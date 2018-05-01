₦airaland Forum

Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by dre11(m): 10:55pm On May 31
By Evelyn Usman



Three trucks loaded with over 300,000 live cartridges of Pump Action riffles have been intercepted by personnel of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army , in Igbogila Balogun area of Owode Ibese, Ogun state.

The arrest as gathered, was made at the early hours of Thursday. However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.

The ammunitions were concealed in an in-built compartment of the trucks. As at the time of the interception, they were empty, until the in-built boards were removed.

Briefing newsmen on the arrest, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Iniobong Udoh , explained that the feat was achieved following calls received by members of the public.

Represented by the Commander, 35 Artilery Brigade, Brigadier General Olaniiyi Olatunde said : ” Following calls received from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti Smuggling, Anti Pipeline Vandalization, on 30th May, 2028, at about 2.58 am, in conjunction with the Police, State Security Service, SSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other well-meaning Nigerians , intercepted the trucks loaded with cartridges at Balogun village, at Agbogila road, Ilara road.

The cartridges were contained in boxes concealed in a way that it will be difficult for any usual patrol or checkpoint to discover.

When our troops stopped them for stop and search, , the occupants took to their heels . We pursued them but didn’t get any of them. Troops are still on their trail.”

He disclosed that the ammunition were suspected to have been brought from the Republic of Benin but could not state the destination they were being taken to.

The pack containing the cartridges read DIANA 32 Hunting selection.

Appreciating members of the public for availing the Army with the information which he described as swift, Udoh, stated that the Army would continue the fight against criminality , in order to rid the nation of bad elements.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/05/army-intercepts-three-trucks-loaded-300000-pump-action-cartridges/

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by abokibuhari: 10:56pm On May 31
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by MONITZ: 10:58pm On May 31
Na waoolo

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by madridguy(m): 10:59pm On May 31
May God continue to expose the evil people.

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by balosunky(m): 11:05pm On May 31
2019 Loading

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by bedspread: 11:06pm On May 31
The Bill of Lading no get Name??
Expose the Culprits not these talks that will be swept under the carpet

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Donald95(m): 11:06pm On May 31
no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search

Power of a Godfather. So upon all this training, una no fit run pass a civilian.

Tales from moonlight

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Paperwhite(m): 11:08pm On May 31
shocked shocked shocked shocked They kept on discovering but no meaningful arrest,prosecution or punishment hence the same viscious cycle esp.now that election is around the corner.
What have become of the case of military wears & gears the Kogi governor was caught importing illegally into the country? Well Nigeria will never get it right as long as favouritism & corruption are concerned.

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by anibirelawal(m): 11:09pm On May 31
shocked Kilode?
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by CodeTemplar: 11:09pm On May 31
This is highly serious o.
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Donald95(m): 11:10pm On May 31
Am waiting for any IDIOT that will call IPOB

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Paperwhite(m): 11:14pm On May 31
However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.
The army simply don't know how to lie.Keep on decieving yourself.

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 11:15pm On May 31
Election is around the corner..

More weapons to come soon!!!!!

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by ojun50(m): 11:53pm On May 31
The killings for 2019 no go be here

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Postanalyser: 12:09am
wipe out the whole of west waste, and Nigeria will be as safe as Switzerland

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by babeosisi: 1:30am
The Nigerian army that shoots innocent people at will could not capture truck drivers ?
It's obvious the truck and it's contents are owned by some people loyal to those in power
They were simply let go.
This is not the first time trucks with ammunition are supposedly intercepted.
There was a container full of ammunition that arrived tin can island and we heard nothing after the initial gra gra.
Those ammunition are for the so called herdsmen unleashed on us by the owners of Nigeria
I said it

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by rex444(m): 5:39am
Donald95:
no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search

Power of a Godfather. So upon all this training, una no fit run pass a civilian.

Tales from moonlight
exactly my question.... Someone just came down and ran away and they could not catch them... Wat a shame

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by rex444(m): 5:41am
How can this same animals given the power to protect the country and its citizens see all these things happening and just ignore it??

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by PointZerom: 6:10am
madridguy:
Wao

Where is Maina Mr corruption fighter?

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by PointZerom: 6:14am
Paperwhite:
However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.
The army simply don't know how to lie.Keep on decieving yourself.


Believe me, it is APC gov't that staged this truck to boost their imaginary corruption fight. The dAPChi kidnap and d ownerless money they discovered in a filling station comes to mind.

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by talk2archy: 12:32pm
Na dem sabi
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Speakdatruth: 12:34pm
Ewo shocked
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by DWJOBScom(m): 12:34pm
Paperwhite:
shocked shocked shocked shocked They kept on discovering but no meaningful arrest,prosecution or punishment hence the same viscious cycle esp.now that election is around the corner.
What have become of the case of military wears & gears the Kogi governor was caught importing illegally into the country? Well Nigeria will never get it right as long as favouritism & corruption are concerned.

Say it out so loud!

they keep arresting and media gracing themselves
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by san316(m): 12:34pm
The owners must be named and shamed

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Pazohaha: 12:34pm
Elections are near, interceptions have started

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Premiumwriter: 12:35pm
Looks like ripe palm fruits
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Zoharariel(m): 12:36pm
Following calls received from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti Smuggling, Anti Pipeline Vandalization, on 30th May, 2028, at about 2.58 am, in conjunction with the Police, State Security Service, SSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other well-meaning Nigerians

Oh my God! Who composed this fvckery? Are we already in the year 2028 or this is just an attempt to jump-start the calendar & take us into the future? grin cheesy grin

Why won't the culprits flee when the useless soldiers were busy collecting bribes from other motorists. grin

If it were to be IPOB or Shiites civilians now, they would know how to flex with their rusted AK-47. grin

Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by Cyriloha(m): 12:36pm
If you want to know know now
The owner no settle
Re: Army Intercepts 3 Trucks Loaded With Over 300,000 Pump Action Cartridges (pic) by congorasta: 12:37pm
k



.
Nigeria is damaged beyond repair..

those bullets are AA for pump action rifles.
d last shipments of pump action rifles that was discovered by customs, came with no bullets.

do the maths.

we are at war,
chant change and sai baba all you want,

but there is trouble

