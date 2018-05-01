Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) (18155 Views)

Army Intercepts 92 Armed Herdsmen At Check Pionts / Army Intercepts 37 Suspected Wives And Children Of Boko Haram Terrorists / Police Intercepts 3,600 Litres Of Petrol In Polythene Bag.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Evelyn Usman







Three trucks loaded with over 300,000 live cartridges of Pump Action riffles have been intercepted by personnel of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army , in Igbogila Balogun area of Owode Ibese, Ogun state.



The arrest as gathered, was made at the early hours of Thursday. However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.



The ammunitions were concealed in an in-built compartment of the trucks. As at the time of the interception, they were empty, until the in-built boards were removed.



Briefing newsmen on the arrest, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Iniobong Udoh , explained that the feat was achieved following calls received by members of the public.



Represented by the Commander, 35 Artilery Brigade, Brigadier General Olaniiyi Olatunde said : ” Following calls received from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti Smuggling, Anti Pipeline Vandalization, on 30th May, 2028, at about 2.58 am, in conjunction with the Police, State Security Service, SSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other well-meaning Nigerians , intercepted the trucks loaded with cartridges at Balogun village, at Agbogila road, Ilara road.



The cartridges were contained in boxes concealed in a way that it will be difficult for any usual patrol or checkpoint to discover.



When our troops stopped them for stop and search, , the occupants took to their heels . We pursued them but didn’t get any of them. Troops are still on their trail.”



He disclosed that the ammunition were suspected to have been brought from the Republic of Benin but could not state the destination they were being taken to.



The pack containing the cartridges read DIANA 32 Hunting selection.



Appreciating members of the public for availing the Army with the information which he described as swift, Udoh, stated that the Army would continue the fight against criminality , in order to rid the nation of bad elements.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/05/army-intercepts-three-trucks-loaded-300000-pump-action-cartridges/



lalasticlala 1 Share

Na waoolo 1 Like 1 Share

May God continue to expose the evil people. 7 Likes

2019 Loading 2 Likes 1 Share

The Bill of Lading no get Name??

Expose the Culprits not these talks that will be swept under the carpet 22 Likes 1 Share

no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search



Power of a Godfather. So upon all this training, una no fit run pass a civilian.



Tales from moonlight 76 Likes 4 Shares

They kept on discovering but no meaningful arrest,prosecution or punishment hence the same viscious cycle esp.now that election is around the corner.

What have become of the case of military wears & gears the Kogi governor was caught importing illegally into the country? Well Nigeria will never get it right as long as favouritism & corruption are concerned. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Kilode? Kilode?

This is highly serious o.

Am waiting for any IDIOT that will call IPOB 4 Likes

However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.

The army simply don't know how to lie.Keep on decieving yourself. 19 Likes

Election is around the corner..



More weapons to come soon!!!!! 1 Like

The killings for 2019 no go be here 1 Like

wipe out the whole of west waste, and Nigeria will be as safe as Switzerland 10 Likes 2 Shares

The Nigerian army that shoots innocent people at will could not capture truck drivers ?

It's obvious the truck and it's contents are owned by some people loyal to those in power

They were simply let go.

This is not the first time trucks with ammunition are supposedly intercepted.

There was a container full of ammunition that arrived tin can island and we heard nothing after the initial gra gra.

Those ammunition are for the so called herdsmen unleashed on us by the owners of Nigeria

I said it 17 Likes 2 Shares

Donald95:

no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search



Power of a Godfather. So upon all this training, una no fit run pass a civilian.



Tales from moonlight exactly my question.... Someone just came down and ran away and they could not catch them... Wat a shame exactly my question.... Someone just came down and ran away and they could not catch them... Wat a shame 3 Likes

How can this same animals given the power to protect the country and its citizens see all these things happening and just ignore it?? 1 Like

madridguy:

Wao

Where is Maina Mr corruption fighter? Where is Maina Mr corruption fighter? 1 Like

Paperwhite:

However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.

The army simply don't know how to lie.Keep on decieving yourself.



Believe me, it is APC gov't that staged this truck to boost their imaginary corruption fight. The dAPChi kidnap and d ownerless money they discovered in a filling station comes to mind. Believe me, it is APC gov't that staged this truck to boost their imaginary corruption fight. The dAPChi kidnap and d ownerless money they discovered in a filling station comes to mind. 6 Likes

Na dem sabi

Ewo

Paperwhite:

They kept on discovering but no meaningful arrest,prosecution or punishment hence the same viscious cycle esp.now that election is around the corner.

What have become of the case of military wears & gears the Kogi governor was caught importing illegally into the country? Well Nigeria will never get it right as long as favouritism & corruption are concerned.

Say it out so loud!



they keep arresting and media gracing themselves Say it out so loud!they keep arresting and media gracing themselves

The owners must be named and shamed 1 Like

Elections are near, interceptions have started 4 Likes

Looks like ripe palm fruits

Following calls received from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti Smuggling, Anti Pipeline Vandalization, on 30th May, 2028, at about 2.58 am, in conjunction with the Police, State Security Service, SSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other well-meaning Nigerians

Oh my God! Who composed this fvckery? Are we already in the year 2028 or this is just an attempt to jump-start the calendar & take us into the future?



Why won't the culprits flee when the useless soldiers were busy collecting bribes from other motorists.



If it were to be IPOB or Shiites civilians now, they would know how to flex with their rusted AK-47. Oh my God! Who composed this fvckery? Are we already in the year 2028 or this is just an attempt to jump-start the calendar & take us into the future?Why won't the culprits flee when the useless soldiers were busy collecting bribes from other motorists.If it were to be IPOB or Shiites civilians now, they would know how to flex with their rusted AK-47. 2 Likes

If you want to know know now

The owner no settle