey inside house dey tell the one wey dey outside say food dey ouse....
Zip
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by erico2k2(m): 10:25pm On May 31
That chairman needs to be arrested quickly, who pays in cash these days
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Authoreety: 10:25pm On May 31
Jst pursue dem nd get d money bak
QED
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Alonzoh(m): 10:25pm On May 31
Smh
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Daviddson(m): 10:26pm On May 31
April salary snatched on the 25th of May?
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by ShawtCake(f): 10:26pm On May 31
Aah snatch ke? 9million naira.. E mo iro pa [su
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by tunary(m): 10:26pm On May 31
Lwkmo E don red o
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by OfficialDad: 10:26pm On May 31
Like if you agree , share if you still agree
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Tokziby: 10:26pm On May 31
Never doubt the story cos I served in Kano. Local govt usually pay salaries in cash, they share it like food. They even pay the handicapped both deafs and cripples and it's usually paid around 17th to 25th of every month. After the disbursement the offices gets deserted until the next pay day.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Yongi99(m): 10:26pm On May 31
Nigeria is a joke.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Iscoflexxman: 10:26pm On May 31
#WelcomeToNigeria.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by valdes00(m): 10:26pm On May 31
erico2k2:Actually, MY Company��
I even collected my salary today in cash....
Kishi for my hand....
And many of us still fancy that hand payment...
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by deebsman1(m): 10:27pm On May 31
Gobe
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by ShawtCake(f): 10:27pm On May 31
Iscoflexxman:chairman Issa criminal
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by OCTAVO: 10:28pm On May 31
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by theoldpretender: 10:28pm On May 31
Donald95:
Most banks don't operate in the rural areas.
In most rural LGA, you might be lucky to find one bank branch there.
The LG where I served , there were two banks, both of them in the lg headquarters. One of them was First Bank.
Some LG don't have a bank at all.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by erico2k2(m): 10:30pm On May 31
valdes00:We are talking civil Service not company!
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by NaijaBlend: 10:33pm On May 31
Islie:
Son-in-law wahala don too much for Naija ooo!
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by theoldpretender: 10:33pm On May 31
erico2k2:
Most rural areas in Nigeria don't have banks at all.
Banks prefer to open branch in city, rather than in villages.
Hence the cash payment.
I work in a city. I was paid just now. There are five ATM in my neighborhood. A worker in the rural area may have to travel a distance before he sees bank, talk less ATM.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by frankblinkz(m): 10:33pm On May 31
[quote author=Donald95 post=68065214]Mr governor are you saying that payment are now made on hand no longer bank transfer, Which kind mumu story be this. We resemble small pikin for Una eye.
Ndi Oshi[/quote hahahahaha as in ehhhh,d lie no jst sweet, he needs to embellish d lie mk we for concur
in Rochas tune #iberiberism
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Olukat(m): 10:34pm On May 31
O really? TSA and all the noise isn't there right?
North
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by Chylo(m): 10:34pm On May 31
Reminds me of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by erico2k2(m): 10:35pm On May 31
theoldpretender:What has that got to do with payment,?your money is paid to ur bank its up to you to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw all your money, dont be ignorant, all civil servant have been upgraded to direct payment. LGA workers where the last group.
|Re: Robbers Snatch N9m LG Workers’ April Salary In Kebbi by nairalandankrah: 10:37pm On May 31
This is NIGERRRRIAAAAAA!!!!!! !!! !!!
