Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by elgramz: 7:13pm
Some suspected armed robbers on Monday in Kano attacked employees of NNPC mega filling station in Hotoro area and made away with N16m.
An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that the incident happened at 8a.m. when the employees were conveying the money to one of the commercial banks in the area.
The suspects were said to have attacked the vehicle conveying the money and snatched one of the sacks containing N16m.
According to the eyewitness, one of the two sacks contained N16m and the other, over N10m.
“All in all, there was over N26m in the two sacks when the incident happened.
‘’The suspected robbers took away one of the sacks containing N16m, ”he said.
NAN gathered that soon after the suspects snatched the money, they shot continuously into the air to scare people and fled.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command in the state, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the story.
He, however, said the incident happened around Kwanar Mashaya when the vehicle conveying the money was negotiating a bend and suddenly, two suspected armed robbers attacked it.
The police image maker said in the process, the suspects snatched one of the bags containing N16m.
He said three suspected staff of the NNPC mega station have been arrested in connection with the robbery, saying that the money was for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sales.
“As I am talking to you now, cashier one, two and their supervisor have been arrested in connection with the robbery.
‘’Investigation into the matter has commenced. with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects,’’ he said.
http://punchng.com/suspected-armed-robbers-snatch-n16m-from-nnpc-mega-station-employees/#
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by python1: 7:16pm
Very good, the ones arrested are also prime suspects.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Masama: 7:40pm
Nowhere is safe in the shithole
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Neminc: 7:46pm
At least we know it's human beings that did this one and
not animals
33 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Chrisbeks: 7:53pm
Imagine at 8am in broad daylight o. They were able to snatch and get away with N26 million naira
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by itchie: 7:56pm
Insecurity everywhere and buhari and his supporters are busy counting security as one of his achievements
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Vinstel: 7:58pm
It's a ZOO!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Megatrix: 8:05pm
You no go see any shithole policeman for where this kind thing dey happen, na when dem see unarmed ordinary civilians you go see them in action
5 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by dizon: 8:07pm
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by edmaraja: 8:10pm
Those NNPC staff they arrested will now be used as the scapegoats for the failure and incompetence of our security agents
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by VonTrapp: 8:11pm
Shithole country
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by VonTrapp: 8:12pm
dizon:Yes, Buhari why?
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by NwaAmaikpe: 8:39pm
The armed robbers stole from the nozzle robbers.
No petrol attendant will make heaven.
Those attendants at Hotoro mega stations extort customers like crazy.
At the end of the day, they'd go flex at Darabo joint off that Sabo Bakin Zuwo road.
It's only in Nigeria that you'd find a fuel attendant building his own house and driving a car.
Thieves.
They should jail them all, they know the whereabout of that money.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by busky101(m): 8:39pm
The Manager right now
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Caustics: 8:40pm
foolish sales girl.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by tommykiwi(m): 8:40pm
At least is not Snake or Monkey that swallow the cash. As regards the cash, the cashiers might know something.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by afbstrategies: 8:41pm
Lawless Country
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Skepticus: 8:41pm
Who else thinks that the robbery is a "staged" one.
To get at the robbers, the employees should be tortured hard.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by otokx(m): 8:42pm
Inside job.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Nwodosis(m): 8:42pm
This is more acceptable job than the snake story.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by Money2000: 8:42pm
Sharp Guys...
No time to waste time,
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by omocalabar(m): 8:43pm
planned work
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by IamPopular(m): 8:43pm
They took there own share of the national cake... Just kiddinq... I hope they arrest them kus naija police ehn....
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by adecz: 8:44pm
Nigerians & Nigerian English..
Some ppl who carried guns, attacked
& robbed a vehicle carrying money & they
are "suspected armed robbers"??
What are you "suspecting "?
They ARE armed robbers!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by KOPT55: 8:44pm
Buhari's Nigeria.
Even Government institutions are no longer safe...
If we continue this way, we will wake up one morning and hear that Central Bank was looted by armed men.
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by visijo(m): 8:44pm
It is better than snake..
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by jerflakes(m): 8:46pm
Chrisbeks:
Where you read say they take N26m?
Fake blogger
Smdfh
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by ballerin: 8:46pm
Arrangee
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by veacea: 8:47pm
Kai
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by BELKIS(f): 8:47pm
hmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Snatch N16m From NNPC Mega Station Employees In Kano by aspirebig: 8:49pm
As in "snatch 16m"?
16m snatched like #16k?
Always stolen money na waaah
