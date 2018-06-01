₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,356 members, 4,272,734 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 02:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded (215 Views)
How To Apply For 2018 DAAD Fully Funded Helmut-schmidt Scholarships / Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC / Germany:fully-funded MBA Scholarship In Berlin For African International Student (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by naijatatafo(f): 11:24pm On May 31
The DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Programme is designed to further qualify future leaders in politics, law, economics and administration according to the principles of good governance and to prepare them in a praxis-oriented course for their professional life.
Very good graduates with a first university degree get the chance to obtain a master’s degree in disciplines that are of special relevance to the social, political and economic development of their home country.
The knowledge and experience acquired in Germany should enable the scholarship holders to later contribute to the establishment of democratically oriented economic and social systems aimed at overcoming social differences.
With this programme, DAAD intends to contribute to the support of good governance and civil society structures in selected partner countries and regions.
Requirements:
The scholarship scheme is open to graduates in the field of social sciences, political sciences, law, economics and in public administration from Africa
Target Group:
The programme is open for very well qualified graduates with a first university degree (bachelor or equivalent) who want to actively contribute to the social and economic development of their home countries.
It is offered both for young graduates without professional experience and for mid-career professionals.
Requirements:
The main DAAD criteria for selection are the following: the study results so far, knowledge of English, political and social engagement, a convincing description of the subject-related and personal motivation for the study project in Germany and the expected benefit when returning to the home country.
The latest university degree should have been obtained during the six years prior to the application for the scholarship.
Applicants cannot be considered if they have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months at the time of the application deadline.
Benefits:
The scholarships are awarded for selected master ́s courses at German institutions of higher education listed below.
The study programmes starts in September / October 2019.
The courses have an international orientation and are taught in English.
The language course is compulsory also for those who attend a master ́s course taught in English.
The scholarship holders are offered a special tutoring at their host institutions financed by DAAD.
Furthermore, there is the possibility to attend networking events. DAAD pays a monthly scholarship rate of currently 850 €.
The scholarship also includes contributions to health insurance in Germany.
In addition, DAAD grants an appropriate travel allowance and a study and research subsidy as well as rent subsidies and/or allowances for spouses and/or children where applicable.
Application Procedure:
https://www.daad.de/deutschland/stipendium/datenbank/en/21148-scholarship-database/?status=&origin=&subjectGrps=&daad=&q=public%20policy&page=1&detail=50026397
|Re: Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by Greatjoo: 2:35pm
FTC
|Re: Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by Threemg(m): 2:35pm
Interesting
|Re: Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by Ekeseges(f): 2:36pm
Make i apply
|Re: Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by slimbowwow(m): 2:39pm
H
|Re: Apply For DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Scholarship, Germany Fully-funded by ekiyor3: 2:39pm
Beautiful
(0) (Reply)
Cowbell Mathematics Result 2018 Released - Check Your School Now / Vlc Player / Vlc Player
Viewing this topic: lizzygrace(f), GoTV, kenny2pj(m), ademola1333(m), Lerio(m), LonelyHeart627, elfiddy(m), nanizle(m), brosgift(m), ItzChinnex(m), 4reala(m), jimzy4u(m), BianoJay(m), egorov(m), feminineA, SolutionsGuy, MrFunk(m), Greatjoo, iamjokem(m), westluska, riodejanerio, obajoey(m), Sempumping(f), Saeed348(m), yeyerolling, udokpuenyi(m), Munix(m), Bigii(m), Tokziby, aooyelami(m), niskill, ofemken, oriel360(f), Luvlydevin(m), Oluwatomisin121(m), Watzy, HonSuQMaDIQ(m), y2kola, Sufisunni, platoworks(m), Kennybix(m), Mbenzy(m), Temas(m), fassy29(m), kingston05, SpaceAngel, eginwai(m), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), 30card(m), fuckaholic, samopeyemi, thrillionaire(m), MFSDW777(m), Bustincole(m), DeOTR, myquestion(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16