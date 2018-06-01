₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Angelanest: 9:19am
Here's the picture of the man who allegedly murdered his boss, the late Sapele Butcher’s Association Chairman, Late Mr Michael Onyeach Nweke, assassinated few days ago in Sapele Main Market abattoir. It was revealed that the suspect identified as Tony was reportedly nabbed in Accra, Ghana.
The Chairman of the Delta Butchers Association, Sapele branch was hacked to death on Saturday night at about 9pm at Sapele market abattoir where he was said to be rounding up the day’s sales. He was attacked by a group of young who descended on him with various weapons and butchered him to death.
The suspect was transferred from Ghana to Sapele police division as investigation into the matter continues.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/photo-of-the-man-who-killed-his-boss-in-delta-state-after-being-arrested-in-ghana.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4532959/boy-killed-butcher-boss-delta#68025594
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by DoyenExchange: 10:15am
He even seem to be asking " what did I do? "
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by miqos02(m): 12:30pm
Hmmmm, this is wickedness
He butchered the chairman of butchers association
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by jetz(m): 12:31pm
From delta to ghana and caught wow the world is indeed a small place
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by awwfar: 12:31pm
#disappointed... they sups don ruff am na...make sum1 pls split that his biafrauuuuud's skull
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Cyriloha(m): 12:31pm
Blood is thicker than water menh
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Benz4pimp(m): 12:32pm
This is nigeria,killing people seems to be normal
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by hollywater: 12:33pm
Wickedness everywhere in Nigeria.
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by martinsodo: 12:33pm
The law must take its course
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by goaldynman: 12:34pm
Rrcgg
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by bidexolumanish(m): 12:35pm
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by mmb: 12:35pm
Na my people. Biko
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by congorasta: 12:38pm
k
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by okachie1(m): 12:39pm
Now take him back to Sapele asap! Idiot bwoyy
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by san316(m): 12:41pm
He must face the wrath of the law.
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by purplekayc(m): 12:42pm
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by ipobarecriminals: 12:51pm
he's a Fl@tron. Evil/wickedness is their lifestyle
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Lexusgs430: 12:51pm
When you see animals slaughtered all the time, temptation is inevitable.......
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Offpoint: 12:54pm
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by Charly68: 12:54pm
Well it is the court that will determine if truly he killed the man..
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by ipobarecriminals: 12:55pm
see the bEAST trouser.Bastard
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by w1sEmAn: 12:55pm
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by PicoDlegend(m): 12:56pm
Biq fool run qo qhana... E forqet say most of streetz fr qhana qet one or two sapele person
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by younglleo(m): 12:56pm
how does dis news affect our NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN bill,?
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by NEMESISRADAR(m): 1:00pm
Angelanest:
Na dem, Na dem. We tin concern me sef. Na dog eats dogs biko!
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by miqos02(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by FBIL: 1:21pm
This murderer is too black to be a Biafran. I'm sure he's from the other side, I mean if you drive 7 hours from Onitsha or if you drive 8 hours from 9th Mile, Enugu, yes, that side. See his arms and legs, too black like someone who eats..em..em..ewe..idiot, if u add ''du'', that's ur ulcer and/or someone who makes lovu with cows in the bush from 9th mile axis. In fact, don't quote me because this my headache will surely visit after the post.
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Boss In Delta State After Being Caught In Ghana by codedearner(m): 1:32pm
