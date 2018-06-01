



Very good graduates with a first university degree get the chance to obtain a master’s degree in disciplines that are of special relevance to the social, political and economic development of their home country.



The knowledge and experience acquired in Germany should enable the scholarship holders to later contribute to the establishment of democratically oriented economic and social systems aimed at overcoming social differences.



With this programme, DAAD intends to contribute to the support of good governance and civil society structures in selected partner countries and regions.



Requirements:

The scholarship scheme is open to graduates in the field of social sciences, political sciences, law, economics and in public administration from Africa



Target Group:

The programme is open for very well qualified graduates with a first university degree (bachelor or equivalent) who want to actively contribute to the social and economic development of their home countries.



It is offered both for young graduates without professional experience and for mid-career professionals.



Requirements:

The main DAAD criteria for selection are the following: the study results so far, knowledge of English, political and social engagement, a convincing description of the subject-related and personal motivation for the study project in Germany and the expected benefit when returning to the home country.



The latest university degree should have been obtained during the six years prior to the application for the scholarship.



Applicants cannot be considered if they have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months at the time of the application deadline.



Benefits:

The scholarships are awarded for selected master ́s courses at German institutions of higher education listed below.

The study programmes starts in September / October 2019.

The courses have an international orientation and are taught in English.

The language course is compulsory also for those who attend a master ́s course taught in English.

The scholarship holders are offered a special tutoring at their host institutions financed by DAAD.



Furthermore, there is the possibility to attend networking events. DAAD pays a monthly scholarship rate of currently 850 €.



The scholarship also includes contributions to health insurance in Germany.



In addition, DAAD grants an appropriate travel allowance and a study and research subsidy as well as rent subsidies and/or allowances for spouses and/or children where applicable.



Application Procedure:

